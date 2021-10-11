40 Sexy Outfits That Are Still Appropriate For Work (& Other Conservative Settings)

I don’t think it’s any coincidence that my favorite articles of clothing also happen to be my most versatile articles of clothing. After all, if a piece is suitable for a wide range of events and environments, you’re way more likely to reach for it time and time again. For that reason, when it comes to my wardrobe, I prioritize adaptability over all else — and that includes sexy outfits that make you feel hot as hell, but are also appropriate for work and other conservative settings.

First things first: “sexy” and “conservative” are both matters of opinion, so whether you’re shopping for the former, the latter, or a combination of both, you should find things you like that make you feel simultaneously put-together and comfortable. That said, when I’m shopping for professional events, weddings, or more modest outfits, I tend to prefer pieces with two qualities: ample coverage and the ability to layer. Coverage often means higher necklines, longer sleeves, and longer hems — and even if a piece of clothing doesn’t have those things, thinner, body-hugging fabrics still allow for the ability to cover up with blazers and cardigans.

Don’t be fooled, though; even though they’re more conservative and therefore still appropriate for most settings, these sexy outfits are anything but boring and are all designed to make you feel great.

1 This Form-Fitting, Lightweight Ribbed Sweater Amazon Essentials Ribbed Long Sleeve Boat-Neck Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Despite its high boat neckline and long sleeves (which are suitable for professional environments), this Amazon Essentials sweater is made from a thin ribbed material with a tighter silhouette. As a result, reviewers have commented that it “looks great” and is “the perfect weight” for most seasons — especially since it’s ideal for layering. Get it in your choice of 10 different colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Versatile Dress For Work, Weddings, Dates & More AISIZE Pencil Sheath Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon “I got this dress for work. It fits great and looks very sophisticated and professional,” one reviewer wrote. Still, this pencil sheath dress also has reviewers raving that it’s “amazing” for weddings and date nights, as well. It has a higher neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves, but its ruched detailing and side slit are still plenty stylish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Wrap Dress That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Lark & Ro Signature Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are inherently sexy thanks to their lower necklines and body-hugging silhouettes — but the Lark & Ro wrap dress has long sleeves and a knee-length hem, so it’s still appropriate for more conservative settings. The fabric is both structured and stretchy, and you can get it in black or navy. Best of all, it’s versatile: “This dress is easy to wear,” one reviewer wrote, “and make fancy with pearls and pumps or dress down with cardi and flats.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

4 This Tunic Blouse With Lace Detailing Chvity Tunic Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon “This shirt is everything,” one reviewer wrote about this lace tunic blouse. “It can be dressed up for work,” but it also looks incredible “with a simple pair of jeans.” Even though it’s definitely sexy thanks to its V-shaped neckline, irregular hem, and hourglass shape, the lace detailing on the chest and sleeves provide a little more coverage. It’s also very easy to pair with a cardigan or a blazer — in any of the five solid color options. Available sizes: Large — 4X

5 A Bodycon Dress With Plenty Of Coverage Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater Bodycon Amazon $36 See On Amazon Yes, this short pencil skirt has a bodycon-like silhouette, but this sweater dress still offers plenty of coverage. That’s because it has long puff sleeves and a turtleneck design — and its thicker material pairs well with stockings if you prefer. “Gorgeous sweater dress,” one reviewer raved, while another said, “[I] will be ordering in more colors.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 An Elegant Top With Dramatic Balloon Sleeves The Drop Square-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Top Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wear it alongside slacks, pair it with jeans, or tuck it into a skirt. Reviewers are in love with the Drop’s square-neck top because it’s “very versatile” and the fabric “feels amazing.” Its balloon sleeves also add to your trendy look. Get it in black, white, or army green. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

7 The Best-Selling Jumpsuit On Amazon Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Currently, this wide-leg jumpsuit is the number-one best-selling option on Amazon. (It’s earned over 2,500 five-star ratings and has been called one of reviewer’s “new favorite outfit.”) Among its great features, you’ll find plenty of color options, an adjustable belt, flutter sleeves, a keyhole back, and material that’s stretchy and comfortable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 The Perfect Alternative To Office Button-Downs Floerns Lace Splice Peter Pan Collar Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking to switch up the button-downs and plain dress blouses, the Floerns Peter Pan blouse is unlike anything else in your closet thanks to its collar and lace cap sleeves. While the black goes with anything, it also comes in nine other color options — including bright green, powder blue, and lilac purple if you’re looking to infuse your wardrobe with some brightness. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 This Sleek Dress With An Adjustable Waist & Plenty Of Stretch JASAMBAC Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thanks to the adjustable tie around the waist, multiple reviewers have commented that this pencil dress “fits like a glove.” It’s also stretchy, wrinkle-resistant, and comes in countless color options and two different sleeve lengths, all of which make it a great pick for work, weddings, and other dressy events. And yes, it even has a functional pocket. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This Staple Dress That’s So Easy To Accessorize Floerns Solid Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon “I LOVE the comfort and modesty of these dresses,” one reviewer wrote. The Floerns bodycon dress has elbow-length sleeves and a high neckline, but since it’s pretty simple otherwise, it’s really easy to accessorize “with boots and a scarf,” or jewelry, a belt, and a cardigan. Its pencil skirt also reaches mid-calf, so it’s much dressier than most other bodycon options. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

11 This Fan-Favorite Top For Both Casual & Dressy Outfits luvamia V-Neck Tie-Knot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck tie blouse has over 9,000 reviews, and it’s a go-to casual staple to wear with leggings, jeans, and shorts. That said, its looser silhouette, long flutter sleeves, and adjustable tie also make it a great option for work. It comes in rows of solid colors, as well as a few color-block and textured options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Low-Maintenence Skirt In Virtually Any Color Kate Kasin High Waist Wrap Front Pencil Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Excuse me while I buy this in every color,” one reviewer raved — and this high-waist wrap skirt comes in virtually any color you could want. Even though it pulls your whole outfit together in a stylish yet professional way, it’s still comfortable, breathable, and opaque. While it does have a zipper, it’s stretchy enough that you can move and sit without restriction. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 A Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse That Still Looks Professional Lark & Ro Sleeveless Twist V-Neck Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sleeveless blouses are great for layering underneath a blazer or a cardigan. That said, even if you wear the Lark & Ro sleeveless blouse on its own, its sleek material and knotted, wrapped V-neck help you to look effortlessly put together. Pair all of that with the keyhole back, five color options, and $20 price tag, and it’s no wonder one reviewer called this a “surprisingly good buy.” Available sizes: X-Small

14 A Ruffle Pencil Skirt That’s Stretchy & Sexy Vfshow Ruffle Slit Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pencil skirts are a go-to for professional settings — but they don’t have to be boring to be polished. This one has ruffle detailing and a side slit, so despite its past-the-knee length, it’s still one of the most stylish things in your closet. It’s also stretchy, thick, comfortable, and easy to pair with most tops, especially since it comes in tons of colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

15 These High-Waisted Pants That Are As Comfortable As Leggings SweatyRocks Stretchy High Waisted Work Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon They’re super stylish thanks to their high waist, skinny fit, cropped ankles, and five buttons — and since they’re made from slacks-like material and come in loads of colors and patterns, these work pants are way more polished than jeans. That said, according to reviewers, they’re so soft and stretchy, they’re basically “high waisted leggings with pockets that [they] can wear for work and still look professional.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Mock-Turtleneck Top That Never Comes Untucked MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon I am a huge fan of bodysuits (they go with countless outfits and they never come untucked), and I own several of them from this brand in particular. This mock-turtleneck bodysuit has a sexy fit, but its long sleeves and full coverage mean it works in conservative settings, too. Opt for one of the many other solid colors, or go with a unique print like tropical leaves, zebra print, or floral. The modal fabric is breathable, and the double-snap buttons make it easy to use the bathroom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Sweater Dress That’s Equal Parts Cozy & Sexy Meenew Wrap V-Neck Sweater Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for a colder-weather staple that’s cozy and sexy at the same time? This midi-length sweater dress checks both of those boxes. Yes, its ribbed viscose-blend fabric is soft and warm, but the V-neck wrap, balloon sleeves, and slitted pencil hem make it suitable for everything from dates to work to and more. This one comes in five solid colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 This Fitted Blouse With Unique Ruching GRACE KARIN Long Lantern Sleeve Fitted Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Obsessed,” one reviewer raved about this Grace Karin blouse. Others have called it “simple yet sexy” and “so unique.” It has a high turtleneck and lantern sleeves, but it really sets itself apart with its dual ruching from the shoulders to the hem. It’s both snug and stretchy, so you can easily tuck it into your bottoms of choice. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Elegant Retro Swing Dress That’s Worthy Of All The Compliments FENJAR Sleeveless Swing Midi A-line Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon This retro-inspired swing dress comes in two sleeve lengths (long or sleeveless) and several color options. Whichever one you choose, though, its high neckline, tied waist, and past-the-knee cut are elegant and sexy at the same time. “Absolutely beautiful dress! I wore it to a wedding rehearsal and it was a hit,” one reviewer wrote. “I got so many compliments.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Longer Skirt With An Eye-Catching Accent SheIn High-Waist Bodycon Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even though it reaches past the calves (and longer on petite buyers) this high-waisted bodycon skirt isn’t your average maxi. That’s because it’s fitted and has a long, eye-catching tie which you can adjust for your preferred fit and style. Last but definitely not least, it’s stretchy, comfortable, and comes in a solid burgundy shade that’s bold yet easy to pair with tops, shoes, and accessories. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

21 This Ruffled Blouse That May Just Become Your New Favorite Romwe Stand Collar Ruffled Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ruffled blouse is the ideal combination of business and party. Yes, it’s full-coverage with its high neckline and longer sleeves, but it also has ruffles and a keyhole back to infuse any outfit with personality. In addition to solid colors, you can also find a few patterns and some options with lace sleeves, but either way, reviewers are “shocked to say” that this “may be [their] favorite shirt ever.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

22 This Maxi Dress That’s Flowy, Comfy & Stretchy GRECERELLE Cross V Neck Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon “This dress was great for work — it’s comfy, offers a bit of stretch, and stayed relatively wrinkle-free after I steamed, but packed it in my suitcase,” one reviewer wrote about this flowy maxi dress. The plunge-wrapped neckline and short sleeves are balanced out by the longer length and irregular hem. Finally, the available patterns are a great mixture of bold and classic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Cut-Out Top With Charming Scalloped Edges Romwe Scalloped Cut Out Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cut-out top shows more skin than your average T-shirt, but the scalloped edges on the neckline and sleeves make it charming and elevated enough for more professional settings. (Since the fabric is lightweight and fitted, it’s also easy to layer underneath a jacket.) “I really love this shirt,” one reviewer wrote. “I wear it to work all the time.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 This Chiffon Top That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Romwe Self-Tie Casual Chiffon Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Chiffon is one of those fabrics that’s great for dressier events since it’s lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant, but still expensive-looking. Offered in 10 different colors, this chiffon blouse has a self-tie waist so you can customize the fit. Its short flutter sleeves contrast the high neckline, and reviewers have paired it with both jeans and slacks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

25 This Belted Bodycon Dress With Short Cap Sleeves SheIn Cap-Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, so this belted bodycon dress feels stretchy and comfortable. When it comes to appearance, though, its short cap sleeves and longer length look “very beautiful and elegant,” according to reviewers. Since the belt is adjustable, you can tailor the waistline to your body. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

26 A Draped Maxi Skirt With A Cult Following SheIn High Waist Draped Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon It works just as well with sneakers and a T-shirt, but this high-waisted maxi skirt also looks great with a formal blouse and pumps. It’s stretchy and comfortable, but its high-to-low rounded hem and faux tuck make it one of the most unique pieces in your wardrobe. “I’ve worn this skirt for work, gone out for drinks, and even on a date! It’s truly a winner,” one reviewer wrote, and thousands of others agree. It’s also available in a rainbow of colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Faux-Wrap Dress That’s “One Of The Best” On Amazon Lark & Ro Crepe Knit Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this Lark & Ro crepe knit dress is “one of the best Amazon clothing purchases [they’ve] made” because it “fits well” and “hits right above the knee” with a neckline that “doesn’t show too much cleavage.” Its faux-wrap style is fitted without the need for ties and fasteners, and the fabric is stretchy, adaptive, sleek, and comfortable. Get it in black or navy. Available sizes: 0 — 14

28 A Blouse With A Tie-Neck To Draw All Eyes Onto You SheIn Side Bow Tie Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your torso may be fully covered with this short-sleeve blouse, but it’s still plenty eye-catching. That’s because it comes in loads of bold colors (as well as a few neutral ones), and it has an asymmetrical bow tie around the neck to frame your face. The fabric is made from 100% polyester for a chiffon-like look, so it’s lightweight, flowy, and fluttery. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Shiny Satin Skirt With A Seductive Side Slit SheIn Satin Split Side Mid Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This midi skirt has two features that set it apart from the other skirts in your wardrobe: a shiny satin material and a side slit that reaches up to the mid-thigh. It’s also shockingly easy to incorporate it into more appropriate outfits, like when it’s paired with stockings, a button-down blouse, or a blazer. According to reviewers and despite the reasonable price tag, it “feels expensive” and “looks just like the photos.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 This Versatile Skater Dress That Goes With Everything Lark & Ro Three Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Fit & Flare Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon A good skater dress has the potential to be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet, and this Lark & Ro skater dress fits the bill. Its fit-and-flare silhouette and V-shaped neckline are still sexy, but it’s longer than most and has three-quarter-length sleeves for added coverage. Best of all, it’s easy to pair with stockings, blazers, cardigans, scarves, you name it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 This Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Totally Elegant SheIn Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wrap top goes with just about anything; you can wear it with slacks, pair it with jeans, or tuck it into skirts. Still, even though it’s shockingly versatile, its off-the-shoulder neckline elevates every single outfit you wear it with. Best of all, reviewers say the “material is thick and not see-through” and the “shirt stays down on the shoulders without riding up.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 This Fitted Dress With Tons Of Coverage SheIn Short Sleeve Sheath Pencil Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’re mostly covered from neck to knee, but this fitted sheath pencil dress is still very sexy. The rayon-blend fabric has a soft, ribbed texture and plenty of stretch. Plus, it’s breathable for outdoor events and non-bulky for layering. One reviewer wrote, “It's really beautiful and I got a lot of compliments on it for it being a casual work dress.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 These Best-Selling Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you can get away with wearing jeans at work, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label straight jeans are a great pick — especially in black, since their classic cut and cotton blend look almost like slacks. They’re a number-one best-seller with over 125,000 reviews, making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. You can also choose between traditional or pull-on, and you can pick your inseam to customize the length. Available sizes: 2 — 28

34 This Floral Dress That’s Plenty Fun Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Thanks to its longer sleeves, higher neckline, and past-the-knee hem, it’s one of the most conservative outfits on this list. Still, this vintage-inspired dress hugs your body with its thick, fit-and-flare waistline and stands out with its bold floral patterns. Past buyers have worn it to weddings, showers, and work events, but the consensus is typically the same: “[I] got so many compliments,” one wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 Some Slit-Hem Skinny Pants That Boost Your Slacks Game SweatyRocks Elastic High Waist Skinny Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These are not your average slacks. Because of their high waist, skinny cut, and slit hems, these work-friendly pants add plenty of flair to your outfit. They also come in solid colors and plaids, and reviewers have called them both “easy to care for and super comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This Longer Wrap Dress That’s “Sexy & Sophisticated” Verdusa Bishop Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon “It made me feel sexy and sophisticated,” one reviewer wrote about this bishop sleeve bodycon dress. Even though the sleeves are long and the hem reaches well past the knee for coverage, the wrapped design creates a plunging neckline and the belted tie accentuates your waist. In terms of the fabric, reviewers have said that it’s “thick” but “stretchy.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

37 This Criss-Cross Bodycon Dress With A Zipper Neckline Vfshow Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Even though this bodycon dress has been called a “very appropriate work dress” — especially since you “can throw a blazer over top of it” — it’s still undeniably sexy with its body-hugging criss-cross waist and sleeveless design. Since the front zippers up, you can even customize the plunge of the neckline. In terms of color and print options, you have literally dozens to choose from including boardroom-ready pinstripes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

38 “The Only Skirt You Need In Your Life” H&C Premium Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, this is “the only skirt you need in your life.” They added: “I'm currently working on owning this skirt in EVERY color. [...] They can be cute, sexy, and bold depending on how you [wear] it.” The material is thick and structured but infused with spandex for ample stretch, and you can get it in just about any color. Available sizes: Small — 5X

39 A Racerback Bodysuit With Rave Reviews ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This racerback bodysuit has earned over 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Its sleeveless design and soft, stretchy material are well-suited for hot weather, but since it never comes untucked, and it’s thin without being transparent, it’s also great for layering in colder weather. At the bottom, you’ll find a clasp-button closure so you can take it off with ease. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large