Of The Most Popular Bras & Underwear On Amazon, These Are The Sexiest

True sexiness is a state of mind, but there’s no denying that slipping on a sultry bra or pretty underwear can do a lot to boost your confidence. Because when you feel good, you look good, which is why I’ve compiled a list of bras and underwear that do just that.

When it comes to lingerie, there’s no one size fits all. What’s important is finding pieces that will make you ooze confidence, regardless of their style. Luckily, there are tons of options out there on Amazon that reviewers swear by. From strappy exercise bras to mesh bralettes and multi-packs of lacy thongs, there’s something for every style and occasion on this list — all backed by hundreds of glowing reviews.

So whether you’re looking for a daily staple with a little extra sass or want to add some ultra-glamorous pieces to your collection, keep reading for a list of the most popular (and sexiest) bras and underwear available on Amazon.

1 The Matching Set That Looks Expensive Guoeappa Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon The only thing sultrier than a matching set are those made from floral lace like this one. Including a supportive underwire bra and a low-rise cheeky panty, this set even has satin-covered adjustable straps. Choose from 11 stunning shades, like dusty blue (pictured), emerald green, or classic black. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 24

2 This Longline Bralette With Scalloped Lace Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $53 See On Amazon Featuring breathable mesh wings and soft foam cups, Maidenform’s wireless bralette adds some welcome glamour to an everyday staple. The V-shaped neckline is perfect for wearing underneath lower-cut tops (although it’s so pretty, you might be tempted to show it off). Plus, the straps on this bra aren’t just adjustable — they’re also convertible. Available sizes: 34A — 40D | Available colors: 8

3 A Four-Pack Of Delicate Lace Hipsters LEVAO Seamless Lace Underwear Amazon $25 See On Amazon Underwear is the foundation of every outfit, so why not make them special? These sheer lace undies — complete with a scalloped lace trim and and adorable bow accent — have a hint of stretch and a 100% cotton gusset that make them perfect for daily wear. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “I can't say enough about how comfortable and pretty they are.” (A match truly made in heaven.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 4

4 This Push-Up Bra With Attention To Detail Smart & Sexy Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon For some people, nothing says seductive like a push-up bra, especially one like this lace option with a tiny bow and dangling jewel at the center. Thanks to natural-looking padding and a supportive underwire, this push-up bra will make you feel like a million bucks even though you only spent $25 on it. Featuring sultry cage-style wings, one reviewer wrote, “This is my new favorite push up,” and it’s likely to become yours too. Available sizes: 32A — 42DD | Available colors: 14

5 These V-Cut Panties With A Peek-A-Boo Back Sofishie Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn up the heat in this cheeky underwear that gives peek-a-boo a whole new meaning. Apart from a saucy criss-cross cutout, this underwear also has delicate scalloped lace trim and a deep V-cut design. Boasting over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings, one enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “they are SO HOT ON!” Choose from both satin and lace options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 14

6 A Buttery Soft Longline Push-Up Bra DOBREVA Wireless Push Up Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon This wireless push-up bra is a major confidence-booster. Made from buttery-soft fabric, this bra has a plunging neckline (adorned with lace trim) and a wide elastic band that ensures a 360-degree seamless silhouette. Plus, convertible straps means you can wear this in a classic or racerback style. Reviewers love not only how it looks, but also how comfortable it is, with one reviewer writing that, “It’s also comfy enough to sleep in.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 14

7 These Sheer, Strappy Lace Thongs Anna & Eric Floral Lace Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon No underwear collection is complete without a saucy pair of lace undies and these thongs are sure to stand out in your crowded drawer. Featuring sheer floral lace panels and adorable bow details, this thong is designed to sit high on your hips for a 90s-inspired shape. The doubled-up lace straps create a cute cutout moment. Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 3

8 A Strappy Low-Cut Sports Bra MotoRun Padded Sports Bra Amazon $39 See On Amazon With it’s plunging neckline, criss-cross back, and strappy accents that perfectly accentuate the girls, this sports bra will have you at the top of your game. Featuring a wide, stay-in-place band, this bra is made from sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch that feels like a second skin. It also has molded cups for added support and shape (although they are removable in case padding isn’t your thing). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 24

9 This Multi-Pack of Elegant Lace Underwear Sunm Boutique Seamless Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon A pair of sensual undies for every day of the work week? Yes, please! Low-waisted and cheeky, these underwear are made from silky-soft sheer lace and have a cotton gusset that makes for comfortable, all-day wear. One reviewer called them, “[the] perfect bikini style with a bit of cheeky class.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 11

10 An Elegant Underwire Bra With Lace Accents HSIA Unlined Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from sheer mesh with perfectly-positioned lace accents, this underwire bra will make you feel like a true siren. The stretchy unlined cups provide added lift and are full coverage which means no nip slips. It has wide, smoothing wings that help prevent bulges to create a seamless silhouette and thick, adjustable straps for all day comfort and the perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large; 32C — 46DDD | Available colors: 22

11 This Sheer Embroidered Two-Piece Set Kaei&Shi Embroidered Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Calling all lingerie enthusiasts — this steamy two-piece set is sure have you feeling yourself à la Beyonce. Featuring an unlined, underwire balconette bra and a matching low-rise thong, this set is decked out in contrast floral lace and stretchy mesh. Choose from 15 vibrant shades, like frosty blue (pictured), royal purple, or neon green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large; 32C — 46DDD | Available colors: 15

12 A Multi-Pack Of Cheeky Underwear With Butterfly Lace LEVAO Seamless Lace Underwear Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flirty yet functional set of six lace panties is an easy way to add a little bit of spice to your array of everyday underwear. These low-rise undies have a full lace, seamless back and a breathable cotton gusset with a satin bow detail that completes the look. Plus they’re as comfortable as they are cute, with one reviewer writing, “These feel like they are barely even there.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 9

13 This Criss-Cross Racerback Sports Bra icyzone Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re into relaxing yoga or high-intensity spin classes, this scoop neck, strappy racerback sports bra is the perfect accessory. Featuring removable cups, a stay-in-place elastic band and anti-chafe flatlock seams, this bra is both lightweight and breathable. Plus it’s made from a quick-drying, sweat-wicking blend of fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 31

14 A Six-Pack Of Stretchy, Strappy Thongs Knowyou Seamless Thongs Amazon $24 See On Amazon The right underwear can make you feel like you can conquer the world and this multi-pack of certainly fit the bill. Seamless and stretchy, these thongs have a cotton liner and are made from quick-drying microfiber that’s virtually invisible beneath clothes. And, at just $4 a piece, this set is an absolute steal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large | Available colors: 4

15 A Longline Bralette That You’ll Want To Show Off SOLY HUX Floral Lace Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon There are some undergarments that are too pretty not to show off, like this longline lacey bralette that was made to be seen. Wireless and lightly padded, this bralette has sheer, floral lace paneling and scalloped edges plus adjustable straps. Pair this with a high-waisted blue jeans and strappy black sandals and you’re ready for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Available colors: 20

16 These Low-Rise Hipsters With Lace Trim ADOVAKKER Breathable Hipster Panties Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a touch of spice to the everyday with these low-rise hipster briefs; they’re trimmed in gorgeous lace that feels incredibly luxe, but they’re made of a breathable and stretchy polyamide and spandex blend, so no need to save them for a special occasion — you’ll want to wear them every day. Available in 10 colorways ranging from subtle to statement, try the option with contrasting lace if you prefer a little pop. Sizes: Small—XX-Large | Colors: 10

17 This Sultry Mesh Demi Bra Wingslove Mesh Bralette Amazon $34 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love this bra’s combination of underwire support and soft mesh cups; and the see-through nylon and elastane fabric is both comfortable and sultry. Featuring hook and eye closure and adjustable straps, this bra is smooth enough to wear under T-shirts — one reviewer raved, “Clean sleek look under t-shirt. Beautiful patterning without being overdone” — and statement-making when the shirt comes off. Sizes: 32B—38DD | Colors: 7

18 A 10-Pack Of The Cheekiest Bikini Briefs FINETOO Stretch Cotton Underwear (10 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The girl-next-door of underwear, it’s all about the silhouette with these bikini briefs; they feature a daring V-cut waist and a cheeky bottom, in a comfy, wear-everyday cotton and spandex blend that one reviewer described as “heavenly soft and stretchy.” The high-cut waist is a subtle nod to 80’s lingerie; when lounging at home, turn up the heat and wear these with a cropped loose T-shirt. Sizes: Small—X-Large | Colors: 6

19 A Fan-Favorite Wireless Lace Bra That’s So Romantic Bali Lace Wireless Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon Trimmed in a gorgeous, almost Edwardian-feeling lace, this wireless bra is as practical as it is romantic. It has hook and eye closure, with adjustable straps that can convert to criss-cross the shoulder blades, and reviewers love that the wireless, lightly-lined cups offer comfortable definition even for those with large cup sizes. If you’re looking for a bra with support and spice, this one can do both. Sizes: Small—3X-Large | Colors: 8

20 A Boudoir-Approved Lingerie Set Avidlove Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon The devil is in the details with this lace lingerie set — specifically, in the strategically-placed straps and bows that highlight waist, derrière, and décolletage. The halter neck features a tie closure while the cheeky thong bottom is accentuated by those aforementioned straps, all in a gorgeous lace. It’s a set that’s a little extra — and that’s precisely the fun. Sizes: Small—3X-Large | Colors: 20

21 This Iconic Cotton Bralette By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear Calvin Klein’s cotton bralette with a pair of sweatpants when you’re lounging around the house; it’s got a sporty T-back and a snug, wide elastic band emblazoned with the Calvin Klein logo, for a look that’s sporty, classic, and effortlessly spicy. Sometimes the sexiest option is also the simplest. Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 6

22 These Popular Lace Thongs With A Double-Wide Waistband Delcroix Lace Thongs Amazon $24 See On Amazon A wide lace waistband offers delicate contrast to the cheeky back of these thongs; how saucy would they look peeping out from a pair of denim? They’re available in a pack of either 5 or 10, so whether you’re adding to an existing underwear wardrobe or doing a total revamp, you can have a little heat on deck every day of the week. The stretchy nylon and spandex fabric will keep its shape no matter how many tumble dry cycles they go through. Sizes: Small—X-Large | Colors: 12

23 A Stunning Push-Up Bra With Criss-Cross Details Deyllo Lace Push Up Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this push-up bra to celebrate yourself or with a partner, the criss-cross straps and pushup design of this bra are gorgeous, daring details that make this bra one you’ll reach for anytime you want to be understated — but still make a statement. Padded cups add a little extra, and so does the shimmery, tonal leopard material. It’s old Hollywood elegance with a little spice. Sizes: 32B—38DD | Colors: 9

24 A Pack Of Lace Boyshorts Both Comfortable And Spicy Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon With the comfort and sporty cuteness of a short,and made of lingerie-worthy gorgeous lace, these boyshorts are sure to get hearts racing; they’d make for such great loungewear thanks to that slightly cheeky, boyshort back. The scalloped edges are a delicate contrast to the athletic silhouette. Even better, they come in a pack of six, so you’ve got almost the whole week covered. Introducing a little subtle sultriness to your underwear wardrobe has never been easier. Sizes: Small—5X-Large Plus | Colors: 2

25 A One-Shouldered Sports Bra For More Than Working Out Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon It might be a sports bra, but this piece is stunning enough to wear as a top — just look at that daring triangular cutout. Whether you wear this with a high-waisted black pencil skirt, or combine it with leggings for a workout, the cutout is mirrored on the back as well, so you’ll make a daring statement coming or going. The stretchy and soft material is supportive enough even for intense workouts, and Amazon customers adore the stylish silhouette; one reviewer raved, “great way to ‘dress up’ your gym outfit.” Sizes: Small–XX-Large | Colors: 31

26 These Seamless Baywatch-Inspired Bikini Briefs Cute Byte Adjustable Bikini Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bring the energy of an early 90’s string bikini to your underwear game with these cheeky high-cut briefs; they feature skinny side bands that are so vintage Pamela Anderson — and they’re adjustable, so you can find the perfect fit. Made of seamless, stretchy fabric, the cheeky back makes backsides look great. You’ll receive 6 chic colors, so you can feel like a bikini babe every day of the week. Sizes: X-Small—Large | Colors: 5

27 This 5-Pack Of Longline Bralettes In Gorgeous Lace Duufin Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only are these lace bralettes wear-them-everyday comfy, they’re also gorgeous and sophisticated thanks to the longline design and floral lace. One Amazon reviewer raved, “It's a comfortable fit and very soft lace. It offers light support with small removable padding.” The lace is opaque at the chest, while the trim is see-through, for a little spicy contrast. Choose from 15 colorways, including shades like steel blue and rosy brown. Sizes: Small-Medium—Large-X-Large | Colors: 15

28 A Glamorous Retro-Inspired High-Waisted Lace Lingerie Set Avidlove High Waist Lingerie Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn up the heat with this retro-inspired high-waisted lingerie set; the gorgeous lace and sky-high bottoms are pure old Hollywood glamour. The briefs feature a lace-up bow at the back for an adjustable fit, while the scalloped edges of the deep V-neck bra celebrate your décolletage — pair this set with a little red lipstick, and nothing else. Sizes: Small—4X-Large | Colors: 14

29 A Lace-Trimmed Underwire Bra That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Glamorise Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon Underwire bras have a reputation for discomfort, but this lace-trimmed bra is made with a special padded underwire designed to offer extra cushioning and support; one reviewer wrote, “The padded shoulder straps are a nice touch and when you need a lot of coverage, that added support makes wearing a bra's 8-12 hours a day a lot more bearable.” And not only is this bra supportive and comfortable, that lace trim is gorgeous — she’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s comfortable enough to wear all day: A total win. Sizes: 34B—50H | Colors: 10

30 These Seamless High-Waisted Thongs FINETOO High Waisted Thong Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These aren’t your average thong panties; first of all, you get to enjoy the seamless design of a thong with the comfort of a high-waisted brief — and that high waist, by the way, is perfectly 90s, and would look incredibly hot poking out of some low-slung pants. You’ll receive 6 chic colors, which is good because you’re going to want to wear them every day. One reviewer wrote, “These are by far my favorite panties to wear! They fit so well and stay in place,” adding that you “Can’t go wrong with these!” Sizes: X-Small-Small—Large-X-Large | Colors: 4

31 A Lace-Trimmed Triangle Bra For Small Cup Sizes Warner's Lightly Lined Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon All cup sizes deserve celebration, and reviewers love the way this lace-trimmed triangle bra by classic underwear brand Warner works for small cup sizes; one reviewer noted that it “gives the ideal amount of coverage and shaping without looking fake.” The smooth cups will be seamless under a T-shirt; another reviewer called the delicate lace trim “so cute.” Sizes: 34A—40C | Colors: 6

32 These Classic Calvin Klein Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Panties (3 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Simplicity can be hot as hell, and these minimalist bikini briefs by Calvin Klein are proof. Classic and sporty, they’re available in colorways ranging from neutral gray and black to vibrant red. They’re full-coverage, made from a breathable stretch cotton, so not only will they add an understated bit of spice to your everyday, they’ll also feel comfortable, too. Turn up the heat a little more and let the iconic branded elastic waistband poke out of your pants. Sizes: Small—Large | Colors: 42

33 Sheer Mesh Triangle Bras With French-Girl Energy varmiss Sheer Unlined Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This trio of sheer mesh triangle bras conceals a little, reveals a little — and brings a whole lot of spice. Wireless and unlined, they’re trimmed in delicate lace punctuated with a bow and tiny gem. It’s a hot detail that you (or whoever is lucky enough to see it) will surely appreciate. Sizes: Medium—XX-Large | Colors: 12

34 No-Show Hipster Panties In The Prettiest Colors Pretty Sweet Intimates Cheeky Hipster Panties (10 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Overhaul your underwear drawer with these hipster panties; not only does this 10-pack give you a full week of underwear (plus a few extras) they also come in the prettiest range of shades. Side lace panels subtly accentuate the hips and contrast the seamless and smooth nylon fabric; one reviewer raved, “These underwear are so comfortable and breathable! They remind me of the VS laser cut underwear. There are no panty lines to be seen when wearing these with my work pants!” Sizes: Small—X-Large | Colors: 4