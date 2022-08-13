These Sexy Bras & Underwear Are Actually Super Comfortable & Under $25 On Amazon

Even though our undergarments aren’t generally seen in public, I have to say that I feel a lot more confident when I’m wearing a bra or pair of underwear with a cute design. It’s not that I’m sacrificing comfort for looks — there are actually tons of pretty bras and underwear that feel great. Not to mention, at under $25 a pop, they won’t break the bank.

Whether you prefer soft, breathable cotton panties with a high waist or some low-cut lace underwear with a cheeky cut, there are tons of options on Amazon that will make you feel your best. You can pair any of the picks below with a lacy underwire bra or a smooth, wireless option — the combinations are endless. These wallet-friendly bras and underwear are a great way to elevate your lingerie drawer without spending a small fortune.

1 This Supportive Underwire Bra With Convertible Straps Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you find that your bra straps are constantly falling off your shoulders, you should check out this underwire bra from Bali. Designed with a U-shaped back, the adjustable straps stay securely in place all day long, and you can also convert them to a cross-back design. Combine that with flexible foam cups and full-coverage mesh inserts and you have a fantastic bra for daily wear. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 17

2 A Lightly Lined Bra With A Super Soft Feel & No Wires Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This lightly lined bra is ideal for wearing under T-shirts and tank tops. It has a plunging V-neckline and a delicate lace detail beneath the foam cups, as well as light contouring for shaping and support. “It feels like a cloud and fits so well, I could literally sleep in it,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 6

3 These Breathable Cotton Underwear With A Retro-Inspired High Waist MISSWHO High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A modern, cool take on the “granny panty,” these cotton underwear are designed with ultra-wide waistbands and full-coverage seats. A delicate lace trim adds a sweet touch, running around the leg openings and along the front. Each multipack comes with a wide array of colors, adding some variety to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 6

4 Some Soft Cotton Thongs That Are Comfy & Breathable ANZERMIX Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a low-profile design, these breathable cotton thongs are great for wearing underneath tight-fitting clothes. Available in multicolor packs as well as all-black and all-white options, the lightweight panties provide just enough coverage to be comfy — without creating any visible panty lines. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 7

5 This Underwire Bra Made With Gorgeous Lace Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s an underwire bra that’s as pretty as it is comfortable. The cups, side panels, and straps are all covered in floral lace, creating an elegant look that’s still functional enough to be worn on the daily. There are several stunning shades available, ranging from soft blues and purples to bold magenta. Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

Available multipacks: 19

6 The Comfy Bra That Can Be Worn From Dawn Until Dusk Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your bra doesn’t need to have an underwire to provide amazing support. Case in point? This wireless bra from Playtex. Made from cool, moisture-wicking nylon, the bra is designed with a supportive frame and wide, smoothing side panels. Cushioned straps alleviate pressure on your shoulders, ensuring that you’ll stay comfy all day. Available sizes: 36B — 46D

Available colors: 11

7 These Full-Coverage Undies That Are Oh-So Comfortable wirarpa Cotton High-Waisted Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Soft and stretchy, these cotton-spandex underwear were designed with comfort in mind. They securely hug your hips and backside, with a high waistband that won’t roll down during the day. You can pick from multicolor packs as well as sets with all neutral shades. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 13

8 A Wire-Free Bra With A Soft Under-Chest Band Warner's Blissful Benefits Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed with lightly lined foam cups and and a soft under-chest band, this bra is ideal for everyday wear. The front-adjustable shoulder straps have a subtle helix pattern, adding a stylish touch. “It doesn't gape on the sides or have too much room in the cup. It's just perfect,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

Available colors: 6

9 These Basic Cotton Hipster Panties With Rave Reviews INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes, simplicity is best, such as in the case of this six-pack of hipster panties. Made of breathable cotton, each pair is designed with a flat elastic band that doesn’t pinch or roll down. They have a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews, and one reviewer wrote, “Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 16

10 This Stretchy, Wireless Bra With Wide Under-Arm Panels Warner's Easy Does It Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wire-free bra features wide under-arm panels that create a smooth silhouette under your favorite clothes. The stretchy fabric securely hugs your bust, while the adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure ensure you get the perfect fit. Choose from classic black, soft lavender, neutral beige, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

11 A Full-Coverage Bra With Extra Support Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking for a little more coverage? This underwire bra from Bali has extra-wide straps, supportive side panels, and soft foam cups. A triple hook-and-eye closure in the back creates a secure fit. Since the bra is made out of a stretchy nylon-spandex blend, you’ll also stay cool and dry all day long. Available sizes: 34D — 42DDD

Available colors: 20

12 This Demi Bra With Pretty Lace Details Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a demi bra that lifts and supports the bust, with a plunging V-neckline that creates a gorgeous silhouette. The cups are covered in delicate lace, adding an elegant touch that elevates the overall look. A pair of adjustable straps can be worn straight down the back or criss-crossed — perfect if you’re wearing a racerback top. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 17

13 A Multipack Of Slightly Sheer Lace Briefs FINETOO Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from a slightly sheer floral lace, these delicate underwear are perfect for those days when you want to feel a little fancy without sacrificing comfort. Designed with a stretchy elastic waistband and a cotton crotch, the lace panties lay smooth against your hips and back end. You get six pairs in a pack, in a range of pretty shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

14 These Low-Rise Cotton Thongs That Are A Great Deal FINETOO Low-Rise Cotton Thong Panties (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You get seven pairs of cotton thongs in this wallet-friendly multipack, enough for every day of the week. They have a low-rise waistband and minimal coverage in the back, so you can wear tight-fitting jeans, skirts, and shorts without visible panty lines. The ribbed cotton material is ultra-soft, creating a barely-there feel against your skin. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

15 This Ultra-Smooth Bra With Wide Side Panels Warner's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon The wide side panels on this underwire bra from Warner’s create a smooth, seamless silhouette, perfect for wearing under a T-shirt or tank top. Designed with a U-shaped back and front-adjustable straps, the bra stays securely on your shoulders. Choose from eight alluring shades, including soft purple and vibrant teal. Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 8

16 The Comfy Underwire Bra That Closes In The Front Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the days of struggling with your bra’s back closure. This underwire bra secures in the front between the cups, making it incredibly easy to take on and off. Made from a smooth, moisture-wicking nylon-spandex blend fabric, the bra lays softly against your skin, creating a made-for-you fit. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 9

17 A Full-Coverage Bra With A Sweet Lace Trim Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple underwire bra is elevated by a subtle lace trim around the lightly lined cups. With a U-shaped back and adjustable straps, the bra is comfy enough to wear all day long. There are even options with lace in the back as well as the front, along with patterned styles. Available sizes: 32B — 42D

Available colors and patterns: 18

18 Some Seamless Thongs That Come In Fun Prints VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These thongs are completely seamless — which means they’ll remain virtually invisible under your clothes. Made from silky mesh nylon fabric, the underwear also helps keep you cool and dry on warm days. Whether you opt for fresh florals, fierce leopard prints, or laid-back neutral colors, you really can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 8

19 These Adorable Boyshorts Made Of Soft Lace Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from delicate floral lace, these boyshort panties are perfect for wearing under anything — or simply on their own as pajama bottoms. Available in a range of vibrant colors, the shorts offer full coverage in the front and back. “These are the comfiest and softest pair of underwear I've ever purchased. I will definitely be buying more,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available multipacks: 2

20 Some Soft Lace Panties That Provide Full Coverage LEVAO Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No bunching, no pulling, no riding up —these lace hipster panties sit smoothly on your skin, providing full coverage in the back. Designed with a stretchy waistband and a cotton crotch, they stay in place all day. “When I got them I was amazed how soft the material was. They fit perfectly.” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 2

21 An Unlined Underwire Bra Covered In Beautiful Lace Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon On those days where you want lighter coverage, this unlined underwire bra is the way to go. In lieu of cups, the bust is fashioned out of floral lace. The straps are also adorned with lace, creating a classic, elegant look. Go for basic black, or pick a bold shade such as bright pink or turquoise. Available sizes: 32B — 42D

Available colors: 13

22 These Lacy Panties With A Cheeky Cut Sunm Boutique Lace-Back Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a cheeky cut? These lacy underwear have a low waist and high-cut legs, offering just the right amount of coverage in the rear. You get six pairs for a wallet-friendly price, in a variety of colors — including black, navy, and pink. “Love these underwear! They are a great quality for the price & so comfortable!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 10

23 A Multipack Of Cute Hipster Panties That Are So Stretchy Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s great about these lace panties is that they’re super stretchy in addition to being soft — giving you a hip-hugging fit that stays in place, no matter which way you move. You get four different hues in a pack, and there are several different color palettes to choose from, including soft pastels and warm neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 7

24 Some Panties That Keep You Cool & Dry Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture-Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether it’s hot out or you plan on hitting the gym, these moisture-wicking panties from Fruit of the Loom are the way to go. They’re made with patented Coolblend fibers that work to regulate your body temperature, keeping you cool and dry all day. Each pair offers full coverage throughout the seat, with a mid-rise waistband that sits slightly above the hip. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available multipacks: 2

25 A Lovely Bralette That You Can Wear 3 Ways Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon This lace bralette from Maidenform offers coverage comparable to a conventional bra, without the poking underwire. The light foam cups are covered in floral lace, accompanied by a lace under-chest band. It’s versatile, too: Wear the adjustable straps straight, in a criss-cross design, or as a halter. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors and patterns: 7

26 This Front-Closure Bra With A Lacy Racerback Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in a wide array of gorgeous shades, this underwire bra stands out from the rest, thanks to its lacy racerback design. It has a front closure, so it’s super easy to take off at the end of the day. The foam cups provide ample coverage, while wide side panels and adjustable straps ensure the bra stays securely in place. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 14

27 Some Fluttery Panties With A Silky Feel cauniss Lace Hipster Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a four-pack of hipster panties cut with a butterfly wing-inspired lace — creating a fluttery, stunning look. The front of the underwear is made with silky nylon, with an elasticated waistband that hugs the hips. “It’s amazing how comfortable and beautiful these really are! I can’t say enough good things,” gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 3

28 These Seamless Panties With A Silky Texture ITAYAX Silky Seamless Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a softer-than-soft front made with silky fabric and a back accented with delicate lace, these seamless panties are truly something special. Available in alluring shades such as champagne and magenta, these underwear look amazing with a lacy bra. Plus, several reviewers stated that they score major points in the comfort department. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 3

29 An Alluring Lace Underwire Bra With A Strappy Front Detail HSIA Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s an underwire bra with a cool strappy front detail and gorgeous lace across the bust. Since it’s unlined, its great for those days when you want a little less coverage — but the triple hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps still ensure plenty of support. There are lots of pretty jewel tones to pick from, such as dark green and rich blue. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

Available colors: 17

30 Some High-Waisted Briefs With A Stretchy Ribed Design KNITLORD High Waisted Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-stretchy ribbed cotton fabric, these high-waisted briefs could even be worn as pajama bottoms. They offer full coverage in the front and back, sitting high on the hips with an elasticated band. “Soft, stretchy, and so so comfortable. I am definitely glad I bought these and will buy more in the future,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

31 These Sexy Underwear With A Lace-Up Design Sofishie V-Back Criss-Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon A criss-cross design at the back of these lace underwear creates plenty of intrigue. Available in classic black as well as a range of colors and patterns, the panties have a hip-hugging fit and a cheeky cut. Not only are they a unique, striking piece of lingerie, but they’re also super comfy, making them great for everyday wear as well as special occasions. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

32 A Classic Underwire Bra With Wide Back Coverage Vanity Fair Beauty Minimizer Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon From Vanity Fair comes a classic underwire bra that’s designed with wide side and back panels for total coverage. The two-ply foam cups provide plenty of support, while a subtle floral detail at the center of the bust adds a sweet touch. Extra-wide adjustable straps allow you to get the most secure fit. Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

Available colors: 14

33 These Seamless High-Waisted Briefs That’ll Never Dig In FallSweet No-Show High-Waisted Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Since these high-waisted briefs are completely seamless, they are a great choice if you’re looking for something that’ll never dig in. Made with a stretchy nylon-spandex blend, the underwear are also moisture-wicking — keeping you cool and dry all day. Each pack comes with five pairs — choose from multiple colors or keep it simple with all-black briefs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 12

34 A Value Pack Of Pretty Lace Bralettes With Double Spaghetti Straps Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It might be hard to believe, but you can get five of these gorgeous lace bralettes for a super reasonable price. Each lined bralette is designed with removable foam padding, so you can control how much coverage you get. A wide under-chest lace band adds some extra coverage, so you could even wear the bralette as a top with jeans. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 15