This Olaplex Dupe Is Only $5 — & It's Just As Good As The Real Thing

In the hair care product world, Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector holds cult status for its ability to repair damaged strands. That's because it works on the actual bonds of your hair, filling in spots where proteins have broken down (which happens when it's damaged). Recently, though, a handful of Olaplex dupes have emerged that work just as well... and cost way less.

A product like Olaplex — which costs $28 a bottle — works by recreating your hair's strongest bonds, called disulphide bonds. "These bonds are broken during chemical processes like hair coloring and bleaching, which includes highlights and balayage techniques," trichologist and Colour Collective founder Kerry Yates tells Bustle. These also get damaged from heat styling (like blow drying and straightening), chemical treatments, environmental factors, and aging. "When these bonds are destroyed, they can cause the hair to lose overall elasticity and strength, and in turn that leads to broken strands."

Bond repair treatments like Olaplex — which Yates says are good for all hair types, especially curly or those who "aggressively color their hair" — are formulated with essential proteins that restore broken structures in your strands that resulted from damage. Hairstylist and colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer likens the process to spackling: "It's basically like putting spackle on a wall before you paint it," she tells Bustle. "That's what protein does — it's the spackle in missing holes in your hair." When you use a product like Olaplex or similar treatments, you'll notice a difference in how your hair feels. "Your hair becomes more malleable, more pliable, and you're able to get that slip that you want," says celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, noting that the bond-repairing proteins in hair treatments actually smooth the cuticles that get lifted when color treated or chemically processed.

With Olaplex and similar bond-repairing treatments, experts suggest that all hair types use it roughly once a week to feel a difference. But it's also important to keep your hair hydrated when using reparative formulas like these. "The problem that happens with Olaplex is that it's protein-based, and people get really into how thick and nourished their hair feels — but it's not moisturizing," says Ohlmeyer. "To have healthy, well-balanced hair, you need moisture. If you overuse protein, your strands become like a thin twig that becomes so delicate it snaps." So be sure to incorporate moisturizing products in your hair care regimen.

To find an Olaplex alternative for your hair care routine, Yates says to just look for "plex" in the brand or product name. "Another option would be to look for product that specifically calls out bond building," she says. To help you shop, keep scrolling for three Olaplex dupes you can snag for less.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Bargain Buy pH Plex 3 Stabilize Amazon $4.95 See On Amazon This repair treatment works to rebuild broken bonds within each strand of hair. "The key component in this formula is malic acid, which connects all 21 bonds of your hair," Dorsey tells Bustle. "It stabilizes the hair shaft from root to tip, which calms the cuticle. The great thing about this product is that it's pH-balanced and keeps it almost as alkalized as your body. Anything in the body at an alkaline state is calm and happy." The end result? "Your hair winds up hydrated, shiny, and beautiful," he says. To use it, apply to washed, damp hair and let sit for five to 10 minutes before rinsing (though you can also use it as a leave-in treatment for added conditioning).

2 The Leave-In Treatment Starter Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask K18 $12 See On K18 The K18 repair treatment uses peptides — aka proteins that make up the building blocks of your strands — to smooth damaged hair cuticles. Whether your damage is from relaxers, dye, bleach, heat styling, or just the environment, your hair will feel softer and stronger after using this mask. It's a leave-in treatment, so all you do is apply a pump of product from ends to roots after shampooing and leave in for four minutes before styling (if you're doing that) to reap the benefits.

3 The Drugstore Buy Uberliss Original Bond Sustainer Target $15 See On Target Even the most bleach-processed hair can turn to this bond repair cream — which you can snag at the drugstore, BTW — to revive damaged locks. Basically, it works like a weekly deep conditioning treatment that you apply through your strands to restore elasticity. Plus, the coconut oil and aloe vera within the formula infuse moisture, which Ohlmeyer says is important for offsetting dryness that can come from regularly using a protein-spiked hair care product.

Studies referenced:

Ezure, M.; Tanji, N., Nishita, Y., Mizooku, T. (2019) The Secrets of Beautiful Hair: Why is it Flexible and Elastic? https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334299225_The_Secrets_of_Beautiful_Hair_Why_is_it_Flexible_and_Elastic

Experts:

Kerry Yates, trichologist and founder of Colour Collective

Kendall Dorsey, celebrity hairstylist

Juliana Ohlmeyer, New York City-based hairstylist and colorist