Olaplex: it’s the hair brand beloved by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Kylie Jenner. The brand’s No.3 Hair Perfector pre-shampoo mask is often on retailer’s bestseller lists, and the haircare system has been backed by some top hair stylists for locks that are particularly dry, damaged, and in need of rescuing.

In 2020, Olaplex released its newest No.0 formula; a liquid designed to be used before No.3 to amplify its effects. However, the product came in a squeezy bottle with a thin drop applicator, making it difficult to spread across locks, particularly for those who have thicker hair or curls. It was the biggest downfall of the product, which has received rave reviews otherwise.

Luckily, the brand took note and have finally launched No.0 in a spray bottle, meaning easier application and a pain-free process. “We designed this targeted sprayer for quicker, pinpointed application to make using OLAPLEX even easier than before,” says the brand.

As well as Olaplex’s re-design, there are also some other great beauty buys out this week from the likes of Cloud Nine and It Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out more about each one.

