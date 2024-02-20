Olivia Rodrigo might be due for a new drivers license. The singer turned 21 on Feb. 20, and even released a “spicy pieces” shot glass on her merch store to mark the occasion. But before the clock struck midnight, she celebrated her last “underage drink” in style.

On Feb. 19, just days before she kicks off her Guts World Tour, Rodrigo shared photos from her 21st birthday — a house party, naturally. There, she blew out candles on multiple purple funfetti cakes, surrounded by celeb friends like Conan Gray, Iris Apatow, Tate McRae, and The Kid Laroi. Naturally, her birthday ’fit took center stage.

Rodrigo’s Cut-Out Mini Dress

For her soiree, Rodrigo donned a backless black mini dress with a halter neckline and a small keyhole cut-out. With even more cut-outs at her sides, Rodrigo flaunted the most “I’m officially grown up” of accessories (just ask Manny Santos): a rhinestone encrusted thong.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 21st birthday outfit. Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

The glitzy undergarment-turned-accessory peaked out subtly from beneath her gauzy dress. Rodrigo completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings and several chunky silver rings (her statement jewelry of choice), giving the look her signature punky edge.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 21st birthday accessories. Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

Last Year’s Birthday Look

Rodrigo has a proven knack for slaying the birthday ’fit. To ring in her 19th in February 2022, she went to a party wearing a silky hot pink camisole with a matching bollero and skirt. The star of her ensemble was a sparkly pink cowboy hat that read “Birthday Girl.”

Olivia Rodrigo's 19th birthday look. Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

She may be a pisces, but these looks are giving leo energy.