Falling only days after the release of her new album (which is already a hit, BTW), all eyes are on Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Even if she hadn’t just dropped what’s sure to be the year’s biggest album, Rodrigo would still claim all the attention due to her dress alone.

The “Vampire” singer stepped out on the pink carpet wearing a silver dress that looked like it was made of crystal chainmail. According to her stylist Danielle Goldberg, the Ludovic de Saint Sernin number was crafted with over 150,000 Swarovski crystals.

With a plunging, scoop neckline and and even lower-plunging back, the gown was the perfect choice for the occasion — both elegant and absolutely eye-catching. Tailored to perfection, the column-style gown just barely grazed the pink carpet below her feet — a rare, but impressive feat in the fashion world.

Much like her music, Rodrigo added a touch of her signature punk aesthetic to her outfit. And at the VMAs, that came in the form of chunky jewelry that sneakily shouted out her album GUTS. Keen-eyed fans would clock that on one hand, the HSMTMTS star rocked a ring on each finger that spelled out the title of her sophomore album.

That ring-embellished hand will soon be clutching a moonperson — you can count on that.