What To Expect From Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour
The 2024 trek will mark her first arena tour — but it may not be easier to get tickets.
Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her GUTS in a town near you. On Sept. 13, fresh off her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy winner announced the GUTS World Tour to promote her new sophomore album of the same name. The worldwide trek marks her first arena tour and will see her play in iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time.
The GUTS World Tour will kick off on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., with Rodrigo set to play 57 shows across North America, the UK, and Europe, before circling back to California and ending with two shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. However, Rodrigo told fans on social media to “stay tuned for more dates coming soon,” meaning the tour is likely to expand further to other continents, and more shows will be added in select cities. PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders, and Chappell Roan will all serve as opening acts for different portions of the tour.
Rodrigo’s first headlining trek, the Sour Tour, played theaters around the U.S. and Europe and sold out in mere seconds, on the heels of her breakout singles “drivers license” and “good 4 u.” Now that she’s made the upgrade to arenas, it’ll be much easier to see her this time around — but snagging tickets will still be a complicated ordeal (hopefully not as bad as the Eras Tour). Read on for the full list of tour dates and how to get tickets.
Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Dates
- Feb. 23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
- Feb. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- Feb. 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Feb. 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- March 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- March 5 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- March 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- March 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- March 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- March 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
- March 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- March 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- March 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- March 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- March 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- April 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- April 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- May 3 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
- May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- May 10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
- May 14 – London, UK @ The O2
- May 15 – London, UK @ The O2
- May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
- May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
- June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
- June 14 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center
- June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- July 20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- July 24 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- July 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- Aug. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Aug. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- Aug. 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Tickets
For GUTS Tour dates in the U.S. and Canada, fans must register to buy tickets for their preferred show using their Ticketmaster account. Buyers may register for the general sale and the American Express cardholders’ presale, with registration for both closing on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Ticket sales for international dates will vary by country, with more information available on Rodrigo’s website.
Fans who are granted access to the American Express sale will be notified on Sept. 19, with the sale taking place the next day at 3 p.m. local time. Fans who are selected for the general sale, which takes place on Sept. 21, will receive a code the night before. However, not all people who register for the ticket sales will be given codes, and getting one doesn’t guarantee that you’ll secure tickets.
According to Ticketmaster, GUTS Tour tickets will range in price from $50 to $200, not including fees and taxes. A limited number of VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets will also be available, with proceeds going to Rodrigo’s new Fund 4 Good initiative. Additionally, Rodrigo is setting aside an unknown limited amount of Silver Star Tickets that will only cost $20 each, “to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows.” These tickets must be bought in pairs and will be available at a later date.
This post will be updated as more details are announced.