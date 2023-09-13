Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her GUTS in a town near you. On Sept. 13, fresh off her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy winner announced the GUTS World Tour to promote her new sophomore album of the same name. The worldwide trek marks her first arena tour and will see her play in iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time.

The GUTS World Tour will kick off on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., with Rodrigo set to play 57 shows across North America, the UK, and Europe, before circling back to California and ending with two shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. However, Rodrigo told fans on social media to “stay tuned for more dates coming soon,” meaning the tour is likely to expand further to other continents, and more shows will be added in select cities. PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders, and Chappell Roan will all serve as opening acts for different portions of the tour.

Rodrigo’s first headlining trek, the Sour Tour, played theaters around the U.S. and Europe and sold out in mere seconds, on the heels of her breakout singles “drivers license” and “good 4 u.” Now that she’s made the upgrade to arenas, it’ll be much easier to see her this time around — but snagging tickets will still be a complicated ordeal (hopefully not as bad as the Eras Tour). Read on for the full list of tour dates and how to get tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Dates

Feb. 23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Feb. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Feb. 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 5 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

March 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

May 3 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

May 10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

May 14 – London, UK @ The O2

May 15 – London, UK @ The O2

May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

June 9 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 14 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 18 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

June 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center

June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 24 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Aug. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour Tickets

For GUTS Tour dates in the U.S. and Canada, fans must register to buy tickets for their preferred show using their Ticketmaster account. Buyers may register for the general sale and the American Express cardholders’ presale, with registration for both closing on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Ticket sales for international dates will vary by country, with more information available on Rodrigo’s website.

Fans who are granted access to the American Express sale will be notified on Sept. 19, with the sale taking place the next day at 3 p.m. local time. Fans who are selected for the general sale, which takes place on Sept. 21, will receive a code the night before. However, not all people who register for the ticket sales will be given codes, and getting one doesn’t guarantee that you’ll secure tickets.

According to Ticketmaster, GUTS Tour tickets will range in price from $50 to $200, not including fees and taxes. A limited number of VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets will also be available, with proceeds going to Rodrigo’s new Fund 4 Good initiative. Additionally, Rodrigo is setting aside an unknown limited amount of Silver Star Tickets that will only cost $20 each, “to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows.” These tickets must be bought in pairs and will be available at a later date.

This post will be updated as more details are announced.