Olivia Rodrigo has been traveling all over the world this summer while on tour for her latest album, GUTS. In between tour dates, the singer made a quick pit stop in Italy to support her (newly official) boyfriend, Louis Partridge at the premiere for his latest film at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Rodrigo posted a photo dump of her European getaway to Instagram that showed her enjoying the best of everything Italy has to offer: sipping on a glass of wine, eating a bowl of spaghetti, and even taking a boat tour through the canals of Venice. But the real star of the wanderlust-filled pics was Rodrigo’s epic off-duty vacation style.

Olivia’s Exposed Bra & Flip Flops Look

The “vampire” singer rocked a bright blue mini dress from Australian brand Après Studio. Underneath, you could see her black bra poking through — either an intentional style choice or an accident. We’ll never know, but either way, it’s working for her. After all, the early 2000s exposed bra trend has decidedly made a comeback amongst celebs as of late.

Rodrigo fully leaned into the 2010s theme by pairing a black bucket hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of flip flops to complete her look. She carried a black leather shoulder bag with flap pockets throughout to add a bit of function into her otherwise simple look. The singer wore silver rings on both hands as accessories.

Olivia’s Romantic Black Gown

Days earlier, Rodrigo wore Rodarte’s Fall/Winter ’24 velvet slip dress with flowers to the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Rodrigo worked with celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg to achieve her stunning date night look. Velvet was super popular in the early 2000s and Rodrigo is clearly trying to bring the early aughts back.

The singer rocked a classic red lip and her signature straight long hair for the fancy occasion.

A Plunging Black Dress

Making the most of her trip, Rodrigo also attended a dinner hosted by Miu Miu that took place on Aug. 31st. Of course, she wore the Italian designer from head-to-toe for the night. Keeping up with her all black evening looks, this time the “drivers license” singer wore a plunging halter-neck dress with a subtle belt buckle detail.

From her Y2K style updo to her patent platform sandals, Rodrigo seriously looks like she’s living her best life this summer.