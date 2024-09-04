Following Margot Robbie’s turn as Barbie and Zendaya’s tenniscore-centered Challengers promo tour, Jenna Ortega is the new reigning queen of method dressing. On her headline-making Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press circuit, the actor has been donning chic looks that pay kooky homages to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror classic. (See: plot-inspired accessories and Beetlejuice-esque stripes.)

One recent ensemble, however, was a sartorial callback to a wholly different kind of terror: Constance Billard’s tyrant Blair Waldorf.

The OG Beetlejuice Reference

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Wednesday star attended her film’s London event in an outfit that harkened to the OG film’s most famous scene. Though Lydia Deetz’s wedding to Beetlejuice didn’t actually push through, the bride and groom’s looks are iconic. Lydia (Winona Ryder) wore a cherry red bridal gown with layers of taffeta, while the titular creepster (Michael Keaton) wore a maroon suit.

Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jenna’s Structured Blazer Dress

Ortega’s wardrobe choice over the weekend was an obvious nod to Beetlejuice’s wedding attire. (In fact, it’s a fashion play she repeats — but more on that later.) Her styling, however, was so Gossip Girl-coded.

She wore a burgundy blazer dress from Alexander McQueen with strong, pointed shoulders, a fitting ’80s-inspired silhouette. The mini featured a two-toned lapel with blood-red elements and a cinched waist. Styled by Enrique Melendez, she wore the blazer sans top, which perfectly put her red lace bra on display.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

It was her choice of bottoms — or lack thereof — that steered the outfit in the high school drama’s direction. Instead of pants, she wore stockings in a vivid crimson so opaque, they almost matched her pointed platform pumps perfectly. Almost.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Donning Blair’s go-to colored tights may have been dubbed “cheugy” until a year ago. But along with the fictional queen bee’s other style favorites, the rainbow-bright hosiery made its comeback, thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blake Lively rocking vibrant stockings.

Her Other Groom-Inspired Look

Ortega already paid tribute to Beetlejuice’s wedding look in Venice, two days before her London outing. Instead of a mini blazer dress, she wore a full maroon suit custom-made by Paul Smith that more closely resembled the OG film’s tuxedo.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s on a whole other method-dressing level.