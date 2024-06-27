Olivia Rodrigo's T-Shirt Paid Homage To Fiona Apple In The Cutest Way

Olivia Rodrigo just wrapped the European leg of her “GUTS” world tour. Now the singer-songwriter finally has some well-deserved time off to enjoy the summer until her stadium tour continues in the United States next month. And until then, she’s sharing snippets from her hiatus on Instagram.

In a new post on main, Rodrigo posted a carousel with a compilation of photos which were a small window into her day-to-day activities on vacation. You can see Rodrigo’s matcha order, a Joan Didion novel that she’s reading, and even footage from a nap that she took in the backseat of a car. In another photo, she’s seen posing outside wearing one her favorite kinds of tops: a graphic T-shirt. Rodrigo has a history of rocking classic band tees but this time, she paid tribute to another one of her favorite artists.

Olivia’s Tribute Tee

Rodrigo’s latest outfit featured a black tee with a red apple that read “FIONA” in the center in a nod to singer Fiona Apple. Rodrigo shared this photo as part of a carousel that she captioned “randomz,” but her outfit is anything but.

The singer has previously admitted that Apple is a big inspiration of hers. And critics have pointed out that Rodrigo’s music is reminiscent of angsty ’90s female singers like Apple and Alanis Morissette. So when she wore the top paying homage to one of her idols, it checked out.

Rodrigo paired the short-sleeved silhouette with a cute brown asymmetric mini skirt and a pair of black patent buckled flats. She accessorized with an oval shaped pair of caramel colored sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

Olivia’s T-Shirt Game Is Unmatched

In another nostalgic look, Rodrigo wore a vintage Pat Benatar tee as she was arriving to BBC Radio 1 Studios in London last summer. She wore the classic shirt with a gray micro mini skirt, black oval sunglasses, and white socks with mary jane flats.

MEGA/Getty Images

Rodrigo continued her tour of graphic tees with an all-white look featuring an iconic photo of a young Angelina Jolie on it in red. Olivia’s single “Vampire” had just come out so it was a cute nod to her own song by rocking Jolie’s bloodied mouth.

The singer paired the red look with a cute white pleated mini skirt, white socks, and a pair of black penny loafers. She wore her favorite shape of sunglasses, again, and silver hoop earrings. Rodrigo’s bold crimson lip paired perfectly with the outfit while strolling around New York City.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

I wonder what other icons Rodrigo will choose to pay homage to next. Although, I wouldn’t be mad if she rocked a piece of her own merch — she deserves it.