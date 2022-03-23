Olivia Rodrigo’s look from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is giving me deja vu.

The “traitor” singer turned heads on the red carpet Tuesday night in a structured, purple, bustier dress that felt authentically 1980s. On bottom, Rodrigo went sexy-cool, slipping into a pair of glossy, thigh-high, latex boots. The resulting look is the perfect combination of sour and sweet — ya know, like her debut album.

The lingerie-inspired ensemble (both the dress and the boots) was fresh from the runway, having just been shown in Versace’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Giving the designer look a dose of her own flare, Rodrigo finished with a ‘90s-esque ponytail (secured with snap clips, naturally) and graphic, negative-space, winged liner.

She took home three awards in the dress, including Best New Pop Artist, TikTok Bop of the Year, for her hit “good 4 u,” and Female Artist of the Year. Avril Lavigne presented her with the latter, prompting Rodrigo to shout out 2000’s punk-pop princess in her acceptance speech. “I’m obsessed with you, you’re amazing,” she said of Lavigne.

Rodrigo joins a long list of celebs — Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Khloe Kardashian, to name a few — making the case for corsets this season. The trend is so popular, in fact, that bustier dresses were one of the leading looks on the iHeartRadio red carpet. Check out more lingerie-inspired ‘fits from the award show here — once you’re finished drooling over Rodrigo’s look, that is.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images