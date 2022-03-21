It’s a Mugler moment in Miami for your girl Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star, along with Dua Lipa and Megan Fox, have all been using their recent street style appearances to make their affinity for the fashion house known. Whether out on the town, performing on stage, or starring in a music video, they’ve all been spotted wearing varying versions of the exact same sheer-paneled bustier dress.

The lingerie-inspired look was first worn by Fox for a Mugler event in Los Angeles. More recently, the corset mini graced the chart-topping form of Lipa in her sexy, stylish Sweetest Pie video. Now, True’s mom is taking her turn.

Kardashian wore a vibrant, cobalt blue version of this now instantly-recognizable dress for an evening out with her famous family. She wore the curve-hugging ensemble for an exclusive dinner celebrating sister Kim’s new SKIMs swimwear drop.

Though the dress has already been worn by some of the most influential celebs in the game, Kardashian hit the look with her own personal style. She paired it with green/blue eyeliner, lucite sandals, long, red coffin nails, and even longer, wavy, blonde hair extensions. “Golden hour in Miami,” she captioned a group of shots in the skin-tight look.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Before matching in this design, Kardashian and Lipa twinned in another Mugler creation. Kardashian sported a see-through, star-print dress for a night out in Los Angeles and Lipa later wore the same look to sprawl on top of a pinball machine at a dive bar (iconic).

If you want to join the Mugler crew, Kardashian’s exact style is actually still available to shop. If you want the vibe, without the price tag, there’s also an under-$100 dupe.

