The MTV Video Music Awards has played host to its fair share of ensembles that went down in fashion history. They include, but are not limited to: Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” bridal ensemble in 1984, Lil Kim’s purple nipple pasty ‘fit in 1997, and Miley Cyrus’ shimmery bodysuit in 2013 that bore the image of a teddy bear.

The 2023 VMAs, held on Sept. 12, are already shaping up to be just as memorable. In fact, the pink carpet might already be the spiciest it’s ever been — and it’s still early in the night. Thongs, nipples, and cut-outs are among the buzzy trends dominating the music shindig.

Tonight’s performers Megan Thee Stallion and Karol G both rocked the visible undies trend, flaunting their panties expertly underneath diaphanous gowns. Meanwhile, Doja Cat, who’s also set to take the stage, upped the spice level even more when she freed the nipple in an utterly see-through webbed dress.

Olivia Rodrigo went for high-glamour and slipped into a sparkly number, while Demi Lovato leaned into the avant garde in a structured trench with pointy, oversize shoulders. With a whole slew of other artists slated to perform at the event, more chic ‘fits are sure to come. (Fans are even convinced that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will be dropping by — in which case style will surely be served.)

Behold, the best looks of the night so far.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato brought out their edgier side in a trench with oversize pointed shoulders.

Doja Cat

Ever-the-spicy dresser, Doja Cat freed the nip and exposed her thong in a spider web-inspired number.

Megan Thee Stallion

Only Megan Thee Stallion can balance sleek and cheeky. Her strapless bustier-style dress — merchandised with the glitziest of diamonds — is proof.

Olivia Rodrigo

In a shimmery floor-length number, Olivia Rodrigo’s Old Hollywood ensemble stood out on the carpet.

Anitta

Anitta’s ensemble had several statement details: mismatched shoulder dusters, a diaphanous skirt, and a massive keyhole cut-out that exposed her belly button. Spicy.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha took a page out of Julia Fox’s playbook and rocked a dress with butt cut-outs and a built-in tail.

Karol G

Karol G served another gauzy number on the carpet, complete with a matching coat.