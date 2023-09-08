Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Has Twitter’s Millennials In Their Feels

Olivia Rodrigo may be a part of Gen Z, but her music is apparently for millennials. On Sept. 8, the Grammy winner released her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS, and it already has Twitter feeling teenage angst once again. The record was led by singles “vampire,” a brutal ode to a fame-hungry ex, and “bad idea right?,” a more playful jam about hooking up with an ex. And no matter which mood you’re in, GUTS is guaranteed to have you in your feel.

GUTS expands on both the nostalgic 2000s pop-rock sound and devastating balladry on her debut album SOUR, with the 20-year-old songwriter penning some of her most devastating and confessional lyrics yet, ranging from insecurities about a “Bardot incarnate” woman on “lacy,” to all of the coming-of-age boulders you could possibly think of on “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

In a press release, Rodrigo explained that she wrote GUTS about everything she experienced in a very transitional phase going into her 20s. “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she said. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Not only did the album reflect that for Gen Z, but also for fans older than Rodrigo. After taking their first listen, millennials took to Twitter to share just how much they were affected by GUTS, joking how they were too old to be fans of Rodrigo and her true target audience is “teenaged adults.”

Twitter users of all ages went on to praise Rodrigo’s writing skills and the relatability of her lyrics, using various memes to describe how tracks like “lacy” and “ballad of a homeschooled girl” make them feel.

Millennials also praised Rodrigo for mastering the nostalgic pop-punk sound they grew up with on anthems like “get him back!” and “love is embarassing,” remarking that they feel straight out of an angsty early 2000s rom-com.

Whether you want to cry or rage this weekend, GUTS is the perfect soundtrack for all ages.