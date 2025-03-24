Any grunge style aficionado lives by the following style rule: To edge up any look, one merely needs to add leather, studs, or a little lace-up moment, typically via combat boots. As the pink princess icon of her generation, however, Olivia Rodrigo just rocked all three.

Over the weekend, the “vampire” singer headlined Lollapalooza’s Chile leg. (She’s set to do the same at the famed festival’s Chicago phase in late July.) Effortlessly leaning into the punk aesthetic, she wore a bodysuit incorporating all three style elements. She upped the stylish ante even further with a few spicy, skin-baring details because nothing says rock ‘n’ roll more than a risqué, IDGAF outfit.

Olivia’s Cutout-Clad Bodysuit

Rodrigo’s known for her lingerie-forward on-stage costumes. Her GUTS Tour wardrobe was essentially a runway of chic, bedazzled brassieres. She leaned into a similarly saucy vibe for her Lollapalooza set, hitting the stage in a leather bodysuit.

In a vivid shade of crimson, it featured a cleavage-baring square neckline. That’s where things got spicier. Below the neckline sat a cutout so long, it practically ran the length of the entire piece. Starting from the sides of her arms, there was a chest cutout that followed the shape of a sweetheart neckline and dipped into a plunge so, so deep, it hit straight down her groin area.

Designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the bodysuit featured the brand’s signature DNA: lace-up eyelet detailing throughout the cutout. As if that wasn’t daring enough, the item also featured two pelvic bone cutouts.

She paired the look with her go-to footwear, aka clunky combat boots.

Do You Get (Fashion) Déjà Vu?

If it looks familiar, that’s because she wore a similar leather grommet style last October. To appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, she wore a leather micro-minidress with a décolletage-baring neckline. As you likely suspect, it was also designed by Rodrigo-fave de Saint Sernin.

Her looks are getting spicier by the outing.