For fashion girls, half the fun of a concert is clocking the artist’s outfits. After all, the stage is a breeding ground for new trends. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour looks, for instance, exemplified the power of sartorial storytelling, while Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour practically turned silver into a neutral. Now, Olivia Rodrigo is following in their footsteps, with a signature look of her own.

While Disney stars typically steer clear of risqué styles, the “Vampire” singer embraced the exposed underwear trend years ago. Though she’s worn the occasional thong-centric ’fit, she zeroed in on the bra-as-top trend and made it her trademark look, on stage and off. Take her latest ensemble as definitive proof.

Olivia’s Saucy Tenniscore

During the Ireland leg of her tour, Rodrigo made another chic case for the brassiere as a top. The singer dazzled in a crystal-encrusted bra that sparkled like a disco ball. The yassification didn’t end there, however. She wore a matching pleated skirt that served tenniscore vibes — an appropriate choice for Challengers release week.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Loves An On-Stage Bra Moment...

Her GUTS tour, as a whole, has been peppered with bra-centric looks since it began. At a different show, she changed into another sparkly bra covered in black sequins. Leaning hard into the exposed underwear look, she paired it with equally-dazzling high-waist briefs.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tweaking the above outfit, she threw on a translucent paillette mini dress over her sparkly co-ords, giving the look iridescent tinge. Meanwhile, she let her accessories (read: fishnet tights and her favorite Dr. Martens combat boots) display her punky sensibilities.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

She doesn’t keep her bra-loving sensibilities relegated to the confines of her tour. For example, when she first sang “Vampire” live on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage, Rodrigo wore a blood-red Sandy Liang ensemble comprised of a custom bra and skater skirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s her signature look for a reason.