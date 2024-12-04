Show of hands: Who else has tried to take an outfit photo on the New York City subway? The makeshift photo shoot is practically a rite of passage, especially if you find yourself in an empty car. Apparently, the urge to snap a pic on the subway is a universal experience — even celebrities can’t resist the urge to do the same.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Olivia Rodrigo went to the city’s infamous mass transit system to celebrate her new headphone collab with Sony. Naturally, she utilized the space to chronicle her stylish ensemble.

Olivia’s Plunging Number

Leaning into a retro vibe, the “vampire” singer wore a navy halter with a plunging neckline. Giving it a ’50s flair, the midi was blanketed in white polka dots (an old-timey go-to pattern). Even her glam — a deep red lipstick and retro curls — perfectly mimicked the nostalgic aesthetic.

Ever the playful dresser, the HSMTMTS star gave the vintage-inspired ensemble a modern update with a schoolgirl twist. Channeling prep school uniforms, Rodrigo paired the look with white socks and heeled double-strap Mary Janes in black.

She completed her look with simple accessories including a bracelet and angular hoop earrings from Rainbow K (which retails for approximately $1.9K).

Though her accessible locale was the antithesis of luxury, her outfit topper later that night fell squarely in the quiet luxury box. On her way to her event in the city, she kept warm by throwing on a trench coat, aka the quintessential old money staple.

The posh outerwear has enjoyed a massive renaissance this year, especially after the likes of Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have all sported the style. While typical trench coats are khaki, Rodrigo opted for a gray variant from Burberry.

Courtesy of Burberry

A Mismatched Queen

Rodrigo is a woman of multitudes — and so was her ’fit. She didn’t just integrate trends (quiet luxury, vintage, preppy) in one look, she also mixed seemingly clashing prints. Take her mob wife accessory as an example.

The “deja vu” songstress carried a shoulder bag in a loud leopard print. While the animal print is a massive trend this year, it’s not a pattern one would expect worn alongside polka dots. Proving her styling prowess, she managed to make the combo work.

Celebrities — they really are just like us.