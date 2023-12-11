Whenever Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to perform live, you know you’re in for a treat — not only because her vocals are stellar, but also because her costumes are top-notch.

This month alone, she’s already delivered five award-worthy performance looks, each accompanied by an equally incredible show.

Some highlights? The metallic silver Paco Rabanne mini dress she wore to sing hits like “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” at the 2023 Jingle Ball in L.A. on Dec. 1, and a red vintage Versace dress she donned for the second stop of the Jingle Ball tour in New York on Dec. 8.

There’s one recent Rodrigo ensemble, however, that takes the cake on the fashion front: her recent Saturday Night Live look that featured a hidden sultry addition.

Olivia’s Preppy Performance ’Fit

On Dec. 9, Rodrigo served as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest alongside Adam Driver who was the episode’s host. The singer performed two chart-topping songs off her latest album, GUTS, with the first being a rendition of “All-American B*tch” and the other being an acoustic version of “Vampire.”

The camera closed in on Rodrigo dressed in a custom pink mini dress from Hill House, complete with ultra-feminine embellishments that included a white Peter Pan collar and puffy short sleeves. (It quickly became covered in red velvet cake.)

About halfway through the song, she jumped onto a perfectly set dinner table and began destroying the assortment of desserts, all the while offering a closer look at the rest of her outfit. In true Rodrigo fashion, she slipped on a pair of white socks and platform Dr. Marten lace-up boots to add a grungy flair to the otherwise preppy outfit

To round out her look, she went with her tried-and-trues: minimal jewelry (apart from her signature silver rings), trademark waves in her hair, and sleek winged eyeliner.

A Moment For Her Statement Undies

At first glance, the star’s SNL number was classic Rodrigo — but there was one embellishment that served as quite the sultry surprise during her first performance of the evening.

While smashing cakes and destroying fancy glassware, she gave a sneak peek at her statement-making underwear which featured a pink and white gingham print and a bloomer-esque silhouette.

Later in the weekend, she showed her 35.5 million Instagram followers that there was a hidden message on the back of the cutesy lingerie.

Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram Stories

“All-American B*tch” was embroidered in a red cursive font — a very fitting callout to her song.