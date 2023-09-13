50 Best Lyrics From Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS For Those Angsty Instagram Captions

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” dominated headlines and airwaves in 2021, it also took over another important metric: Instagram captions. Her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR didn’t help matters, giving fans cutting and relatable lyrics that captured everything from relationship launches to breakup posts. And Rodrigo’s new album GUTS only extends that reign, filled with unapologetically angry and vulnerable pop-rock anthems that make teenage angst sound cool again and will have you writing MySpace-era captions once again.

Like SOUR, Rodrigo’s highly awaited sophomore album has plenty of fodder from past heartbreak and complicated relationships that would make perfect Instagram captions, from the playfulness of “get him back!” (“I wanna meet his mom, and tell her her son sucks”) to the brutal memories of “vampire” (“How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?”). She also somehow makes songs about the pitfalls of fame sound relatable, with songs like “making the bed” and “teenage dream” containing perfect lyrics for those midlife crisis posts.

But most importantly, no matter what the most embarrassing teenage phase you went through or how long ago you went through it, Rodrigo was able to capture it perfectly. Yes, it’s ok to use the lyrics of “ballad of a homeschooled girl” on Instagram even if you’re long past high school, because lines like “everything I do is tragic” are evergreen. Read on for the 50 best lyrics from 12 songs on GUTS that would make the best Instagram captions.

“all-american b*tch”

I pay attention to things that most people ignore

I’ve got sun in my motherf*ckin’ pocket, best believe

I got class and integrity, just like a goddamn Kennedy, I swear

I’m a perfect all-American b*tch, with perfect all-American lips, and perfect all-American hips

I’m sexy and I’m kind

“bad idea right?”

Can’t hear my thoughts, like blah blah blah

I should probably, probably not

It’s a bad idea, right?

F*ck it, it’s fine

“vampire”

How’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Bloodsucker, fame f*cker

Bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire

What a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f*cked up little thrill

“lacy”

Aren’t you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?

The sweetest torture one could bear

Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnatе

I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you

“ballad of a homeschooled girl”

I’m on the outside of the greatest inside joke

Each time I step outside, it’s social suicide

Everything I do is tragic

Every guy I like is gay

“making the bed”

Another day pretendin’ I’m older than I am

I can’t stop at the red light, I can't swerve off the road

Pull the sheets over my head

Countin’ all of the beautiful things I regret

“logical”

I’d put myself through hell for you

I fell for you like water falls from the February sky

Now you got me thinkin’ two plus two equals five

No, love is never logical

“get him back!”

I met a guy in the summer, and I left him in the spring

He said he’s 6’2, and I’m like, “Dude, nice try”

Another song, another club, another bar, another dance

I am my father’s daughter, so maybe I could fix him

I wanna meet his mom, and tell her her son sucks

“love is embarrassing”

It don’t mean a thing

God, love’s f*cking embarrassing

I damn near started World War III

I’m plannin’ out my wedding with some guy I’m never marrying

“the grudge”

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

It takes strength to forgive, but I don’t feel strong

“pretty isn’t pretty”

Bought a bunch of makeup, tryna cover up my face

Pretty isn’t pretty enough anyway

I could try every lipstick in every shade

You can win the battle, but you’ll never win the war

“teenage dream”