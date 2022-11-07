Olivia Wilde has done it again, people. Taking her red carpet styles to another level, she combined vintage glamour with the spiciest of accessories.

For the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Don’t Worry Darling director and actress went all out in Gucci. Her jaw-dropping look included a silver and purple chevron gown made out of sparkling chainmail.

The spaghetti strap gown was fitted with a low-V neckline and a matching silver belt. The dress looked straight out of the 1920s, with its subtle Art Deco detailing and fitted silhouette. She kept the jewelry simple and understated, wearing nothing more than small diamond drop earrings, to keep all the focus to her ensemble.

The real standout of the look, however, had to be her cherry red gloves. Though opera gloves were a mainstay of ‘20s style, Wilde gave hers the S&M treatment with a glossy, latex finish. She pulled the unexpected look together with matching red, strappy pumps that peeked out from the floor-length gown.

Wilde has been going all out with her red carpet looks as of late, topping the previous look for every red carpet outing. Evidence of that right ahead.