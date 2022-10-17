Days after sporting a nipple pasty on the cover of Elle, Olivia Wilde opted to rock a sparkling sheer dress sans a bra entirely. All eyes were undoubtedly on the Don’t Worry Darling director as she hit the red carpet Saturday night for the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

For the special evening, Wilde chose a silvery, crystal-studded gown complete with a light pink, feathered trim from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2022 couture collection. The see-through design featured long sleeves, structured shoulders, and strategically-place seams. Collaborating with celeb stylist Karla Welch (who famously also works with Justin and Hailey Bieber), she accessorized the look with dangling diamond earrings. The glamorous look was a 10 out of 10.

While baring your nipples (especially on a red carpet) was once considered a taboo move, the “naked” dress trend has been taking over Hollywood and the fashion world alike. Notably, Florence Pugh has showcased several sheer looks in recent months, daring to free the nip regardless of what some (sexist!) people might have to say. Perhaps Wilde was inspired by the star of her film’s sartorial boldness. In any case, she looked utterly fab and this outfit won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images