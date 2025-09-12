Olivia Wilde has never shied away from embracing naked fashion. Whether she’s freeing the nip in sheer gowns or donning cutout dresses, the actor has mastered how to pull off all of the spiciest fashion tricks while also embracing other trends of the moment.

On Sept. 11, Wilde stepped out during New York Fashion Week to attend Michael Kors’ Spring 2026 show, sitting in the front row alongside stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Leslie Bibb, and Rachel Zoe. She put a new spin on one of her go-to fashion trends — going braless — by incorporating the corporate-core aesthetic, making office wear as NSFW as possible.

Olivia’s Sheer Suit

Walking the red carpet before the show, Wilde showed off one of her most naked looks yet. At the heart of it was a sheer black, long-sleeve bodysuit that completely bared her midriff and cleavage. The actor wore it under a low-rise, button-up skirt that she left partially open to create a leg slit.

Going bra-free, Wilde covered up with an oversized blazer with slouchy shoulders and extra-long sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of black leather boots, featuring a platform heel and pointed toe.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia’s Nip-Baring Looks

Back in December, Wilde proved her love for naked fashion by freeing the nip and exposing her thong in one elevated look. At a holiday party thrown by Tiffany & Co., she donned a black, silky floor-length gown, featuring a mockneck collar, pleated skirt, and semi-sheer bodycon fabric that teased her cleavage and underwear.

She covered up (a tad) by draping a black blazer around her shoulders, wearing it as a cape. A simple gold pendant necklace topped off her look and left room for all eyes to be on her dramatic gown.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Wilde upped the ante a few months prior at Paris Fashion Week. Attending Saint Laurent’s Fall 2024 show, she donned another completely sheer black bodysuit, with spaghetti straps and a backless frame. This time, she didn’t cover up with any jacket, completely freeing the nip. She tucked her top into a high-waisted gray pencil skirt and cinched it in with a brown leather belt.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilde accessorized with a pair of matching leather gloves, metallic brown pointed-toe heels, a narrow gold choker, and aviator sunglasses.