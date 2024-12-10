Olivia Wilde Freed The Nip & Exposed Her Thong In A Sheer LBD

When it comes to sartorial choices, Olivia Wilde tends to favor function over fashion. From pocketed dresses and fanny packs to sports bras and layered belts, her commitment to comfort runs deep. So when she does take a spicy risk, it’s always a big deal — and pays off every time.

While attending a recent event for Tiffany’s, the Don’t Worry Darling director sported a see-through LBD that left little to the imagination.

Olivia’s Sheer LBD

Olivia Wilde is no stranger to freeing the nipple. Though her nippliest moments might be few and far between compared to, say, Doja Cat or Julia Fox, Wilde isn’t afraid to bare it all. (Remember when she went braless at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year?) For that reason, her recent free-the-nip moment should come as no surprise.

On Dec. 5, the 40-year-old arrived at the Tiffany Celebrates the Holiday Season experience in a floor-length little black dress that featured a mock-neck neckline and a bodycon fabric that hugged the top half of her body tightly and draped around the waist.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Despite its basic silhouette, the garment was anything but. Made from a sheer material, the saucy dress left her nipples totally exposed, and put her thong on full display for all to see. The Tron: Legacy actor cleverly paired the look with a black blazer for added coverage, though in the end it didn’t end up making much of a difference, as she spent part of the event wearing the jacket atop her shoulders.

She Wore A Corpcore Pantsuit

Though it’s always a pleasure seeing her take a fashion risk, Wilde will always return to her most comfortable wardrobe staples. Case in point: her most recent stop on the film festival circuit.

While attending the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 8, Wilde posed in an oversized corpcore-inspired pantsuit. Styled by Karla Welch, the bright red two-piece consisted of a structured bold blazer and a matching pair of loose pleated trousers.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, she managed to strike a balance between comfort and style for the festival’s red carpet, where she donned a bridal chic white strapless gown that boasted a flowy, elegant, and relaxed fit.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she’s participating in spicy trends or opting for functional fashion, you can always count on Olivia Wilde to turn some heads.