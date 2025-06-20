Summer is *officially* here. If you’re anything like me, that means the list of places I want to visit is growing as long as my CVS receipts. Thus far, my wishlist, propelled by celebfluencers and their idyllic destinations, contains Anguilla (thanks to Emily Ratajkowski’s recent bikini-centric trip) and Turks and Caicos (because it’s a usual go-to of the Kardashians/Jenners), among other dreamy locales. Olivia Wilde’s recent getaway, however, is making me set my sights across the Atlantic — all the way to Greece — and her chic resort wear looks are wholly to blame.

Olivia’s Cutout LBD

Last weekend, the Don’t Worry Darling director attended the 71st Taormina Film Festival in the Italian town, where she was honored with the Creativity Award. Days later, she made the most of her European Summer and jetted off to Mykonos.

On the Greek island, Wilde attended a soirée organized by resort wear label Zimmermann. Naturally, she showed out in her best beachside attire. She chose a flowy little black dress that billowed with the sea breeze. It featured a plunging halter neckline and hip cutouts that gave the skirt a low-rise effect. Plucked from the Australian label’s Summer Swim 2025 collection, the dress retails for $1,150 and is available to purchase.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Her Summery Accessories

Being around saltwater practically necessitates a relaxed dress code, so Wilde kept the rest of her look low-key. She styled her hair in a messy updo, traded lipstick for clear gloss, and added a touch of peachy blush for a sun-kissed vibe.

As for her accessories, she layered two long necklaces with pendants. The accessorizing technique was a throwback. Back in the 2010s, navel-hitting statement pendants were ubiquitous, until they were deemed cheugy. Wilde seems to be on a mission to revive the style, rocking it on red carpets and other prestigious shindigs.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The pièce de résistance of her look, however, was her raffia tote bag. The beachy carryall featured leather straps and a two-toned weave, and retails for $595.

Polished At The Beach

A day before, Wilde was spotted chilling near the water in a more polished look. She wore a silken button-down in brown and a peaches-and-cream hued skirt with an elaborate pattern, which was cinched at the waist thanks to her massive Obi belt. She completed the look with a slew of layered necklaces and woven platform wedges.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

So good.