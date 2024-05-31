Spotted multiple times on her way to and from the gym — and at her favorite heated exercise studio, Tracy Anderson — Olivia Wilde has been on a serious fitness streak lately. And while her hard work is clearly paying off (just take one look at her chiseled abs) I’ve been living for of all of her cute sports bra look.

Wilde typically wears the piece as a top with her leggings, but honestly it could go with anything. Because although idea of wearing a sports bra with nothing over it sounds daunting, I’m here to tell you that it’s basically the same thing as your classic crop top, just with more function. Once you come to this realization, it opens up so much style potential within your wardrobe.

If you’re looking for a little extra support, let Wilde help guide you. Below are four of her go-to sports bra styles.

The Square Neck

Wilde is seen here wearing Vitality’s Cloud Square Bra in cloud. This medium support bra with adjustable straps would be perfect for a low to medium impact workout class. It also comes in a wide range of sizes, making it ideal for any body type.

Wilde paired the white square-neck bra with a pair of cobalt blue leggings. This particular cut is guaranteed to go with most any workout-wear, but what makes it so versatile is that it would also look so good with your favorite denim or wide-leg trousers.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

The Scoop Neck

The Don’t Worry Darling actress wore a monochromatic maroon look to sweat it out earlier this month in Los Angeles. Her scoop neck bra looked supportive enough for keeping things in place for even a higher intensity workout. I found a similar version here.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The High Neck

Wilde stepped out in a black matching set with teal piping from the brand Splits 59. She finished her look with Hoka sneakers, black Ray-Ban wayfarers, and a canvas tote bag. The curvy shape of the Blake Rigor Bra does wonders to show off the actress’ muscles.

This bra would be so cute with a pleated mini skirt or pair of shorts. Throw a collared button down or any light jacket over your shoulders to make the look more polished.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

The Cross Neck

Wilde wore a two-toned sports bra in splashy accent colors from the brand Live The Process. Her bra retails for under $100, and given the colorful vibe, it’s likely worth every penny.

Pro tip: this bra would work perfectly with a summery maxi skirt.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Olivia’s Sports Bra Collection

Are you ready to get those endorphins moving? Shop Wilde’s favs below.

Even though she’s a famous movie star, Wilde’s daily gym fits make it seem as if she’s just a regular girly trying to stay in shape this summer (while looking good doing it). And I love that for her.