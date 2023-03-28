Hailey Beiber has range. Obviously. Whether she’s strutting on runways or rocking stunning looks on the red carpet and on main, she’s likely made you want to try at least a few of the trends she’s worn over the years. I mean, who among us hasn’t attempted to replicate her retro rosettes, #dadcore, and even yoga pants ensembles, among other stylish ‘fits?

Thanks to her latest Instagram post, it’s a safe bet you’ll want to grab the nearest tennis racket — or at least wear the corresponding sporty uniform. Just yesterday, Bieber shared photos from her latest Fila campaign, where she served (yes, that was a deliberate pun) major tenniscore.

The Rhode founder wore a crimson spots bra and paired it with a navy blue pleated tennis skirt slung just below her navel. In leu of an actual shirt, Bieber topped her Y2K-inspired ‘fit with a matching red sweatshirt draped over bare shoulders.

To complete the nostalgic ensemble, she accessorized with a ‘00s-era headpiece — black headphones with a long cord that look like they could be jacked into an unseen Walkman. (IYKYK.) From there, she merchandised with gold jewelry and a gold watch, styling her hair in braided pigtails.

In a statement, Bieber discussed working with the athletic label, saying: “My style is ever-evolving and Fila’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe.”

She wasn’t kidding. The star has successfully incorporated the brand’s items in her off-duty dressing — just check out a this outfit on her Instagram, when she wore a Fila sweater vest with matching pigtails.

Though the exact pieces Bieber wore in her IG post aren’t available on the Fila website, you can shop a similar look, and the rest of her brand edit, below.

*Adds to cart.*