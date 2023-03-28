Celebrity Style
Hailey Bieber Wore A Sports Bra As A Shirt For Her Fila Campaign
She aced the look.
Hailey Beiber has range. Obviously. Whether she’s strutting on runways or rocking stunning looks on the red carpet and on main, she’s likely made you want to try at least a few of the trends she’s worn over the years. I mean, who among us hasn’t attempted to replicate her retro rosettes, #dadcore, and even yoga pants ensembles, among other stylish ‘fits?
Thanks to her latest Instagram post, it’s a safe bet you’ll want to grab the nearest tennis racket — or at least wear the corresponding sporty uniform. Just yesterday, Bieber shared photos from her latest Fila campaign, where she served (yes, that was a deliberate pun) major tenniscore.
The Rhode founder wore a crimson spots bra and paired it with a navy blue pleated tennis skirt slung just below her navel. In leu of an actual shirt, Bieber topped her Y2K-inspired ‘fit with a matching red sweatshirt draped over bare shoulders.
To complete the nostalgic ensemble, she accessorized with a ‘00s-era headpiece — black headphones with a long cord that look like they could be jacked into an unseen Walkman. (IYKYK.) From there, she merchandised with gold jewelry and a gold watch, styling her hair in braided pigtails.
In a statement, Bieber discussed working with the athletic label, saying: “My style is ever-evolving and Fila’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe.”
She wasn’t kidding. The star has successfully incorporated the brand’s items in her off-duty dressing — just check out a this outfit on her Instagram, when she wore a Fila sweater vest with matching pigtails.
Though the exact pieces Bieber wore in her IG post aren’t available on the Fila website, you can shop a similar look, and the rest of her brand edit, below.
*Adds to cart.*