Oversized Clothing Is All The Rage Now — Here Are The Best Pieces under $35 On Amazon

Attention, fashionistas! Have you heard? Baggy clothing is en vogue right now. This means that the fashion gods have deemed it appropriate to ditch the minuscule crop tops, body-hugging dresses, and skinny jeans, if you’re ready for a palate cleanser. The trendiest option is to mix and match the relaxed with the roomy, like the Y2K fashion that continues to pop up left and right on Tik Tok and Instagram. However, the style is also key for mastering low-key looks and casual outfits: Consider this one micro-trend with staying power.

And, since oversized clothing is all the rage now, I’ve gathered the best pieces under $35 on Amazon that tap into the trend for modest fashion. Shop ahead.

1 This Influencer-Inspired Tee In 100% Cotton The Drop Lydia T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for a great classic oversized tee, then this one by Amazon’s influencer collection The Drop is for you! It has a relaxed fit and dropped shoulder that's laidback yet downtown chic. Unlike some cotton tees, this one isn’t stiff or see-through. “It’s not super thick nor is it super thin. It’s soft against my skin also. Washed nicely and didn’t shrink when washed,” one shopper revealed. Besides classic white (shown), choose between summery tie-dyes and solids. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

2 The Swingy Faux Wrap Dress That’s A Dream To Wear Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this Amazon Essentials dress available in a wide range of sizes, but it also looks phenomenal on every body type and can be worn practically anywhere. “You could totally put heels and jewelry with and wear for date night or throw on some cute sneakers or sandals and be totally casual,” as one customer pointed out. Not to mention, the viscose-elastane material is as soft as can be, along with a stretchy under-bust band and flowy short-sleeved cut that’s easy and comfortable. New moms, here’s a huge plus: Its faux wrap neckline makes it easy to breastfeed on the fly. Talk about versatility! Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 This Slouchy Utility Shirt That’s Light As A Feather DAOMUMEN Cap Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You know what's ideal about this military-inspired blouse? You can tuck it into jeans or rock it open over a floral dress. Utility + ditsy blooms = cute, right? The cotton-flax construction has rolled sleeves and a curved hem that's lightweight, meaning it's a dream to wear on sweltering days. One shopper slyly wrote that this shirt was “not clingy like my ex boyfriend” while another called it “very beautiful, comfortable and cool to wear.” FYI: Some versions come with chest pockets. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Throw-On-And-Go Swing Dress That Refuses To Wrinkle Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you're running errands, heading to the beach for the day, or hanging around the house, this Amazon Essentials dress is suitable for pretty much any daytime scenario. Toss this baby on at a moment’s notice with a pair of sandals and look effortless yet put-together all at once. The tank swing style can be worn with the most comfortables styles of bra or underwear, making it a wardrobe hero piece in my eyes. “This is the perfect little black dress for layering. Or just wearing. I can toss it on and dress it up, or pop on flip flops and go. It's my essential little go to base, simple with good clean lines,” one shopper raved. “Even better is that it doesn't wrinkle. So I can pack it, I can wash, dry and wear, and there is no fuss. Perfectly priced, I'm getting myself a back up!” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

5 The Cult-Favorite Peasant Dress You’ll Wear To Pieces Amoretu Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need a cute oversized dress that you can also wear to work? Consider Amoretu’s smock dress that’s serious enough for business meetings and trendy enough for happy hour. It has a V neckline, but it's not plunging, so you can show off some layered necklaces without exposing too much skin. Its tiered silhouette floats off the body with billowy long sleeves that come in handy in drafty spaces. "For those that are more blessed in the chest area, I recommend going up a size," one shopper advised, echoing fans’ advice about a somewhat restrictive chest seam indicating when the fit is too snug. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 An Artisan-Inspired Pintuck Tunic To Pair With Your Favorite Leggings Woman Within Pintucked Tunic Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Woman Within button-down shirt can be paired with slim slacks for the office, or with your go-to leggings thanks to its generous 30-inch tunic length. It’s a classic utilitarian style with pintucking details in the front that adds visual interest, along with with button-tab sleeves that can be rolled up. “Have received several compliments on this top,” one shopper announced. Another confirmed that it “washes well. Doesn’t shrink and I don’t have to iron.” (Does it get any better?) Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

7 This Oversized Graphic T-Shirt With A Y2K Butterfly Motif Meladyan Graphic Oversize Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sure, the noughties were all about skimpy silhouettes (teeny-tiny crop tops, low-rise bottoms — you get the gist). If you’re on team “comfy clothes” but still want some Y2K flair, then this graphic T-shirt is an ideal item to add to your cart. The nostalgic butterfly print looks like something you'd find at the local Limited Too (or Justice, in its later years) and it comes in countless colorways. "It looks so cute styled with a slicked back bun, little gold studs, chain link necklace, black biker shorts and sneakers. Such a look," one shopper suggested, in a look that’s pure Billie Eilish — and I’m here for it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Easygoing T-Shirt Dress — With A Twist Locryz Twist Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fabricated from sweat-resistant rayon and spandex, this airy T-shirt dress is a no-brainer. Complete with short sleeves, a V neckline, and an intentionally twisted knot hemline for a touch of detail, it’s one of those must-have pieces that can be worn for hours on end in style and comfort. “I wore this on our vacation. Walked miles and miles and this dress was perfect,” one shopper confirmed. You can wear it with white kicks in the warm weather, then add tights and a leather jacket for the fall. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 An Eco-Friendly Sweatshirt With Over 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This tried and true Hanes crewneck will become an instant favorite. Here's why: It's a slightly cropped sweatshirt, so it will neither swallow your figure nor expose your stomach. The ribbed cuffs and waistband helps keep the garment's shape long-term.“Wanted a sweatshirt that was more 'vintage' looking and this is it!! It’s sooo cute!! This sweatshirt is a lighter weight, but very warm,” one shopper wrote. Better yet? The pill-resistant cotton-polyester blend is partially made from recycled plastic bottles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Adorable Babydoll Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Chuanqi Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon How sweet is this frilly frock? It’s mini-dress length with a tiered silhouette and ruffled cap sleeves to balance out the hem. You can easily snatch your waist with a belt, if you wish, and pair the look with some canvas sneakers or strappy sandals on your feet. “I’m OBSESSED! So comfortable, lightweight and the perfect fit. I’m a teacher and was nervous about it being too short but it’s absolutely perfect,” one customer revealed. Choose between a myriad of cute prints and color-block patterns in addition to solids. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 These Pleated Yoga Pants That Are Extra-Spacious ZJCT Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $0 See On Amazon Durable, comfortable, and extremely stretchy, these wide-leg yoga pants will become your BFF bottom in no time. The ultra-wide elasticized waistband offers some core support with two roomy side pockets for you to stash your phone, cards, and keys without carrying a purse. The best part? There's a gusseted crotch for full range of motion.“I bought four pairs of these for less than I paid for one pair of my expensive lounge pants from the activewear store,” one shopper bragged in the reviews, adding that “these are nice enough to pass as normal pants in most casual social environments.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Wildly Popular Beach Cover-Up That Doubles As A Breezy Dress Wander Agio Button-Down Pocket Cover-Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon A cute coverup is an essential for any wardrobe — after all, you’re going to need one eventually — but finding a style you can wear around town is twice as nice. Wander Agio’s button-down cover-up is superbly spacious, with a V neckline, short sleeves, and functional pockets. “Wear it at least once a week. It’s lightweight and breezy which has been perfect,” one shopper commented, recommending that you “wear a tank top under it because it is a little bit sheer” when you’re not at the beach or pool. It even comes with a frosted dust bag that you can use for stashing wet bikinis post-beach. Available sizes: One size

13 These 4-Way Stretch Capri Pants That Move With Your Curves THE GYM PEOPLE Wide Leg Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting a yoga class, doing Pilates, or running errands, these wide-legged capris by THE GYM PEOPLE aren’t restrictive in the slightest. Made with a flexible combination of polyamide and spandex that’s quick-drying and moisture absorbent, the four-way stretch fabric won’t stretch out of shape with consistent washes. “They fit me like a glove, but they're not tight or pinch anywhere. They're not see through AT ALL, and don't give you camel toe either,” one reviewer remarked. The main highlight, according to fans? Two roomy side pockets. (Obviously.) A close second? That ultra-wide waistband. Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 This Springy Swing Tank In Bold Blooms And Ditsy Florals Veranee Tunic Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking, I know. Either way, this Veranee tank will be a great addition to your closet no matter what Miranda Priestly says. While the sleeveless tunic comes in myriad festive florals, there are also simple solids that you may prefer if you’re more of a minimalist. “This top is so dang cute! I got compliments immediately when I got to work. The length is great, the fabric is soft, and the colors are beautiful,” one happy customer remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

15 This Darling Ruffled Shift Dress That Looks Like A Million Bucks FANCYINN Ruffle Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This FANCYINN dress looks far more expensive than it actually is. It’s cut from a cotton blend that’s fully lined in all the lighter hues for opacity, while the ruffled skirt and bell sleeves play off each other nicely. “I bought it for a trip to Colombia for something light, bright, and airy to walk around in and it was / is perfect! It’s made with fantastic material and fits beautifully! Plus, the price is just amazing! This dress is pure quality + beauty,” one shopper gushed. Pick between short-sleeved and long-sleeved options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants That Feel Like Buttery Leggings Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These Arolina palazzo pants are an Amazon best-seller — and it’s no secret why. In case you’re wondering, the high-waisted fit and extra-wide legs look retro-chic in a silky, legging-like fabric. “I've bought these pants in 3 different colors and sizes and I love them all. They can be worn as pajama pants or dressy pants. They're super comfortable and I'll likely buy several other colors. They do fit as expected so order accordingly depending on if your wanting oversized for pajamas or fitted for a dressy look.,” one customer revealed. If you’re on the petite side, however, you have two choices: 1. Head to your local tailor for a quick hem, or 2. Wear platform heels. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Drapey Tunic With A Subtle Flared Hem LARACE Short Sleeve Flare Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bored with your basic tees? Consider LARACE’s short-sleeved tunic instead. This budget-friendly number gives you some breathing room around your stomach thanks to the flared shape with a long line that covers your booty for professional settings. One shopper commented that these were “amazing tops” and “perfect for leggings.” A huge selling point? The rayon-spandex fabric doesn’t pill, fade, or shrink in the wash — unlike most cheap tees in your arsenal. Available sizes: Small — 6X

18 An Oversized Tee & Bike Short Set That’s Pretty Much Celebrity-Approved Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Bike Shorts Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Channel your inner Kim Kardashian (or Billie Eilish, if she’s more your style speed) in this oversized tee and bike short set. Not only is this Glamaker outfit fashionable AF, but it’s also buttery soft and adaptable to size fluctuations. (And for bottomless brunch, what’s better than that?) Sport it with chunky sneakers and chain jewelry or dress it up with some heels and a waist-cinching belt for a night out. Another possibility? Wear it to the airport, as it’s extremely travel-friendly and comfortable. “I love everything about these! They stretch just enough to make them comfortable. They fit perfectly. The shorts hugs in the right places. I did the squat test and you can not see through them at all,” a shopper reported. “This set is a must have! After receiving my first pair I’m buying them in every color now.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 These Slouchy Lounge Pants In A Textured Rib Knit Daily Ritual Rib Knit Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon One reviewer raved that these Daily Ritual lounge pants "feel like sweatpants and look very elegant," which is going to make them a staple for all you athleisure-lovers out there. Consisting of polyester, viscose, and elastane, these pull-on pants come in a bunch of elevated marls and soft pastels, including a blue and peach that look borderline neutral. Another shopper added these were “cozy enough to wear around the house but attractive enough to keep on/throw on if you need to go run a quick errand.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 These Oversized Shades With Rave Reviews SOJOS Round Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average and over 18,000 five-star ratings, these SOJOS round sunnies are one way to achieve instant glamour — on the cheap. They non-polarized but do have high-quality, anti-glare lenses that shield against UV damage, which is important during outdoor activities or driving on sunny days. “I'm going to run out of space before I run out of praise for these shades! I found them next to a pair that cost $175! Yet, I got the best pair! They are so light that I forget I'm wearing them,” one shopper remarked. Each pair comes with a drawstring pouch for protection. Available sizes: One size

21 This Short-Sleeved Maxi Is The Year-Round Staple You Need ASAP Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Yes, this Amazon Essentials maxi dress is seasonless and inclusive. For instance, you can wear it with wraparound sandals or flip flops in the hot weather, then add a chunky longline cardigan and boots to winterize the look. It's available in sizes up to 6X and works well for pregnant people, too. The short-sleeved showstopper is fitted through the chest then flares away at the waistline for a hint of shape without hugging the body. “It didn’t wrinkle when I packed it in my beach bag. It is a comfortable fabric, even when it’s hot,” one customer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

22 This Festival-Worthy Duster In Lush Botanical Prints SweatyRocks Flowy Kimono Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ideal for concerts and beach bar hopping, this SweatyRocks duster is the head-turning piece you can throw over anything. It looks fabulous as can be flowing over a bikini, or you can throw it over a crop top and cut-off shorts on balmy yet breezy nights. “Can we just talk about how awesome this cover up/duster is?!?!?! Absolutely in LOVE with it! Easily one of my FAV pieces in my closet now,” one shopper proclaimed, adding that “it’s sheer, SO lightweight & the material glides on the skin.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 These Office-Chic Pleated Trousers That Epitomize Girl Boss Energy Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Tronjori trousers are the pleated pants you wish you could find at the local vintage store with a perfectly nipped-in waist — except these don’t required any in-store digging and will be shipped straight to your door! #Goals. They’re made from 100% polyester that resembles a substantial chiffon with a hook-and-eye center closure. “These 1940’s style palazzo pants and giving me LIFE!!! They’re comfortable, great quality and great for a vintage gal on a budget,” one reviewer wrpte. Styling tip: Pair these with a bodysuit for a smooth, tucked-in look that contrasts the oversized cut. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

24 The Lululemon Tote Alternative You’ve Been Waiting For BAGSMART Large Tote Bag Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fans of oversized tote bags, I see you and hear you. That’s why I found this sleek carry-all to suit your needs, whether you’re commuting, heading to the gym for a workout, or galavanting somewhere for the weekend. The water-resistant fabric is great for rainy days or if you're out in the elements while camping. The nylon lining, on the other hand, can also handle spills inside. Not to mention, there's a holder for your yoga mat on top, with plenty of internal and external pockets for your belongings.“I’m a fan of Lululemon and bought this for how similar it looked. The quality is the same as well. Durable. I put my laptop, iPad, chargers, school journals, makeup bag, pencil bag, supplements, wallet keys and so much more and it is still comfortable to carry,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: One size

25 This Charming Ruffled Dress With T-Shirt Options Galore Nova In Sky Ruffled Short-Sleeved Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Spotted: The most precious dress in all the land. This Nova In Sky number features short drapey sleeves, a ruffled bust and hem, as well as a babydoll silhouette for kicky flare. The small abstract dot print is both lovely and interesting to look at, whether you opt for it in a midi or mini dress length (as shown). The midsection provides ample space if you’re carrying a bun in the oven but won’t bury your shape, either, if you aren’t expecting. “Ok so I have I think 5? of these dresses now so it appears I love them,” one shopper gushed, adding that “the white is NOT at all see through” and “they all have pockets” — plus, the style is quite versatile: “I’ve worn them with sneakers and dressy shoes too and both cute.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Swingy Slip Dress That’ll Feel Like Pajamas MISFAY Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in countless fun prints that run the gamut, this swing-style slip dress is for the '90s girl at heart. The slinky, lightweight material is slightly sheer, so don’t forget to wear some no-show undies underneath if you’re concerned about that. “I bought this for a vacation to Florida. I wore it as both a dress and a beach coverup. I wore it for nearly the whole trip! Lol... It was my favorite outfit I brought,” one customer confessed. To top it all off, there are pockets! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Sophisticated Wide-Legged Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist SySea Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Ideal for fall, spring, and summer, these office-appropriate trousers mean serious business. The breathable polyester-spandex design has an exaggerated wide leg silhouette and a paper bag waist that's fashionable yet professional all at once. “I’m SO obsessed with these. These are the perfect comfortable work pants. They’re all of the things you need to be comfy yet stylish,” one shopper wrote. Pair them with a graphic tee and white sneakers to run errands, then change into a crop top and add heels at night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Graceful Chiffon Topper That Was Made To Layer Rokou Chiffon Blouse Amazon $12 See On Amazon Featuring batwing sleeves and semi-sheer fabrication, this Rokou top adds instant elegance without trying. It has a chiffon appearance, but it’s really a polyester that drives the price tag down to just $12. “I was afraid it was going to be cheap fabric and fabrication. It was beautiful workmanship and nice fabric,” one customer confirmed. Another plus? It packs down into virtually nothing, so it’s a key piece for summer vacations as a pretty blouse or beach coverup. Available sizes: One size

29 A Ruffled Mini That Looks Sweet As Sugar On Literally Everyone Halife Button Front Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon How precious is this sleeveless dress? It has a V-neck that highlights dainty necklaces with a tiered ruffled skirt that is undeniably cute. The buttons are, unfortunately, not functional — but the “glass half-full” outlook is that they can't come undone when you’re out and about, either. Wear a slim-fit turtleneck underneath or a denim jacket when the colder weather hits. “I have worn it multiple times and I always feel pretty in it,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 Cropped Wide-Leg Pants Made From Cotton With A Vintage Feel ECUPPER Cropped Wide Leg Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re a pants person even in the hottest of climates, then these ECUPPER cropped wide-legged pants are geared for you! Cut from a lightweight cotton that feels so soft against your skin, these babies also have an easy elasticized waist, deep side pockets, and a relaxed fit that still looks good. One shopper called them "light weight, flowing, loose without looking baggy, and long enough in the rise,” while another raved that, “OMG, they are so much cooler to wear than jeans, heavy cotton capris, etc.” Available sizes: 0-4 — 22

31 This Boyfriend-Style Crewneck By An Iconic Brand Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Need a sweatshirt that’ll get you through the coldest days and nights? Consider Champion’s boyfriend crewneck to keep you cozy, with exaggerated ribbed cuffs and waistband to keep the frigid air out. The logo crewneck will literally last you forever as the brand is well-known for its quality and durable nature. “I am a fan of Champion clothing. Everything I buy lasts forever, and this sweatshirt is the same high quality I am accustomed to. I’ve already worn it several times, and washed and dried. Perfect,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 This Oversized Graphic Tee With Trendy Vintage Motifs Fenxxxl Oversized Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yes, I know, graphic tees are very much en vogue (as demonstrated with the butterfly tee earlier in this article). Another Y2K printed tee that might tickle your fancy is this celestially-inspired one by Fenxxxl that screams early 2000s — in the best way possible. It has a slouchy fit that you can pair with bike shorts or baggy mom jeans, and the polyester knit promises to feel like you broke it in yeras ago. One shopper commented that it “fits like your boyfriend's oversized band T-shirt” and that “the material is super soft!" Available sizes: Small — Large

33 A Baggy Destination-Inspired Sweatshirt With Wanderlust Langwyqu Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Offered in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and sassy "No, Not Today" lettering, this Langwyqu crew-neck sweatshirt will become your new weekend go-to. It’s actually pretty light despite being oversized on the body, but it can easily be layered with a thick long-sleeved shirt or turtleneck underneath for wintertime. “It’s so extremely comfortable! Nice and lightweight, which was a must for me because I run hot,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Quick-Drying Cargo Joggers Loaded With Features Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These sporty joggers have more than enough storage, meaning you don't need to lug around a bag just for your iPhone, AirPods, and wallet. How, you might wonder? Well, there are five pockets total, including two on the side, two cargo pockets on the legs, and one in the back. “Some pockets zip, so that your items are secure, & some pockets are velcro, which gives u quick easy access to your stuff,” one shopper revealed. While designed to work out in, another customer pointed out how “these are perfect for gardening and working on my farm” due to their “water repellent and quick drying fabric.” As if that’s not enough, the polyester-spandex fabric has also been treated for UPF 50+ sun protection when you’re outdoors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

