40 Trendy Outfits That Are Refreshingly Modest

Skin-baring outfits have their time and a place — think: tropical vacations, nights out on the town, or romantic dates. But if that’s not you, or you want to adjust your style for a particular dress code, there are still plenty of pieces out there that are fashionable yet covered up. Besides, certain trends — including popular Y2K throwbacks like tiny crop tops, cut-out pants, and mini-skirts — are fun and of-the-moment but not always appropriate, depending on the occasion. (For example, grandma might raise an eyebrow or two if you wear that silk scarf as a top to family dinner, no matter which designer you’re channeling.)

However, it’s also true that there has been a rise in modest dressing altogether. In the era of comfortable fashion, not only do baggier silhouettes and loose layers appear effortless to the eye, but there have also been plenty of covered-up looks on the runways (as well as influencers on Instagram and Tik-Tok) demonstrating how it’s done without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Nevertheless, you don’t need to spend designer prices to nail the aesthetic. Check out these 40 refreshingly modest outfits that look surprisingly luxe and easy to wear. You’ll find the perfect palazzo pants, flowy maxi dresses, and even elevated sweats (for an athleisure-chic moment) Yes, you’ll be sticker-shocked — in a good way — with each piece priced under $40 bucks via Amazon.

1 A Heritage-Inspired Cable Knit Sweater Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Soft, breathable, and warm, this iconic fisherman-style crewneck is fabricated from 100% cotton (which means it’s machine washable, too). On top of versatility and convenience, the classic cable knit sweater is easy on your wallet — but don’t expect just any old flimsy sweater in return. “I love that it has a design on the front and back like the expensive sweaters in my arsenal from Europe,” one shopper noticed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

2 Cozy Fleece Pants That Don’t Look Like Joggers Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Sweatpant Amazon $20 See On Amazon These terry fleece joggers combine a classic straight-legged cut with sporty details for a trouser-like fit you can lounge in. They feature slant pockets and a three-channel drawstring waistband — for the most elevated look, opt for pairs with a matching tie. The French terry-inspired fleece is superbly soft and washes up in the machine, although shoppers cautioned it was prone to shrinking on hot cycles. “The soft fabric is very appealing and the highly desired pockets make these sweats as a WFH go to. They're finished well enough that I'm not embarrassed to wear them out on errands. Definitely a step up from jammy pants, but just about that comfortable,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

3 A Bridgerton-Worthy Maxi Dress That Literally Never Wrinkles Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This T-shirt maxi dress is as versatile as it gets, folks. Check out the short sleeves, ankle-grazing hem, and breezy pleats — then, picture all the places you'll go in it. Better yet, the jersey material is wrinkle-free, so you can roll it up in your beach bag or gym duffle without looking disheveled when you slip it on later. With those cropped sleeves it plays well by itself and is just as easy to layer. Winterize your look by rocking a heavy knit cardigan on top and boots on your feet. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 8

4 This Sleek Full-Coverage Bodysuit With Rave Reviews MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers have already given this mock-neck bodysuit their stamp of approval — here’s why: It looks completely smooth tucked into your favorite bottoms and the soft fabric never shows bra lines (if you wear one). The long-sleeved layering essential is made from an opaque, feather-soft blend of modal and spandex with a tanga-style bottom and two snap buttons at the crotch. (The days of removing your entire bodysuit when you head to the bathroom are over.) “This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner...I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

5 A Pleated Midi Skirt That Channels Nordstrom Styles CHARTOU A-Line Leopard Print Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon What is “Joe Exotic meets Nordstrom chic?” This bold pleated midi skirt, according to one five-star review. It features a stretchy high waist, flowy fit, sculptural pleats, and an A-line silhouette. Plus, there’s a built-in slip lining that’ll hide even heavy-duty panty lines, so rock your comfiest pair. There are a few edgier leopard prints available, which would look amazing with a black turtleneck, along with disty 90s florals and a few timeless solids. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

6 A Laser-Cut Dress That’ll Garner So Many Compliments Romwe Plus Laser Cut-Out Scallop A-line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This midi dress delivers major impact with minimal effort. Its laser-cut scalloped lace might be all the accessorizing you need, but the high round neckline allows you to layer it up with multiple chains or add a statement necklace, if you wish. Want to add armful of bracelets to the look? No problem — wrists are on full display thanks to ¾ sleeves. One reviewer took notice, commenting that the “simple design allows for maximum attention on accessories.” Prepare yourself for compliments wherever you go, according to fans. Available sizes: 1X—4X

Available colors: 3

7 A Demure Mock-Neck Crop Top In 36 Colors SheIn Mock-Neck Short Sleeved Crop T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon A slim-fit shirt you can always rely on is right in front of you: Lo and behold, this short sleeved mock-neck crop top will have your back 365 days a year. Whether you need a polished T-shirt to tuck into a pencil skirt for work or want to layer it underneath a sweater for extra warmth, it’s on-trend yet still relatively covered. Better yet? It’s just $10 and comes in dozens of colors, meaning you might as well pick up a few. “The fabric was thick but not stiff and even though it was a crop top it didn’t feel too revealing,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 37

8 Vintage-Inspired Palazzo Pants Amazon Shoppers Are Wowed By Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon A go-to pair of black pants is a must-have staple in any capsule wardrobe — and these pleated-front palazzo trousers will last you for years. While these have a subtle retro look to them, they’re both timeless and seasonless — plus, the high waist combined with a wide leg looks great on virtually every single body shape under the sun. As one reviewer summarized: “How they feel: quality. How they look: professional, fantastic...How they fit: exactly as ordered.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 36

9 An Elegant Midi Dress For Every Season Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve A-line Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This trapeze midi dress is hardly a tent thanks to pinch pleats at the waistline that give it a graceful shape, along with snug cropped ¾ sleeves. Both lightweight and flowy, the comfy rayon knit fabric suits day or night happenings across every season — just add or subtract a few layers. The only conundrum? How you’ll ever pick between the 27 neutrals, jewel tones, and pastel shades available. Eek. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

10 A Chic High-Low Turtleneck Sweater Your Leggings Will Love LILLUSORY Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Old Céline is forever on our hearts and minds — and this oversized turtleneck sweater has big Phoebe Philo energy. Key features include a cozy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves, and a high-low hemline to wear with all the leggings your heart desires. Crafted from a soft blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester, you’ll never want to take it off. “It's just like a favorite blankie,” gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 A Modern Pair Of Skinny Jeans With Over 32,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in multiple inseams with 12 vintage-inspired washes to choose from, these wildly popular skinny jeans are the holy grail of modern denim — and 32,000 shoppers gave ‘em a perfect five-star rating to back it up. “Never not once ever have I been complimented like I have in these jeans,” one reviewer proclaimed. They’re also ridiculously comfortable — and you can thank the uber-stretch construction that makes them fit snug as a bug for that gift. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

Available colors: 12

12 Washable Flats On Par With The Cult-Favorite Rothy’s Style Aumaric Knit Texture Pointed-Toe Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you need a shoe that is minimalist, elegant, and unassuming, Aumaric’s pointed-toe flats just so happen to fit the bill. The malleable mesh-textured upper is breathable, comfy, and won’t need breaking in — a huge bonus for walkers and commuters. The rubber outsole is slip and water-resistant — plus, you can toss them in the washing machine for ongoing freshness. “For a fraction of the price of Rothy's, you get the same comfy fit,” one reviewer swore. Choose from universal neutrals black, brown, and leopard. Available sizes: 7 — 10

Available colors: 3

13 This Sharp Plaid Midi Dress With Corner Office Vibes Floerns High Neck Plaid Fit & Flare Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This plaid midi dress is a sophisticated show-stopper that oozes authority. Combining a conservative cut with on-trend silhouettes in a Savile Row-inspired check, its a power move for work or play. “I felt so confident and covered,” remarked one reviewer, who confirmed that “the material is thick” and they “didn’t have to worry about a slip underneath.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

14 Elevated Matching Loungewear That’s Having A Moment Meenew Long-Sleeved Tops & Pants Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Truth be told, you can never have too many cozy loungewear sets in your arsenal — and this streamlined option will certainly get its fair share of use all year. Just look at it: The two-piece outfit (which costs just $34 altogether) includes a slouchy batwing tee over high-waisted slim fit joggers with two convenient pockets. It’s cute as pie, and can be rocked as sleepwear, daywear, or even nightwear (with heels!) — there are no rules. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 6

15 The Stretchy Skinny Jeans You’ll Want To Live In Levi's Plus Size 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sized up to 46 with multiple inseam lengths available, these plus-size jeans will capture your heart (and your wardrobe) after a single wear. The universal mid-rise and four-way stretch keeps everything in place, no riding down in sight. To top it all off, they’ll only run you only $26 and shoppers are struck by the vintage quality. The consensus? For the love of Levi’s, buy these: “They fit perfectly, better than any jeans I’ve ever purchased before! I’ve worn them twice without washing and they’ve held their fit and shape wonderfully,” one reviewer shared. Available sizes: 34 — 46 (short, regular, and long)

Available colors: 6

16 An Influencer-Approved Plaid Shacket That’ll Replace Your Old Flannels Yeokou Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon A cross between your old boyfriend flannel and a lightweight jacket, the trending plaid shacket will keep you toasty-warm, no questions asked. Its relaxed silhouette and baggy drop shoulder were designed for winter layering — you can pile on the sweaters and still have plenty of breathing room. It’s available in 11 color variations, and looks stylish with leggings or denim. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 11

17 This Hippie-Chic Maxi Dress In Artsy Prints MITILLY Maxi Dress See On Amazon $30 See On Amazon A breezy maxi dress couldn’t be more effortless. You wake up, throw it on, and — ta-da — you’re gorgeous. This version of the trend is California chic in artsy prints with a wrap-style top and self-tie belt that gives this dress a custom fit. Unlike a true wrap dress, you won’t be constantly adjusting it. As one reviewer noted, “The bust was already seamed together, I didn’t need a pin or clip or anything, it was very modest,” adding, “It is BEAUTIFUL! The material is extremely comfortable and not see through at all, so you won’t need a cami or anything underneath.” Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 13

18 An Iconic Sports Bra That Never Goes Out Of Style Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Kendall Jenner, Calvin Klein’s cotton sports bralette is legendary for its timeless comfort and understated good looks. It features the designer’s signature logo across the band and has a simple pullover racerback silhouette free of hardware. That means you can lounge around in this thing without an ounce of discomfort. One reviewer went so far as to declare it “the most comfortable bralette in the world.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

19 Oversized Joggers For The Ultimate Chill-Out Sesh Kyerivs High-Waisted Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re a baggy sweats kind of person, then this cotton knit version is for you! They’re generously cut through the leg for maximum lounge potential with elastic cuffs that can be tugged up for a cropped look. (So essential if you’re headed out on wet days.) Two roomy side pockets can stash your keys, wallet, and iPhone, while running out for a coffee or picking up dry cleaning. Out of the eight hues offered, some pairs have an adjustable drawstring waist and some do not, so make sure you pick the style that suits you. And, for an extra-slouchy fit, size up and roll the waistband to fit your frame. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

20 This Romantic Ruffled Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon A sweet throw-on frock is a wonderful thing to own — all you’ve got to do is find one. For your consideration: a ruffled midi dress, complete with puffed sleeves, empire waist, and a playful babydoll hem that’s effortless on the body. Wondering where you’d wear this little number? It’s a “great length and style for a church dress or going out to dinner,” one reviewer remarked. Alternatively, you can toss on some sandals and take it to brunch or a day in the park. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

21 This Longline Cropped Tee With A Chic Twist JINKESI Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Okay, okay, this is a crop top — notice, though, it’s not tiny. You can pair it with high-waisted trousers or midi skirts for a trend-driven look without showing too much. The twisted front elevates it above the standard tee, too. “ I sized up hoping for a little extra length since I’m tall and it fit exactly how I wanted it too,” one reviewer advised. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

22 A Lavish Scarf Print Midi Skirt To Jazz Up Solid Tops Floerns Scarf Print Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This vibrant scarf-print pleated midi skirt makes a wearable statement and is bound to be a conversation starter. “The pattern goes with so many tops,” as one reviewer pointed out. “I receive a lot of compliments on the skirt and people are shocked that this came from Amazon, as it wears and looks like a far more pricey item,” they added. Not to mention, it comes in a variety of prints (from cheetah to floral) that might float your boat more. Picture the above, however, with a black turtleneck and some leather boots — cute, right? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

23 A Sweeping Tartan Skirt That’s Ridiculously Warm IDEALSANXUN Long Plaid Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This showstopping high-waisted midi skirt has all you could ever want in a cold-weather style. It has a dramatic A-line silhouette that hits around mid-calf with a flat-front waist featuring hidden elastic — it’s the combination of comfort and sophistication you’ve been searching for. Oh, and let’s talk about that material: It’s a sumptuous tartan fleece that mimics the same cozy blanket on your couch. With more than 4,000 ratings, it has 4.4 stars. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

24 A Work-Friendly Sheath Dress That’s Secretly Comfortable PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Sheath Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Comfort doesn’t usually come to mind when you hear “work-friendly” and “sheath dress.” Well, prepare to be stunned by the features on this long-sleeved dress, which is crafted from a wildly comfortable cotton blend: it has a sculptural boat neck and tapered pencil skirt with pleats at the waist — plus side pockets for your work ID. The best part? The tie belt lets you cinch in your waist as tight as you wish. The versatile style goes beyond the board room, too: take it to brunch or a date by simply changing your accessories. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

25 A Graphic Leopard Pullover That Rocks With Leggings ECOWISH Oversized Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon The first line of the first review is “OMG CUTE!” and that’s really all you need to know. Just kidding — but this graphic oversized sweater really is adorable, and it easily doubles up as a tunic or dress that your leggings will love. There are also tiger-printed options (these come in a turtleneck), along with Scandi-themed sweaters like snowman and elk motifs. Additional colorways, from pink to rose red, of the leopard pattern are also available. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

26 Sleek Straight-Leg Jeans With Natural Stretch Bandolino Mandie Signature Fit 5-Pocket Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bandolino’s Mandie jeans have some stretch built in, so you’re not rushing home to change into sweats. Classic features include five pockets, belt loops, zip fly, and a straight leg that looks fab with boots. People with curves, give these a try: “These are the only jeans I have found that do not gap around my waist in the back,” one reviewer raved. Medium to dark washes and multiple inseams are offered in this style. Available sizes: 4 — 18 (petite, short, and regular)

Available colors: 6

27 This Elegant Midi Dress In A Modern Ribbed Knit Verdusa Ribbed Knit Half Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Durable, thick, and cozy, this mock-neck midi dress errs on the conservative side while the elbow-length bell sleeves add fun visual detail. Meanwhile, the ribbed knit hugs comfortably and looks surprisingly expensive for being just $39. “It is comfortable, modest, stylish and can be casual or dressed up,” one reviewer pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 14

28 A Fresh Spin On The Crewneck Sweater Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon “This sweater is more than just a basic sweater,” one reviewer noted, and they’re right: It has a precious pleated shoulder detail while maintaining an overall simplicity. Layer it under a blazer with boyfriend jeans or slim-cut joggers for a laidback look, but don’t be afraid to dress it up with statement jewelry and leather pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

29 Comfortable Flared Jeans That Are A Y2K Dream Sidefeel Flared Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon Don’t shy away from bell bottoms. The flared leg oddly looks good on everyone, especially if there’s a sky-high rise attached like on this pair. The flared jeans come with an elastic waist that glides right on with functional back pockets, and you can score them in countless shades of denim. (Some you probably haven’t seen since 2003.) They do run long, however: If you’re on the shorter side, platform sneakers or boots will give you enough height to skip the tailor while staying on-trend. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 22

30 This Go-To Midi Dress For Day Or Night YUNDAI Long Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This swing dress is a relaxed style that looks polished, whether you opt for it in long or short sleeves. The softly curving hemline flows just below the knee, while the waistline is fitted and extremely graceful over delicate shirred gathers. Plus, it works for so many occasions: “I intend to use it for church or a night out with friends,” one reviewer remarked, which goes to show the dress’s versatility. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

31 A Fashionable Loungewear Set In Trending Prints Dokotoo Tie Dye Loungewear Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Lightweight, soft, and perfect for off-duty, this particular loungewear set comes with a long-sleeved crewneck and streamlined joggers — pockets included on both the top and the bottom. “It can be worn as PJ’s or as just a cute set for running errands, or a casual gathering,” one fan noted. On the other hand, some of the colorways have alternative silhouettes, if you prefer, including wide-legged pants and henley tees in both tie-dye and leopard. For only $32? Sold! Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 33

32 A Mock-Neck Top With Nostalgic Lettuce Trim POPZONE Lettuce Trim Mock Neck Long Sleeve Slim Fit Ribbed Knit Tee Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Coming in nearly two dozen curated solids, you can scoop up this luxe rib-knit top in a shade for every season. The lettuce-trimmed mock neck adds texture and visual interest, but it’s useful, too: “The frills at the top give relief from that ‘too tight around the neck’ usual turtle neck feeling,” one shopper proclaimed. It’s currently experiencing a resurgence along with late 90s and early 2000s trends, so don’t sleep on this affordable version of the influencer-approved style. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 20

33 These Cult-Favorite Work Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon It's hard enough to find the subjectively perfect work pants, let alone a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Grace Karin’s trousers — shown here in a cropped fit and paper bag waist — will end your search. They’re tapered without being tight and have a hidden elastic beneath the sash-tie belt, meaning they’re just as comfortable as they are chic. “I am an event planner and wore them to a corporate conference with booties, and received so many compliments (even an email asking where to buy),” one reviewer gushed, and 11,000 other shoppers left them a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

34 A Matching Knit Sweatsuit That Makes You Look Expensive AF VNVNE Rib-Knit Pullover Sweater Top & Long Pants Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Athleisure-chic isn’t hard to execute when you have this rib-knit tracksuit by your side. It combines a boat-neck top with tapered joggers in a sweater-inspired knit that elevates the set above your basic sweats. Go minimal with black, or mix it up in cobalt or orange. “It can be worn casually or dressed up with some heels and a clutch,” one reviewer remarked. Yes, please! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9