Sports and fashion have never been more intertwined than at the 2025 WNBA Draft, held on Monday, April 14. The league’s rookies traded in their jerseys for ultra-chic ensembles on the orange carpet, which was fittingly sponsored by Coach, one of fashion’s most enduring labels. Most of them even attended the New York event in today’s buzziest trends, proving they have a pulse on the latest viral aesthetics.

Paige Bueckers, for example, UConn’s recent grad and 2025 NCAA champ, proved she’s both a powerhouse athlete and an up-and-coming style star in one sparkly wardrobe choice: a three-piece pantsuit. Meanwhile, her teammate Azzi Fudd showed her support in an equally chic number that channeled Hollywood’s obsession with “naked dressing.”

The rest of the rookies and other attendees repped a variety of other trending styles and aesthetics, including coquettecore and the Kim Kardashian-approved bandeau bra. While a couple of in-the-know basketball stars carried some of fashion’s most covetable it bags, including a statement Hermès Birkin.

Ahead, you’ll find the most stylish basketball icons at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Paige Bueckers

The UConn Huskies alum dazzled in a three-piece bespoke Coach suit dripping in crystals — 200,000 of them to be more accurate. All that sparkle was a fitting choice, especially for the season’s No. 1 draft pick. The newly minted Dallas Wings team member paired her look with even more goodies from the label, including a Large Kisslock Frame Bag, pearl jewelry, and platform loafers.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Her Braless Outfit Change

Later that night, Bueckers changed into a second pantsuit that was a little less comfortable and a lot more risqué. She rocked a classic black suit with embroidered lapels. This time, instead of wearing three pieces, she eschewed the inner layer altogether for a jaw-dropping braless moment.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kiki Iriafen

Before USC Trojan’s alum Kiki Iriafen was picked by the Washington Mystics, she made waves on the carpet in a two-toned gold bustier dress and sheer skirt. Leaning into the gilded motif, she wore metallic heels in the same metal hue and carried a Mini Coach Tabby from the archives.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Azzi Fudd

Though Fudd, the 2025 NCAA’s Most Outstanding Player, still has a year left with the UConn Huskies, she made her way to the draft to support her teammate Bueckers... in style. In this fashion girl’s humble opinion, Fudd’s sheer plunging LBD could easily merit the title of Most Outstanding Dresser.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Saniya Rivers

Rivers, a former member of the NC State Wolfpacks, may have found a new home with the Connecticut Sun, but per her statement accessory last night, the entire league is “poppin,” regardless of team. Peep the written-on (!) Birkin she carried that matched her quasi-deconstructed pantsuit.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Nika Mühl

Seattle Storm’s Mühl also attended the draft to support her former college teammate Bueckers, but she, too, stole the show in a lingerie-forward pantsuit. Instead of wearing a top with her jacket and trousers, she reached for a bandeau bra, one of 2025’s hottest trends.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Sonia Citron

Did anyone say corp sleaze? The daring corporate-core iteration, beloved by fashion’s finest (think: Beyoncé, Elsa Hosk, and Bella Hadid), was well represented by Citron. Now part of the Washington Mystics, the Notre Dame grad wore a single-breasted Coach jacket as a dress (with the teeniest mini for good measure) with a Carrie Bradshaw go-to accessory: nameplate necklaces.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Aneesah Morrow

Morrow, Connecticut Sun’s newest player, stood out in a leather-on-leather(-on-leather) ensemble made from repurposed biker jackets. Her all-black, all-Coach look included a jacket, a strapless dress, and a Tabby, the label’s most coveted bag.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Aziaha James

As of Monday, James is now a Dallas Wings athlete, after spending her college basketball career at NC State. To commemorate the accomplishment, she wore a look that toed the line between edgy and saccharine. Her black jacket — worn daringly sans brassiere — featured punk-style pins and chain accoutrements. Her choice of bottoms, meanwhile, was loose: harem-style shorts.

In an unexpected styling move, she went full coquette with her accessories and rocked bow-clad loafers and ruffled socks.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Dearica Hamby

The LA Sparks player’s vibrant bubblegum pink mini was a welcome pop of color against a sea of black looks. Leaning into the tenets of girlhood, the A-line minidress featured a massive bow at the center of her cleavage-baring neckline. So sweet, so coquette.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Wins. All of them.