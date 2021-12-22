When it comes to last minute Christmas gifts, your best bet is to go for sparkle. Your loved one won’t care that you purchased your gift days before the holiday if it’s as fancy and luxurious as a new piece of jewelry. And Pandora’s Christmas collection is full of timeless pieces that will impress well beyond December 25.

The popular jewelry brand added new pieces to both their Timeless and Moments collections, with a myriad of design inspirations. In the former, there are drop CZ earrings, pink heart tennis bracelets, and three-stone vintage-style rings with emeralds in the center. As for the Moments collection? It’s all about celestial details like star pendants and moon charms.

The best part is, you can hop on some of the most popular jewelry trends of the moment, for prices that, with a few exceptions, mainly fall below $200. Looking for an edgy chunky link chain bracelet? They’ve got it. What about a simple pendant necklace? You can pick one of those up, too. Or, perhaps, you’re more partial to classic jewelry staples like a tennis bracelet or twisted eternity band. Shop those for less than $150.

For all that and more, check out a few selects below — just in time to wow your favorite people at Christmas.

