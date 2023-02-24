From Julia Fox’s buzzy New York street style looks, to Florence Pugh’s cameo at the Harris Reed show, and Kendall Jenner walking for Prada in Milan, fashion month has brought no shortage of viral style moments. And with the European leg of fashion month fully underway (both New York and London have already wrapped), Paris Fashion Week is right around the corner.

PFW, the last of the bunch, tends to be the most extravagant of them all, with French heritage designers like Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Balmain showing in the City of Lights. During previous seasons, designers have staged shows at historic sites like the Musée d’Orsay, Grand Palais, and the Louvre Museum. Naturally, this makes PFW a prestigious experience for the fashion set. (Emily looks forward to Paris Fashion Week for months, before Andy Sachs royally screws up her plans in The Devil Wears Prada.)

While the French Fashion Federation organizes the bi-annual, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode is responsible for the official PFW calendar. The luxurious event officially kicks off on Feb. 27. Through Mar. 6, designers will stage traditional runway shows, private presentations, and live stream events. Check out the full Paris Fashion Week 2023 schedule ahead, with brands like Valentino, Chloé, Chanel, and more.

Monday, February 27

Shows & Presentations:

IFM Master of Arts, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Rui, Weinsanto, Benjamin Benmoyal, Vaquera

Tuesday, February 28

Shows & Presentations:

CFCL, Maitrepierre, Victoria/Tomas, Mame Kurogouchi, Heliot Emil, Christian Dior, Boutet Solanes, Dawei, Anne Isabella, Anrealage, Pressiat, Saint Laurent

Wednesday, March 1

Shows & Presentations:

Courrèges, Róisín Pierce, Litkovska, Nehera, The Row, Undercover, Dries Van Noten, Meryll Rogge, Cecilie Bahnsen, Minuit, Paco Rabanne, Acne Studios, Balmain

Thursday, March 2

Shows & Presentations:

Shang Xia, Alexis Mabille, Veronique Leroy, Off-White, Gauchere, Chloé, Givenchy, Uma Wang, Ruohan, Rick Owens, Boyarovskaya, Schiaparelli, Isabel Marant

Previews By Appointment:

The Amanqi Showroom

Friday, March 3

Shows & Presentations:

Leonard Paris, Alexandre Vauthier, Loewe, Didu, Issey Miyake, Giambattista Valli, Andrew Gn, Nina Ricci, Victoria Beckham, Enfants Riches Déprimés, Yohji Yamamoto, Coperni

Previews By Appointment:

Christian Wijnants, Lutz, Jitrois

Saturday, March 4

Shows & Presentations:

Junya Watanabe, Ester Manas, Situationist, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Vivienne Westwood, Hermès, Rochas, Elie Saab, Comme des Garçons, Florentina Leitner, Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester

Sunday, March 5

Shows & Presentations:

Lanvin, Dice Kayek, Barbara Bui, Balenciaga, Ottolinger, Akris, Palm Angels, Atlein, Pierre Cardin, Valentino

Previews By Appointment:

Margaret Howell

Monday, March 6

Shows & Presentations:

Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, Paula Canovas Del Vas, AZ Factory, Chen Peng, Zimmermann, Shiatzy Chen, Louis Vuitton, Sacai, Calvin Luo, Rokh, Germanier, GmbH, Dundas

Previews By Appointment:

Ungaro

Tuesday, March 6

Shows & Presentations:

Chanel, Ujoh, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Miu Miu, Y/Project, Avellano, Mossi, Xuly Bët

Previews By Appointment:

Agnès b.