There is a fine art to looking like you didn't finish getting ready — which is exactly why the “undone” look is fashion’s latest obsession. For the past year, designers have been leaning hard into the chaos. Bottega Veneta and Prada sent models down the runway with single straps slipping off their shoulders, while Schiaparelli has been designing gowns that look like they were caught mid-undress. (Kylie Jenner’s 2026 Met Gala gown, anyone?) Now, the trend has finally hit red carpets.

At the recent 2026 Emmys, a few celebs dipped their toes into the aesthetic, including Mariska Hargitay and Quinta Brunson, who both had straps falling off their shoulders. But attendees at Sunday’s MTV VMAs took the style from a subtle nod to a full-on movement. Asymmetrical drapings hugged waists and torsos, while bodices looked like they were caught mid-slide (though they were very much strategically engineered to stay put). It’s the new IDGAF trend; it’s messy, unbothered, but absolutely intentional.

If these awards shows are any indication, our closets are about to get a lot more relaxed. Here are the celebs who rocked the “undone” vibe best at last night’s big event:

The "One-Strap" Slip

Channeling Prada’s falling straps, Olandria Carthen wore a brown ManManSkins corset gown with lace-up details throughout. She let her one strap slip gracefully off one shoulder to reveal her contrasting red bra strap.

Lisa Rinna had a similar idea. Her white Seks gown had one strap draped effortlessly off the shoulder, and more draping falling down her hips. She paired it with a platinum blonde wig for a truly statement-making moment.

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The Mid-Slide Silhouette

One of the biggest stars to hit — nay, shut down — the carpet was Taylor Swift. The singer shimmered in a Tamara Ralph Couture gown featuring a fitted halter-neck bodice with sheer mesh panels and a crystal-encrusted skirt. Similar to Jenner’s Met Gala gown, the dress looked like it was sliding off her hips, thanks to the dramatic asymmetrical ruching — an optical illusion she accented with equally dazzling, head-to-toe sparkle from a pair of diamond dangling earrings from Leviev.

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Even Off Campus star Ella Bright channeled the look — though she took a much more low-key approach. Wearing a noir corset dress from Roberto Cavalli’s archives, the hardware-forward top featured a blink-and-you-miss-it twisted drape accent across the breast. Paired with a multi-strand pearl necklace, it served major vampy vibes.

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The Bra-As-Top Takeover

Some stars took the “undone” trend one step further — skipping tops entirely. Tyla hit the carpet in nothing but a blue snakeskin bra and matching low-waist pencil skirt, while Ciara Miller also ditched her top for a brown bra and lace-up leather pants.

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No matter which style you choose, the new rule of the red carpet is simple: Looking completely unbothered has never been more chic.