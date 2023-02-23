No one loves Y2K style more than one of its early trendsetters, Paris Hilton. “I love all things Y2K,” the mogul told Bustle. “But some of my personal favorites include: anything pink, cut-out gowns, strapless minis, and, of course, the velour tracksuit.”

For The Simple Life alum, harkening back to the past brings a serious dose of nostalgia. To ring in the New Year, for example, Hilton gave a surprise performance of her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” at Miley Cyrus’ NYE show. She even recreated the now-iconic silver, chainmail Julien Macdonald dress she wore on her 21st birthday.

“The silver dress makes me so nostalgic, but I had no idea it would be so well remembered,” she admits of what she now says is her best-ever outfit.

But there is one ensemble even more definitive of Hilton during that time: the Juicy Couture velour tracksuit. Back in the era of Hilton-dominated headlines — when she wasn’t photographed in slinky, glitzy ‘fits — she was in some version of the comfy, coordinated set.

She owned iterations in pink, baby blue, even a sleeveless set in navy. Her velour collection has grown so expansive over the years that she’s collected “hundreds” and “in every color” since the early ‘00s.

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

In fact, on Feb. 24, the reality star is releasing a limited-edition velour tracksuit — “an upgraded version featuring tons of sparkles,” Hilton says — in partnership with shopping service Klarna, which will be available for purchase through the app.

As an ode to the Hilton and her famed early aughts style, Klarna is also mounting the “House of Y2K,” an interactive pop-up in LA that will showcase her most iconic pieces from the decade (read: tracksuits, designer purses, and the birthday dress).

No matter how contentious 2000s styling may be today, Hilton says there aren’t any trends she wouldn’t welcome back. “How could we not bring back printed bandanas, sheer, flowy, tie-front tops, and bedazzled accessories?”

For now, she’s enjoying using archival pieces from her closet, while waiting on even more ‘00s staples to make comebacks. Ahead, Hilton talks more about the favorite items in her closet, the shopping advice she gives herself, and the Y2K trends she can’t get enough of.

As one of the biggest tastemakers of the decade, what was your styling philosophy like in the early ‘00s?

The best part about the era was that nothing had to fully match or go together perfectly. Instead of adding one major statement piece, you could add five and no one would blink an eye.

Y2K fashion is back. What is your favorite early aughts trend that’s made a comeback?

You can't complete the look without a show-stopping makeup look. Shimmering metallic eyeshadow always did the trick — silver and blue were my go-to's.

There are still a few trends I hope [will] make their return. How could we not bring back printed bandanas, sheer, flowy, tie-front tops, and bedazzled accessories?

What’s your favorite look you’ve ever worn?

The 21st birthday silver dress makes me so nostalgic, but I had no idea it would be so well remembered.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is the one item in your closet that you’ve resurrected in recent years thanks to the Y2K comeback?

The velour tracksuit, which is why I was set on collaborating with Klarna to launch a limited-edition version. It is so iconically Y2K. We also wanted to launch an upgraded version featuring tons of sparkles. It is available on parishilton.com, and all net proceeds will be donated to my nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact.

The exposed thong trend is all over the runways right now. What do you think of the trend?

When it comes to Y2K fashion, bring it all back. I love seeing people get creative and put a modern spin on styles from the era that at one point everyone thought weren’t cool anymore.

Do you have any shopping tips, particularly when it comes to pricier investment pieces?

I can’t express how great it is to have a shopping app, especially when looking to purchase investment pieces. Klarna has an incredible search tool. Not only can you compare prices across every retailer, but you can filter by color, size, and ratings. The best part is the price comparison tool, which will automatically apply available coupons to your purchase.

What is the best shopping advice you’ve ever received and from whom?

I don’t often seek shopping advice, but every now and then I ask my sister, friends, or my mom. I only take shopping advice from myself. I always say, “buy the bag, buy the shoes, buy the matching (or non-matching) earrings, it's always worth it!”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.