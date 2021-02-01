15 Pastel Nail Colors You'll Want To Wear All Spring Long

Your nails are still likely coated in the deep, hunter greens and rich wine-toned reds of winter, and well, that makes sense. It is, unfortunately, still cold outside. But if you're hoping to get a jump on some spring nail inspiration, these 15 pastel nails are going to make the cold temperatures outside feel just a bit more bearable.
When it comes to color, nothing says spring more than pastels, but you don't just have to stick to a single shade (but you can if you want). Thankfully, nail artists, manicurists, and influencers can offer some serious inspiration for your colorful pastel mani. From popular trends like the skittles manicure and bright French tips to more abstract options like '90s-inspired nail art and glam looks with jewels, pastel doesn't just mean some bright colors and no details. There's nail art to be had and bling to add.
If you have been on the hunt for the perfect inspiration manicure or just love looking at others' nail art creations, here are 15 pastel nail options to save to your Instagram bookmarks and add to your Pinterest board.