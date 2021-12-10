Dearest reader, it is time to prepare yourself for the most decadent beauty launch of the social season. In partnership with Shondaland and Netflix, Pat McGrath Labs is launching the first-ever beauty collaboration for hit series Bridgerton.

“Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton,” writes Pat McGrath Labs founder and CEO Pat McGrath in a press release about the new collection. “I created a Limited Edition Cosmetic Collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1.”

This limited-edition collection consists of three products: a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio, and Highlighters. The new MTHSHP Eye Palette has six regal shades of pink, plum, and iridescent blue that McGrath describes as “dream-come-true hues and tempting textures.” The Divine Blush + Glow Trio, which she says is where “blushing beauty meets modern majesty,” contains creamy powder blushes to get you that enviable flush. And the gel powder Highlighters come in two metallic shades — silver and gold — for a buildable intense highlight for a stunning glow. Each is packaged in luxe black and blue designs that are just as mesmerizing as the product inside.

The show is set to return to Netflix for its second season on January 21, 2022. But luckily for everyone, this beauty launch is coming much sooner. So to hold you down until the return of Lady Whistledown and everyone’s favorite high society family, you can shop the entire collection exclusively on December 26 at patmcgrath.com.

But one must make haste with this purchase, as it is bound to sell out fast. So mark those calendars. This is an event you will not want to miss.