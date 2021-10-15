Pat McGrath’s New Launch Means You Can Get Adele’s Vogue Look At Home

This week, beauty fans were blessed with a bit of behind-the-scenes insight into Adele’s British Vogue cover courtesy of legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath.

McGrath, who is known for her outlandish catwalk looks (think feathers on the eyelashes and Swarovski crystals in their thousands) and high-end products, shared with her three million Instagram followers exactly what products went into creating Adele’s flawless Vogue look, complete with signature cateye eyeliner.

To achieve Adele’s peachy complexion and radiant glow, McGrath used her Divine Blush + Glow Trio, which became available to buy just this week. More details on that below. Alongside this, McGrath reached for her Mothership IX Huetopian Dream Eye Palette, her Dark Star Mascara, her PermaGel Eye Pencil in BLK COFFEE, her Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, her Ultraglide Lip Pencil in BUFF and her Matte Trance Lipstick™ in CHRISTY. You can find links to all the products here.

Elsewhere in beauty this week, Olay has released a new retinol cream that’s been 12 years in the making (yes, 12) and there are some noteworthy new cleansing products from Typology and Scientia. Even more excitingly, though, is the UK launch of Emma Lewisham, the dizzyingly popular New Zealand-born brand that tends to sell out new products within a matter of hours.

To finish up, we have a cute travel-friendly care set from HAAN complete with toothpaste, hand cream and (of course) hand sanitiser.

Keep reading to find out details about all of these products below plus links to find them.

