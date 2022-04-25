Pat McGrath Is Launching Skincare – & It's Naomi Campbell-Approved

Stop what you’re doing. Pat McGrath, the Queen of Glow, is back with yet another groundbreaking addition to her growing beauty empire. Hot off the heels of her Pat McGrath Labs collaboration with Netflix’s Bridgerton, the world renowned makeup artist, best known for every makeup trend in the last two decades (including Julia Fox’s incredible eyeliner), has unveiled her very first skincare product.

After years of creating her signature glow backstage, on the red carpet, and on set, Pat McGrath Labs will be launching Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence on May 5, with the products available to buy globally on patmcgrath.com. The Essence is McGrath’s complexion-perfecting solution that works to enhance your skin’s natural glow.

Formulated with 97 naturally derived ingredients, the lightweight milky emulsion is infused with Hydrasphere 18, a blend of botanically derived-oils and enriched with lipids and vitamin B. It’s then topped off with a refreshing cool pink water powered by Rose Biotic, a potent rose blend enhanced by molecular extraction technology to deliver an activated complex. Its powerful floral antioxidants also help to protect against external aggressors, as well as calm, rebalance, and fortify the skin barrier.

“For the FIRST-EVER foray into Skincare by Pat McGrath Labs, I wanted to create something for all skin types that’s the effortless first step to awakening our complexion’s natural moisture memory, revealing the skin we are born with, reawakened,” said McGrath in a press release. “It’s my dream come true.” Supermodel and McGrath muse Naomi Campbell, who is known for her incredible skincare routine, is also the brand’s first ever global face of Pat Mcgrath Labs, who has been using the Rose 001 The Essence secretly backstage for months.

Housed in a beautiful glass bottle, with a pink lid and gold chrome accents, the Rose 001 The Essence is formulated for all skin types and is designed to be applied after cleanser and toner, a pre-makeup treat. “Backstage, you have to be careful with everyone’s skin,” McGrath said at a press preview. “And I would often use a light moisturiser mixed with rose water. It’s light and gorgeous. And that’s how Rose 001 The Essence began.”

Pat McGrath Labs

During the launch event held virtually over Zoom, McGrath went on to explain that she worked with scientists in Korea, who are best known for their incredible skincare technology and innovations, to help formulate the product. Even Campbell is a huge fan. “I like my skin to be hydrated and shiny, and one of the things I found with Divine Rose is that you wake up and your skin feels moisturised, hydrated, and dewy,” Campbell said on the call. “You can do glow with makeup, but this is different. It revitalises the skin.”

So far, there’s been no mention of how much the Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence will cost, but since essences are typically on the higher end of the scale thanks to their transformative ingredients, it’s safe to predict that Rose 001 The Essence will not be cheap. However, stay tuned for updates as we’ll update this page when we get more information.