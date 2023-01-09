I know that’s officially silk press season, but I’ve been avoiding using hot tools on my natural hair. My coils are currently quite damaged and the less heat I use, the better. Given that my DIY blowouts are few and far between these days, I was thrilled when the new Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer just happened to arrive on my wash day.

Founded by actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019, Pattern creates hair care products with curly and coily textures at the forefront. While the brand’s previous launches had everything you would need to cleanse, condition, and style your spirals, this latest release is the first heat tool — and I’m happy to announce that it does not disappoint.

First off — the color. If I were to imagine what Pattern’s first blow dryer would look like, I would guess that it would be yellow like most of its hair care. I was surprised by the chic, earthy hue (which I immediately fell in love with), only to be even more surprised by the four accompanying attachments. First, there’s a round diffuser that evenly distributes heat for a curly hair moment and a concentrator to use when you’re working with a round brush.

Then, there are wide tooth comb and brush attachments. Both modeled after previously launched hair tools — the Wide Tooth Comb and Shower Brush, respectively — they are flexible yet firm, perfect for stretching tighter textures. Since attachments like these are sometimes sold separately — like the wide tooth comb I usually pop onto my Dyson Supersonic hair dryer — it’s impressive that you get four options for under $200.

Pattern Beauty

As far as settings go, there are three for heat, two for speed, a cool shot button, and an option to switch on strand-smoothing ions. The first combination I tried for my at-home blowout was the highest speed setting with the lowest heat and brush attachment — it slid nicely through my 4C coils without snagging, leaving my strands stretched and fluffy (and, thankfully, not fried). Though I have Dyson and Harry Josh in my arsenal of hot tools, Pattern’s Blow Dryer is a keeper.

To round out the new heat collection, Pattern also dropped a Heat Protectant and Shine Spray ($20 each). The Blow Dryer is available online and will launch in Ulta stores later this year for you to check out IRL.