Penelope’s Bridgerton Engagement Ring Looks *Exactly* Like Daphne’s

After splitting Bridgerton Season 3 into two parts, the highly-anticipated second half of Netflix’s Regency-era drama *finally* dropped. And after sharing an intimate carriage ride that sent X (formerly Twitter) into a tizzy, the Polin love story continues. And dearest gentle reader, best wishes are in order.

Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) proposes to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) immediately after the steamy scene, high on a cocktail of love and hormones. In the beginning of Part 2, the pair announce their pending nuptials.

It’s not until Episode 6, however, that Colin presents his bride-to-be with an actual engagement ring — a gorgeous pearl-clad piece that will soon be on Pinterest boards everywhere.

Penelope’s Pearl Engagement Ring

In Episode 6, Colin presents his new fiancée with her shiny new ring. As he slides it on her finger, Penelope comments on how beautiful it is, “And yet still only half as beautiful as you,” he responds. Swoon.

Elegant and ornate, it featured six pearl orbs in the shape of a flower, with a yellow diamond in the middle. The yellow gold band was intricate, with leaf-like details that branched out on either side.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Flower Symbol

Colin absolutely understood the assignment — after all, floral motifs are a major part of Penelope’s aesthetic. Throughout all three seasons, Penelope’s wardrobe has primarily consisted of pastel dresses adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She often doubles down on the garden theme by adding blooms to her headpieces, jewelry, and bags.

Netflix

Penelope often is often called a wallflower in the show — it’s why she made such a great gossip columnist. Her affinity for florals also represents this persona perfectly.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton’s Season 1 costume designer Ellen Mirojnick explained why she chose the motif for Penelope in a 2021 interview. “Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, is supposed to be only 17 years old on the show,” she said. And in order to make the 37-year-old actor appear teen aged, they often added “either flowers or butterflies” to her jewelry and hair.

A Bridgerton Family Tradition

Colin isn’t the first Bridgerton to propose with a flower-shaped pearl ring. Their late father have a nearly identical style to their mother, Violet, when they were wed. She later gives the heirloom to Anthony, who presents it to Edwina in Season 2.

The ring looked nearly identical to Penelope’s, featuring six pearls in the shape of a flower, with a diamond in the middle. In fact, the only difference between the two was the center diamond’s tint and the intricacies of the band.

Netflix

Audiences first are first introduced to the family’s affinity for pearl engagement rings, however, in Season 1, when Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) proposes to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Her ring featured four pearls on a gold band, bookended by two red stones. It also featured a small diamond in the center, perhaps a nod to the “diamond of the season.”

Netflix

All the Bridgerton women go to the same modiste — and it seems like the men go to the same jeweler.