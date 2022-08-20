People Call These Pieces Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year – & They're All Under $35 On Amazon

If you’re intimidated by the plethora of affordable fashion on Amazon, that’s totally understandable. Trust me, as someone who scours the online mega-store all day for a living, I get it with all my heart. However, if you truly do a deep dive, you’ll find a whole world of inexpensive outfits that fit great and conjure compliments left and right.

I know you all have busy lives, though, and maybe don’t have the time or the energy to flip through hundreds (if not thousands) of product pages. So, I caffeinated up and took it upon myself to find you some top-notch wardrobe upgrades that won’t break the bank. Not to mention, they are backed up by real shoppers just like you.

So here you have it: Reviewers are calling these trendy styles their most amazing finds of the year. What’s even more amazing, though, are the price tags: they’ll all run you $35 or less. You can thank me by checking out my 40 favorites below.

1 These Studded Sandals Reminiscent Of A High Fashion Pair Steve Madden Studded Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon J’adore Valentino’s Rockstud shoes, but can’t justify dishing out that kind of money just yet? Same. That’s why I was excited to stumble upon these studded Steve Madden sandals for $35 on Amazon. They’re assembled from vegan materials that could pass for the real thing with a cushioned footbed and an adjustable ankle-securing strap for walking. “These shoes are really sturdy and I feel like I can walk a long distance in them and not destroy them or wear them out quickly,” one shopper stated, adding that “they’re extremely comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 26

2 This Crisp Button-Down With An Oversized Fit BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirts Amazon $22 See On Amazon One staple every closet should have: A go-to button-down. BIG DART’s cotton shirt is the winner by a long shot. It has a slightly baggier fit, which looks fantastic with a crop top and jeans and is pitch-perfect for nailing the “clean girl” aesthetic. Curious about the construction, especially because of the low cost? It’s superbly made, according to fans. One shopper revealed that “this button up is great quality and perfect for what I was looking for” while another wrote, “the shirt is a [perfect] addition to my vacation wardrobe.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

3 An Everyday Midi Skirt With An Adorable Ruffled Silhouette Amazon Essentials Pull-on Woven Tiered Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Need a trendier version of the midi skirt to add to your rotation? Amazon Essentials’s tiered skirt might just be the one. Fabricated from breathable 100% viscose fabric that’s key for comfort, this $27 skirt comes in this precious gingham print alongside saturated solids depending on your preference. “This is the holy grail,” one shopper gushed. “It is a skirt that is comfortable, well made and has deep pockets!” Even better: It’s machine washable, so you’ll be saving big bucks on dry cleaning. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

4 A Squat-Proof Workout Set That Fits Like A Glove OYS Yoga 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $0 See On Amazon Working out feels lot easier when you’re dressed in something cute, like OYS’s gym outfit. Not only do the short-sleeved crop top and leggings look fantastic on the body, but it’s also extremely functional. It’s crafted from super-flexible performance fabric with top-notch compression.“The material is buttery soft and even though I sweat right through it, I don’t have to keep pulling my pants up, they’re squat proof, and I felt comfortable and able to do all movements throughout my workouts,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 16

5 A Trendy Sweater Tank That Feels Expensive The Drop Sylvie Double V-Neck Cropped Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure, cropped tanks are a wardrobe staple — but how about a knit version? Another must-have, in my book. The Drop’s V-neck sweater tank is an elevated rendition that’ll suit any bottom you already own. This pull-on top’s ribbed texture is pretty substantial and it has thick straps suitable for wearing a regular bra. “Much softer and thicker than expected. Perfect with high waisted jeans. I receive a compliment every time I wear it,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4

6 Airy Linen Shorts That Will Only Get Softer With Time Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nothing screams “effortless” quite like linen — and Amazon Essentials’s drawstring shorts are just the thing to casually throw on for backyard BBQs or running errands. They’re a linen-cotton blend, just to be clear, but they’re amazing for hot and humid temperatures. Case in point: “One of the best purchases for our honeymoon in Tahiti! The cotton and linen blend was perfect for the tropical climate, they never felt clingy and dried very fast,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

7 18-Karat Gold Hoops That Look Like A Vintage Find Edforce Stainless Steel 18K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you haven’t hopped on the cool-girl gold hoop earring trend just yet, here’s a wallet-friendly option to consider: Edforce’s stainless steel 18-karat gold-plated hoop earrings. Don’t fall victim to “buyer’s hesitation” about these due to their low cost, because the quality is seriously top-tier. -“For the price, you can't do better,” one fan swore. “They are light yet sturdy, plus the shape is classic. I often get compliments on them. Also, so far they have proven to be water resistant. I wore them to the beach several times and they still look brand new.” Available sizes: 25 — 40 millimeters

Available colors: 2

8 A Wrap Dress Offered In Sustainable Fabrics Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you need some fuss-free dresses for your wardrobe rotation, then Amazon Essentials cap-sleeved faux wrap dress is just the thing. Offered in solids and of-the-moment ditsy patterns, you can wear this to any laidback office or out to lunch on the weekends. The #1 highlight? Its jersey rayon feels light and heavenly on your skin, with options for sustainably-sourced blends. One customer also pointed out that it “packs well and doesn’t wrinkle.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

9 A Slouchy Beaded Shoulder Bag That Adds Plenty Of Texture Abvokury YIFEI Beaded Acrylic Shoulderbag Amazon $26 See On Amazon One way to jazz up a minimalist ensemble is to carry a statement bag, like Abvokury’s beaded acrylic shoulder bag, for a little pizazz. It’s ideal for traveling light and running errands without looking like you’re trying too hard. However, if you’re the type to carry your whole life in your purse, you’ll want to save it for special occasions or dinners out. “This is really beautiful and looks just like the picture! It's a bit smaller than I was anticipating (perhaps the measurements are for the exterior and I was thinking they were for the interior). I'd still recommend!” One shopper enthusiastically explained.

10 This Cute Cropped Yoga Tee With A Twist Core 10 Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Do you tend to tie your T-shirts when you’re getting your fitness on? Guilty as charged. Core 10’s cropped yoga tee has the twisted knot look built-in upon arrival, so all you have to do is toss it on and go. The Pima cotton, modal, and elastane fabrication is lightweight, breathable, and soft — what’s better than that? “I use this for yoga and it fits as expected and doesn't move on me during sun salutations. Works well for running too,” one shopper noted. It’s also a fabulous counterpart for high-waisted bottoms and layering underneath blazers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 14

11 These Buttery-Soft Bike Shorts That’ll Make You A Believer Core 10 Bike Short Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether your style is more Kim Kardashian or Billie Eilish, the bike short craze is still very much a thing. Still searching for a pair? I definitely recommend giving Core 10’s shorts a shot — they have a lot to offer for just $20. There’s an inner pocket for your phone along with eight hyper-trendy colorways to choose from. The polyester-stretch fabric molds to your body without feeling heavy, so you can wear them alone or layered under skirts. “These are so comfortable and so soft! Material is buttery and thicker than expected; not see through. Would 100% recommend these,” one customer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

12 A Set Of 18-Karat Gold-Plated Rings For Under $10 17 MILE Gold Chunky Dome Rings Set (4-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not going to lie: Amassing a ring collection can be pricey if you’re starting from scratch. Luckily, 17 MILE’s chunky dome ring set exists — and it’s so affordable. These babies were assembled with real, lustrous 18-karat gold plated over brass so they won’t turn your fingers green, according to the brand. “I absolutely love these rings! Wore them with my outfits for a couple of times and they haven’t tarnished or anything! I take them off when i wash my hands but I haven’t had any problems with them,” one reviewer remarked. Make a statement by wearing all four together or go the understated route with one at at time. Available colors: 6

13 This Breezy Jumpsuit Makes “An Entire Outfit Without Much Thought” Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon I, personally, can’t get enough of pieces that require zero effort on my part. That’s why Amazon Essentials’s jumpsuit is a no-brainer for all, in my humble opinion. Made with a static-resistant and cooling blend of viscose with elastane that has the silkiest feel, this one-piece has a V-neck wrap silhouette with short sleeves, waist-cinching belt, and a cropped culotte leg. One reviewer chimed in to note that it was a “great way to have an entire outfit without much thought,” while another confessed that “I tried this on and immediately came back and bought two more.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

14 Cloud-Like Slides That Feel Like Pillows On Your Feet Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Struggle with sore feet? You need Joomra’s pillow slippers in your life. Built with a thick cushioned sole that’s a dream come true, these $21 sandals have a deep heel cup, concave vamp, and roomy toe box that wraps around the whole foot while absorbing impact. “These are probably the most comfortable pair of slides I have,” one fan swore. “The cushion is amazing. I slipped out of my Jesus slippers and into these and was elevated in comfort. I love them. You’ll love them. If you [don’t] love them it’s because you don’t know what true comfort is.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 14

Available colors: 17

15 A Puff-Sleeved Blouse That’s Giving Bridgerton Energy DOROSE Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon How stunning is this blouse by DOROSE? I’m pretty much swooning right now from my desk. What’s so unique about it is that it has a sophisticated flair but, then again, it’s made from cotton — so you’re going to be T-shirt comfortable without feeling restricted. On top of that, the puffed sleeves are romantic and eye-catching, with a buttoned cuff detail that offers some structure. One shopper raved about how it was “so chic & elegant” and had “Parisian vibes.” Wear yours with tried-and-true denim or a pretty little midi skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

16 Another Pair Of Stylish Linen Shorts Offered In A Wide Size Range The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short Amazon $35 See On Amazon If the linen shorts I mentioned above are a bit too laidback for your taste, then opt for a fashionable pair that’ll turn heads like The Drop’s Priya style. Here are some details for you: It has a shirred elastic paperbag waist and side pockets along with a slightly longer silhouette that channels street style stars, as fans were eager to attest. “I saw @karenbritchick rave about these on her YouTube channel. She said she's worn them on repeat all summer. She's right. These are perfect linen shorts,” one shopper revealed. I second that! Pick between the flame red shown, black, or a camel hue aptly called “hummus.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

17 A Ribbed Loungewear Set That Comfy AF — And Chic, Too MEROKEETY Summer Ribbed Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fact: I love lounging around the house in an oversized tee just like the next girl. Nevertheless, MEROKEETY’s ribbed pajama set is a top-notch alternative for when you want to feel cute and comfortable all at once during Netflix night with your boo. It looks like you made an effort with a snap henley tank top (that you can wear with a bralette and not worry about straps showing) plus high-waisted drawstring shorts with a little cuff at the bottom. “This is the set everyone should have, '' one shopper stated. "I wear it to walk my dog and even if I have to run out.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

18 A Sporty-Chic Puffer Tote You’ll Carry Literally Everywhere Amazon Essentials Tote Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon Use this Amazon Essentials tote bag as your weekender, beach bag, or if you’re commuting to the office. The nylon fabrication is water-resistant and features a full zippered closure, so nothing falls out while you’re navigating the hustle and bustle. One shopper declared that they “love it” while another noted there was “plenty of space and internal pockets big enough to hold my phone securely.” This blue tie dye pattern is super-fun and looks incredible with denim — but there are also cheetah, black, and tobacco yellow offerings. Available colors: 4

19 A Sleek High-Neck Tank With Rave Reviews VICHYIE Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon I can’t stress enough the importance of finding yourself an all-seasons tank that can be layered in the winter or worn solo in the summer. One of my most recent discoveries? VICHYIE’s ribbed racer-neck version is key for days when you don’t want to flaunt cleavage and look cool as can be. Imagine it with a pair of baggy mom jeans, combat boots, and shades. Add a chunky cardigan in the cold weather and you're off to the races. “The material is great! Feels soft, and not see through. Washed twice so far and color and size remains new looking still,” one shopper stated in the reviews, and more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have added it to their carts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

20 A Borderline Magical, Moisture-Wicking Skort That Doesn’t Wrinkle Ekouaer Athletic Skort Amazon $27 See On Amazon Ekouaer’s athletic skort offers the best of both worlds: Not only is this a ‘90s throwback that I can 100% get behind, but it’s also wildly practical for working out or hanging out. Whether you're traveling, commuting, or simply running errands, you won't have to worry about your skirt blowing up and flashing a crowd. What’s more, the polyester-spandex fabric is moisture-wicking, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. “I bought this skort to wear around the parks at Disney World. It is perfect. The fit is great! I will be buying more,” one shopper announced. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

21 This Best-Selling Tank Dress With A Comfy Bodycon Fit BTFBM Ruched Summer Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Yes, bodycon dresses can be worn casually during the day, as this BTFBM sleeveless dress proves to be true. Available in three dozen hues from neutrals to brights, this form-fitting frock has figure-hugging gathers and a tulip hem that adds visual interest. Buyer beware: You’ll probably adore this so much that you’ll want to buy a few — and so will everyone around you. “This dress is amazing! I have bought four in different colors and three girlfriends of mine have now also purchased this dress,” one reviewer revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

22 These Japanese Slippers Made With A Tatami-Style Woven Footbed XINGYUE Flax Tatami Slippers Amazon $7 See On Amazon Meet your new summer house shoes. Enter: XINGYUE’s flax tatami slippers for your footwear pleasure. Made with natural flax along with an EVA and linen liner, these slides are designed to keep odors at bay by absorbing sweat. Plus, they’ll relieve any foot fatigue you might have a long day. “I wear these indoors even after showering! They dry fast. The material isn’t rough either,” one shopper stated. That being said, they’d doubtless make a great beach or pool shoe, too — just saying. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 6

23 This Fan-Favorite Swimsuit With 8,000 Five-Star Ratings Ekouaer One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Calling all beach babes! Ekouaer’s one-piece swimsuit is for those days when you want to feel fierce without baring it all in a skimpy bikini. It conjures images of Marilyn Monroe and other '50s icons thanks to the ruching and sweetheart neckline. More noteworthy details include lightly contoured padding and adjustable shoulder straps for support. One shopper wrote that “the cut is modest without being matronly” while another drew a line in the sand with “ya’ll this suit is amazing!” Choose between tropical patterns, animal prints, and go-to solids. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

24 This Trendy T-Shirt With Graphic Cut-Outs Romwe Plus Size Cut Out Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Consider Romwe’s plus size top your “going-out tee” from now on. The short-sleeved tee T-shirt a relaxed fit with a bold cut-outs along the right shoulder and chest for pops of skin. Wear it to a concert with distressed shorts or on a girls’ night out over some slim-cut trousers and heels. “Great material, super cute top! Fits nice and loose how I like it,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 8

25 These Pleated Trousers With A Nipped Waist Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Tronjori high waist wide leg trousers look like you found them at some curated boutique for hundreds of dollars. Instead, they’re $34 via Amazon — with Prime shipping, to boot. They’re made with 100% polyester chiffon and feature pleats down the front beneath a cinched waist. “These 1940’s style palazzo pants are giving me LIFE,” one shopper raved. “They’re comfortable, great quality and great for a vintage gal on a budget.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

26 This Faux Wrap Sundress In Fashion’s Favorite Prints AMZ PLUS Plus Size V Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love sundresses, check out AMZ PLUS’ surplice style. Fabricated from a polyester-stretch material that’s fully machine-washable, the empire waisted number has short sleeves, a subtle V neckline and and wrap-like silhouette that’s classically beautiful. While it offers a good selection of solids, you’ll really fall for their selection of prints, with options in everything from leopard and florals to pinstripes. "This dress exceeded my expectations, and it fits perfectly. The material is lightweight, perfect for spring and summer wear. I am going to order another one right now,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

Available colors: 20

27 The Coziest Socks You’ll Never Want To Take Off Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Barefoot Dreams’s socks are truly a pleasure to wear year-round with a feathery texture made to relax. Whether you’re sitting by the fireplace in the winter or keeping your toes toasty with AC blasting in the summer, these scrunchable socks are worth every penny. “These are the softest socks in the world! Especially for the price, you really can't get a better experience than these socks," one shopper revealed. Just pop them in the washing machine on the gentle cycle and then lay flat to dry to keep them good as new for the long haul. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

28 This Artsy Button-Down That’s An Instant Outfit-Maker BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $23 See On Amazon Work clothing doesn’t have to be boring. Take BIG DART’s button-down, for instance. The airy viscose shirt comes in this phenomenal abstract face pattern that shows your artistic side while still looking professional. “This shirt is just cool! Like The Fresh Prince and New Kids on the Block COOL. It makes a statement that you OWN your style,” one shopper noted. Need styling advice for this? That’s what I am here for, friends. Just tuck it into tailored bottoms and add a belt to exude chicness. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 23

29 A Darling Little Mini Skirt To Wear On The Reg RITERA Plus Size Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon How frilly and fun is RITERA’s mini skirt? Not only are the retro-looking prints incredibly cute, but the tiered skater silhouette is also playfully precious, to say the least. Another charming detail: The dainty ruffle. Not to mention, there are practical elements to this mini, too, like the elasticized waist and slip underneath. “Absolutely adored this skirt! I wore it with a bodysuit and got so many compliments! Plus size friendly and well made,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

Available colors: 13

30 This Head-Turning Party Dress With An Adjustable Hem SheIn Plus Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon If dressing to impress is your game plan, then SheIn’s ruched bodycon tank dress is a godsend for that. Major bombshell alert: “The reaction I got was priceless,” one shopper reported, adding, “It is so cute and comfy. I absolutely love it.” The all-over drawstring ruching effect conceals underwear lines, and the hemline falls roughly to the knee with a drawstring to raise it up. One slight inconvenience? You might need to wear a strapless bra if you’ve been blessed with a bustier chest — or wear a regular bra that matches its spaghetti straps if you want more support that flies under the radar. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 7

31 Acrylic Claw Clips For Influencer-Approved Messy Updos Magicsky Hair Claw Clips (4-Piece) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You're scrolling through Tik Tok — and what do you see? People rocking those seemingly effortless styles with a few loose strands in the front. Magicsky’s claw clips help you achieve the exact same hairstyle on a budget. You literally receive four clips for $9 — an actual steal! While there are six different packs to choose from, I like how this tortoise selection matches with anything courtesy of their neutral hues. With eight strong yet gentle teeth, they’ll hold your hair up all day long without stopping to readjust. “These clips are super great quality and really hold up my super thick hair! I highly recommend them,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 4

Available colors: 6

32 This “Perfect T-Shirt” From A Staple Brand Hanes Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a Hanes T-shirt. The tried-and-true tee is made with pure cotton from American farms and has a lived-in feel right out of the box. The ribbed crew neckline and tagless design makes this an ideal undershirt, too. “Very pleased with these tshirts. It can be surprisingly hard to find quality basic tshirts at a reasonable price and 100% cotton. I'm super happy with the fabric (soft and didn't shrink when laundered) and the fit (long enough to tuck in or wear over leggings, not too loose to wear under a sweater),” one customer pointed out — and more than 30,000 fans would seem to agree. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 21

33 Some Chic Paper Bag Utility Pants For Work Or Play Hanna Nikole Plus Size Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hanna Nikole’s plus size paper bag waist pants mean business. Not only can you sport them in the workplace, but they also look fab with a camisole and heels for a night out on the town. The cropped leg is suitable for all heights, and the tie belt is removable if you’re interested in more of a streamlined appearance. “Words cannot describe how much I love these pants! They're so so sooo comfortable. They have the feel of sweatpants but the look of business! Super stylish and they literally fit perfectly,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 15

34 This Cozy Waffle-Knit Athleisure Set IN'VOLAND Plus Size Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Here’s proof that casual loungewear can be trendy yet comfortable as can be. Say howdy to IN'VOLAND’s pajama set that can be worn from couch to coffee shop and back again. The polyester-knit duo comes with a textured waffle short-sleeved henley tee and drawstring shorts that can be worn together or separately. “This outfit is so comfortable, I sleep in it, lounge around the house in it and I can walk outside with a pair of flip flops wearing the set and not feel like I'm in my pjs. I love the material, it's not too thick or too thin and there's no ‘sweat factor’ like I have with some fabrics,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 5

35 An Expensive-Looking Mariner Chain Anklet Barzel 18K Brass Plated Gold Cubic Zirconia Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Barzel’s 18-karat gold anklet looks like something special you’d find in your (very chic) grandmother’s jewelry box from times past. The $13 chain would make a beautiful gift for your best friend, sister, girlfriend, or the like — and adds a pop of glam to any sandal choice. The quality is not cheapo depot, either, despite the affordable price tag. “I wear it every single day since I got it, take showers with it, and it has not tarnished at all,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches

36 This On-Trend Crop Top With A Stylish Shoulder Cut-Out Verdusa Cut Out Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Verdusa’s stylish tank puts a high-fashion spin on the crop top. The graphic shoulder cut-out lends a fashionable touch compared to plain ribbed tanks on the market. (Although you’ll always need those simple basics!) Black is always a good idea, as shown, but there are bolder options available including neon green and a Y2K-inspired swirl print that’s speaking to me. “Amazing edgy tank for the price,” one fan remarked, noting that they sized down. “Material is thin and stretchy. Looks way more expensive than it actually is!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

37 The Cult-Favorite Leggings With Over 57,000 Five-Star Reviews SATINA High Waisted Legging Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the best leggings on Amazon, the search is over. SATINA’s high-waisted leggings are an icon, if legions of reviewers have anything to say about it. Between the buttery-soft “peach skin” fabric that feels like LuLaRoe and a high-waisted fit, they’re worth stocking up on so you don’t have to worry about running out before laundry day. “These are my new favorite leggings. They fit and frame my body like a glove, and are also sooo soft and smooth. The high waistband is so helpful on days that I want to wear a crop top and not show too much,” one of many fans remarked. Available sizes: One size — one size plus

Available colors: 21

38 The Baguette Shoulder Bag That Cool Girls Carry DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon First off, this DOREAMALOE shoulder bag reminds me of By Far's "Rachel" style that's beloved by the Hadids and Jenners — except this one is only $28. The polyurethane leather does have a similar croc-embossed texture that’s luxurious to the eye, plus the gold hardware looks hella rich. "I was worried it was going to look very cheap and shiny/patent, stiff. But no! It’s beautiful. Thick yet soft. It’s such a beautiful purse! Definitely a steal,” one customer praised. Worried it’ll be too small for your liking? It’s actually big enough to fit an iPhone, credit cards, cash, makeup, AirPods, and hand sanitizer. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 20

39 An Affordable Bikini With Sheer Mesh Corset Panels Yonique Plus Size Bikini Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Yonique’s high-waisted bikini is beloved by Amazon shoppers. Let’s chat about the top, shall we? The V-neck style has wide, adjustable straps and removable push-up padding that offers support. Then, there’s the bottoms: They’re high-waisted with a full coverage bum and sheer mesh panels on each hip overlapped by faux corset lacing. “The fit of this suit is amazing,” one fan swore. “The top has nice supportive straps. The best part is the bottoms which are always tough to fit when you are plus size. The bottoms fit great with great tummy control.” Available sizes: 14 — 22

Available colors: 32