A Cozy Knit Cardigan In Just About Every Color Astylish Knit Cardigan Amazon $36 The Astylish knit cardigan comes in just about any color you could want, with or without buttons. Reviewers say it's warm, well-made, and great for layering. Last but not least, the chunky fabric and cable-knit design give it a classic, elevated look, despite the affordable price tag. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Gold-Plated Earrings That Are Surprisingly Lightweight Cyan Birdee Leaf Drop Earrings Amazon $17 Reviewers are "in love" with these leaf earrings, which are gorgeous, but also lightweight and prevent irritation with their 18-karat plating and stainless steel interior. You can get them in rose gold or silver — or you can opt for the pendant necklace, which comes in gold, rose gold, and silver.

A Leopard-Print Sweater That's All Over Instagram PRETTYGARDEN Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $32 Size down, and it's one of the coziest sweaters in your closet — or size up, and it's a stylish, slouchy tunic or dress. Either way, leopard-print sweaters are all over Instagram, and this one comes in 16 different colors. It's also made from a cotton-polyester-spandex blend for a material that's soft, stretchy, and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Tote That Changes From Black To Brown In Seconds Overbrooke Reversible Tote Bag Amazon $33 Having trouble committing to one bag color? No problem — thanks to the Overbrooke tote, you can switch within seconds. It's reversible, so it has black on the outside and brown on the inside (or vice versa), and since it's made from vegan leather, it's resistant to water and scratching, too. Get a free wristlet with every order and choose between three other dual-color options.

These Comfortable, Versatile Ankle Booties DREAM PAIRS Ankle Booties Amazon $38 Available in seven different colors, these ankle booties are both comfortable and versatile. They have a sturdy chunky heel and elastic panels built into the suede uppers, so they stretch when needed. Thanks to their classic, stylish look, they work as well with jeans and leggings as they do with slacks and dresses. Available sizes: 5 —11

These 2 Stylish Belts For Less Than $20 UnFader Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 "I love these belts," one reviewer wrote. "They make any outfit look great and I get lots of compliments every time I wear them!" Get it in black and brown faux leather (or six other color combinations), while the double-ring accent dresses up any pants or jeans. At $17 for a pack of two, you can't beat the price, either. Available sizes: S — XL

A Kate Spade Bangle With A "Heart Of Gold" Engraving Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangle Amazon $38 The Kate Spade New York idiom bangle is engraved with the words "heart of gold" on the inside. It slides onto the wrist with its minimalist design, and each one comes in a branded drawstring bag making it a great gift, too. "Great price for a simple and elegant piece," wrote one of over 1,000 reviewers. "[Goes with] any and everything you wear."

This Funnel-Neck Shirt That's Great For Layering Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Shirt Amazon $17 Daily Ritual is known for its versatile yet elevated basics, and this classic shirt is no exception. It has a funnel neck, long sleeves, and curved hem, and it's made from viscose-jersey that's both soft and breathable — all of which make it great for layering. It comes in seven different colors, both solids and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These $15 Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses With Polarized Lenses Pro Acme Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 Vintage in style but contemporary in design, these round-lens sunglasses have a metal frame and are 100% polarized for UV-protection and glare-prevention. They also come in a huge selection of color options, both for the rims and lenses. "They look great on everyone," one reviewer raved. Another wrote: "The quality, looks, and durability of these glasses are fabulous for the price."

This Necklace That Make It Easy To Master The Stacked Jewelry Look Mevecco Layered Necklace Amazon $13 Sport the super popular stacked jewelry look with this necklace that minimizes the effort while maximizing the style. It's two chains in one, but it has a single clasp for convenience. Plus, it's nickel-free, hypoallergenic, and plated in 18-karat gold. If you don't love the loop, you can get it in tons of other different pendant shapes like hearts and and a lock.

This Brilliant Anti-Theft Backpack/Purse CLUCI Leather Backpack Amazon $40 I initially got this leather backpack (available in 30 colors) for travel, but it has since become my go-to everyday bag. Why? Several reasons: It transforms from a backpack to a purse thanks to its various strap options. It has side pockets, a front pocket, and a roomy interior with multiple organizers. And, best of all, it opens from the back rather than the top, meaning you can see the bag's entire interior at once.

A Stylish Tote Bag That Comes In 5 Colors The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag Amazon $40 The Drop's Avalon shopper tote has several features that set it apart: It has asymmetrical, pull-through straps as well as a faux pebbled leather exterior in your choice of five colors. It also has a roomy interior with a zippered pocket, but even though it's big enough for your essentials, it secures around your wrist for a clutch-like functionality while you're out and about.

This Headpiece That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is SWEETV Rhinestone Headpiece Amazon $14 Made from rhinestones and ribbon, this headpiece is designed to comfortably fit anyone while elevating any look — and it can be worn in the hair or around the forehead. It comes in gold, rose gold, or silver, and even though it's a clear winner for weddings, reviewers have worn it for everything from costumes to formal events. One reviewer said they found an almost identical one for $130 at a bridal shop, but this dupe "looks beautiful at a fraction of the cost!"

This $32 Watch That Comes In 10 Color Combos Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Amazon $32 Reviewers can't believe the $32 price tag on this Anne Klein bracelet watch: "Chic and looks far more expensive than it actually costs," one wrote. It has a mineral crystal lens, a sun-ray dial, and a genuine diamond at 12:00, not to mention Japanese quartz movement that keeps it ticking accurately. While the rose gold seems to be one of the most popular, you can also get it in nine other colors.

A Roomy Clutch That Looks Even Nicer In Person Wallyn's Leopard Print Clutch Amazon $28 "Images don't do justice to this beautiful bag," one reviewer raved about the Wallyn's clutch. It's a bit bigger than your average clutch, making it perfect to hold your phone, makeup, and wallet, but it still fits effortlessly in your hand with its squared gold-tone handle. (It also has a hideable 22-inch chain for use as a pocketbook.) If you don't love the leopard print, you can get it in eight solid colors.

This Low-Effort Outfit For A One & Done Look Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $35 Jumpsuits are a genius lazy-but-looking-good hack, since they're super easy to accessorize and you get an entire outfit in one simple step. This one from Happy Sailed has a tie belt, three-quarter sleeves, a keyhole back, and stylish wide legs. As a result, it's easy to dress up or down and reviewers say it's so "stretchy and comfortable," it's one of their "new favorite outfits." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These 12 Gold Anklets With All Tons Of Charms FUNEIA Gold Anklets (12 Pieces) Amazon $10 Switch them out depending on your mood or layer several together. Either way, these 12 FUNEIA gold anklets give you plenty of options. Each has a different charm, but all of them are alloy plated to prevent reactions and adjustable to fit a wide range of sizes.

The "Coziest Jacket" Reviewers Have "Ever Owned" PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $32 "Coziest jacket I've ever owned," wrote one reviewer who replaced their $200 fleece with this one. It's a number-one best seller because it has roomy pockets, a full-length zipper, a cool oversize silhouette, and is made of shockingly soft material both inside and out. Best of all, you can get it in just about any color you could possibly want. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Headbands For Workouts, Beauty Routines & Accessorizing DRESHOW Cross Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $10 Some wear these crisscross headbands while washing their faces or working out. Others use them as an accessory to complete all of their casual outfits. Since they're stretchy, breathable, comfortable, and come in a pack of four stylish designs, reviewers find themselves reaching for them over and over again.

This Belt Bag That's Ideal For Adventures The Drop Preston Belt Bag Amazon $30 Keep your essentials nearby while prioritizing fashion and convenience. The Drop's Preston belt bag can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist, and it's available in croc print, white, black, and red — all of which have a faux-snakeskin texture. Since it's secure and unobtrusive, it's especially great for travel.

A Cotton Midi Dress That's Super Versatile KIRUNDO Midi Leopard Print Dress Amazon $22 Because it's made from 100% cotton, this KIRUNDO dress is cooling and breathable enough for hotter weather. That said, thanks to the long sleeves and midi length, you could just as easily pair it with boots and layer a cardigan on top, and it transforms into a cold-weather staple, as well. It comes in four sizes and four colors, and reviewers have gone so far as to call it their "new favorite dress." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum With Nearly 20,000 Reviews Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $15 From Eva Naturals comes this vitamin C serum which has almost 20,000 reviews. Its cult-favorite status is largely due to the 20% vitamin C, which helps with sun damage — but it also has retinol for collagen production, hyaluronic acid for moisture, niacinamide to strengthen your skin's protective barrier, and salicylic acid to prevent acne. According to buyers, it absorbs without residue and works fast.

These Mother Of Pearl Drop Earrings With A 4.6-Star Rating Lucky Brand Mother-of-Pearl Drop Earrings Amazon $29 These drop earrings come from Lucky Brand — yes, the jeans manufacturer — but according to reviewers, the brand's "style and quality" extends to their accessories, too. These have a mother of pearl accents embedded in a silver-tone finish. Buyers have called them "beautiful," "lovely," and "just like the picture." No wonder it has won a 4.6-star rating.

These "Substantial" Flats In Tons Of Sizes & Colors Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon $19 "These are not your usual cheap ballet flats," one reviewer wrote, despite the $20 price tag. "These are substantial. Made well, supportive, and fantastically comfortable. I don't often bother to do reviews, but these are fabulous!" The faux-leather upper is elasticized to stretch with your foot, while the interior has microfiber for comfort. Get them in almost 20 colors and a huge range of sizes, including both half sizes and wide options. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wides)

This Top From Kendall & Kylie Jenner KENDALL + KYLIE Marbled Ruched Top Amazon $39 From Kendall and Kylie Jenner comes this marbled long-sleeve top, which is available exclusively on Amazon. It's made from a soft mix of cotton and rayon and comes in your choice of blue-gray or green. Each order even includes a free copper-infused face covering, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

These Patent-Leather Loafers For Work Or Play Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat Amazon $45 The '90s are back in all its fashion glory, and these patent leather loafers are further proof. Wear them with jeans, dresses, and skirts for a casual look — but if you need a reliable work shoe, these fit the bill, too. Their platform sole is flexible but offer all-day comfort, and they come in black, navy, gray, or purple. Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Stylish Hoop Earrings That're Less Than $10 YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings Amazon $9 These hoop earrings come in seven color options, and the post-style back is nickel-free to prevent irritation. Plus, they are lightweight and fade-resistant. "These go with so much," one reviewer raved. Another wrote: "They easily dress up a casual outfit."

These Faux-Leather Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece Babyskin Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $20 Grab these faux-leather leggings for less than $20. Even though they're super stylish from the outside, the interior has a hidden secret: thick, warm fleece that keeps you cozy even in the coldest weather. They're also stretchy and high-waisted for comfort, which is why reviewers have called them "a great staple for your winter/fall wardrobe."

An $18 Shirt That Combines Tons Of The Hottest Trends Floerns Bow-Tie Blouse Amazon $18 This blouse from Floerns takes tons of the hottest trends — knot-ties, cropped silhouettes, bell sleeves, deep V-necks — and combines them into one to create this showstopper. (If you don't love the snakeskin, though, you can also get it in florals, solids, and paisleys.) Reviewers say it's breathable and works well as a layering piece over a bandeau, too. Available sizes: X-Small

30 These Oversize Cat-Eye Shades In 8 Colors Cyxus Retro Sunglasses Amazon $30 See On Amazon In addition to being undeniably stylish, these sunglasses are also polarized and have an anti-UV coating. They're round and oversize with a cat-eye for a classic look, and they come in eight different lens colors from silver to pink. When you order a pair, you even get a cloth, case, and polarized testing card.

31 This Cult-Favorite Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers have called this 8 Second Wonder Water the "holy grail," a "must-have," and the "best hair product [they've] used." In short, it's a rinse-out treatment that deeply moisturizes for intense shine and silkiness — but since it's made with breakthrough lamellar water technology, it's weightless and non-greasy. Use it in any kind of hair including color-treated.

32 Some Cozy Faux-Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles LongBay Women's Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stylish, cute, fluffy, elegant, and soft — all of those words have been used in the reviews for these LongBay fuzzy slippers. They come in gray, black, and pink, and all color options have a soft faux-fur upper, high-density memory foam insoles, and a rubber non-skid outsole. Thanks to their open-toed design, buyers say they slip on without hassle and actually let your feet breathe. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

33 The "Perfect Casual Layering Piece" — & It Has Hidden Pockets Amazon Essentials Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for the best cardigan on the internet? Reviewers seem to think this is a good contender: The Amazon Essentials cardigan has a lightweight but warm viscose material that's ideal for layering, an open-front design that drapes effortlessly, and two pockets that are hidden in the seams. Get it in black, gray, navy, burgundy, or two striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 These Wool Socks That Are So Cozy (& Only $5 A Pair) TINTAO Wool Boot Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Line your favorite boots with warmth and comfort. These socks (which fit shoe sizes 5 to 11) are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, and real wool, so they both wick away moisture and keep your feet super cozy. They also come in several color and design options, some of which would be great over your boot cuffs.

35 The Ideal Carry-On Tote — Or Gym, Work & Weekend Duffel BAOSHA Canvas Travel Tote Amazon $30 See On Amazon Offered in eight different colors and patterns, the BAOSHA tote is an awesome accessory to have. Its size is ideal for use as a carry-on, gym bag, work tote, or weekend duffel, but its canvas fabric and faux-leather detailing means it's stylish enough to pass for a pocketbook. Reviewers also love the adjustable strap, interior organization pockets, and back sleeve that slides over your luggage handle.

36 These Hair Ties That Prevent Pulling, Tangling & Crimping Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon I'm in love with these spiral hair ties, which, in my opinion, are infinitely better than traditional ones. Their stretchy spiral design prevents tangling, pulling, and unwanted crimping. This pack comes with eight ties in four shades.

37 This Crystal-Clear Bubble Umbrella totes Clear Bubble Umbrella Amazon $20 See On Amazon No wonder the Totes umbrella is a number-one best-seller in its category. Its bubble canopy covers your entire upper body to keep you dry no matter how intense the downpour — but since it's made from crystal-clear material, you can see everything going on around you. It's also resistant to wind and has a classic J-shaped handle.

38 These Hair Clips That Add A Vintage Touch To Any Outfit Geyoga Vintage Hair Clips (6 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With their floral detailing and bronze coloring, these hair clips are a must for those who love vintage fashion. Each one is made from metal alloy, which is more durable than plastic but still lightweight for comfortable wear, and you get six different designs for just $11.