16 Dreamy Perfume Gift Sets For Every Fragrance Lover On Your List

When it comes to beauty-related presents, skin care-packed bottles and makeup palettes tend to be top of mind — but that overlooks the vast world of fragrances. For your loved ones that have a different scent for each day of the week, consider scouring the shelves for smells-so-good perfume gift sets to add to their collection.

Though it can be tricky buying someone perfume for the holidays — what if they don't like the scent? — that's where gift sets come in as your shopping savior. Know that your giftee likes a particular fragrance brand? Grab a set that features a range of perfumes from that line. Aren't sure about their scent preferences? No worries, as several beauty retailers have created gift sets with multiple brands and a wide array of scents so that your loved one is bound to find at least one that they can't stop spritzing on.

Whether you're buying for your friend or family member that already has an impressive stash of fragrances or a beauty lover who needs a new signature scent, check out these ultra-enticing 16 perfume gift sets.

1 The Multi-Brand Set Sephora Favorites Mini Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set Sephora $75 See On Sephora Unsure of what your loved one looks for in a perfume? Sephora's Favorites collection is the perfect place to start. This set features the retailer's most popular fragrances (like Burberry's Her and Dolce & Gabbana's Dolce Garden), plus it comes with a voucher that gets them their favorite of the set in a full-size bottle. While this is currently sold out online, you can check your local store or sign up to be notified via e-mail when it's restocked.

2 The Sensitive Skin-Friendly Set Queens Gift Set Kimberly New York $89 See On Kimberly New York If your BFF has sensitive skin and tends to get irritation from fragrances, this brand is the way to go. Kimberly New York's scents were created with this skin type in mind, and are formulated with 20% essential oils. Plus, there's an eight-hour wear time, so you can smell fresh all day long.

3 The Bang For Your Buck Set Macy's Favorite Scents Prestige Fragrance Sampler Set For Her Macy's $40 See On Macy's Macy's specially curated sample set gives you some major bang for your buck. Instead of mini fragrance sprayers or little rollers, this kit gives you four of the department store's bestsellers (from Viktor & Rolf and Yves Saint Laurent, for example) in true miniature bottle that'll look so adorable sitting on any vanity.

4 The On-The-Go Set Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Sephora $25 See On Sephora For your friend who is always on the move, this collection of Sephora's bestsellers in purse-friendly form is a great gift. It offers mini perfumes for your car, your desk, your purse — basically, you'll be able to spritz whenever you want a burst of fragrance.

5 The Cult Classic Set Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Mini Perfume Trio Set Sephora $50 See On Sephora When it comes to classic scents, Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb is arguably one of the newest members of that elite club. It's topped bestseller lists at multiple retailers since its 2005 launch. Oh, and an added bonus: If your friend happens to be a The Queen's Gambit fan, Anya Taylor-Joy is the face of this scent.

6 The Nature Lover's Set Jo Malone Cologne Discovery Sampler Set Sephora $20 See On Sephora For those that know their loved one's fragrance preferences, this Jo Malone set is ideal for people who love florals and fruits. The collection is a mix of sweet options, like the brand's Peony & Blush Suede, as well as more aromatic scents like Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

7 The Nostalgic Set A Little Happiness Clinique $19.50 $13.65 See On Clinique The Clinique Happy fragrance is a nostalgic favorite, and the scent continues to hold up today as a head-turner. The bright and, well, happy scent of all three iterations will recall younger days in a very sweet way. Oh, and it's currently on sale.

8 The Classic Scent Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette Travel Gift Set Sephora $147 See On Sephora When it comes to classic scents, Chanel's perfumes may top the list. While Chanel No. 5 still holds a place in many fragrance lovers' hearts, the brand's Chance scent has soared to the top of the bestsellers list at retailers like Sephora. If you have a friend who loves the luxury brand, this full-sized bottle of Chance accompanied by a travel spray is the ideal gift.

9 The More-Than-Perfume Set Diptyque Best of Baies Set Nordstrom $135 See On Nordstrom Why stop at perfume? This set from Diptyque gives your giftee the brand's classic Baies scent (a rose and berry smell) in a fragrance, candle, and scented oval that emits the notes throughout a room — so you can experience the fragrance on all fronts.

10 The Luxury Set Le Labo Classic Fragrance Discovery Set Nordstrom $85 See On Nordstrom Those who love Le Labo are undoubtedly aware of its luxury status in the scent world. Full-size bottles of its fragrances can retail for nearly $200 — but that's what makes this set so incredible. You'll get four of the brand's most classic scents for just $85, giving the true gift of luxury to a friend.

11 The Enticing Flight Set Eau de Parfum Discovery Set St. Rose $50 See On St. Rose St. Rose is a sustainable, gender-neutral line of gorgeously intoxicating fragrances that truly turn heads. This discovery set gives your loved one the chance to experience all of the gorgeous scents, as well as a gift card to get a full-sized bottle of their favorite.

12 The Daisy Lovers Set The Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio Nordstrom $55 See On Nordstrom Among some of the most well-known and beloved fragrances is Marc Jacobs' Daisy. The original scent has always been a go-to for floral lovers. With two additional iterations of the original, this trio set is perfect for the person in your life who loves flowers.

13 The Set For Layering Philosophy Fresh Cream Layering Set Ulta $28 See On Ulta Many people love to layer different fragrances together for the perfect signature set. Philosophy's Fresh Cream set has a layering component built-in, so your giftee can use the sweet, vanilla dessert-like fragrance however they like.

14 The Bath & Body Works Set In the Stars Mini Gift Box Set Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works Have a friend with an outrageous collection of Bath & Body Works goodies? Give them exactly what they love: This set from the brand features three different versions of the In The Stars scent (a musky floral aroma) including a fragrance mist, shower gel, and hand cream.

15 The Clean Fragrance Set Clean Reserve Giving Back Travel Spray Set Sephora $48 See On Sephora The clean beauty lover in your life will love this "farm-to-fragrance" brand's collection of sample perfumes. The scents (which include a citrus-neroli option and fresh cotton perfume) are responsibly sourced and in eco-conscious packaging, so you can feel great about gifting this set.