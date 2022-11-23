It’s that time of year again to make your gift list and check it twice, girlies and gents, because Mariah Carey whistle tones, nostalgia-filled holiday movies, cozy winter candles, and newly designed Starbucks cups that only come once a year are ringing in the much anticipated holiday season. Finally. But before you make your shopping lists official, you may want to consider a few splurge-worthy, luxury items for the major beauty lover in your life. Or for yourself — because there is definitely no judgement here.

Of course, this time of year is perfect for snagging those limited edition buys that look extra special on a vanity, but it’s also a chance to shop some of your most-loved, cult-fave products in value sizes, or even gift sets that feature some of the buzziest formulas at a rare discounted price.

From glam-filled advent calendars that bring some serious joy this holiday season, to collector’s edition beauty buys that are all things lovely and luxe — here are 23 gift sets, extravagant products, and more that are seriously worth every single penny (though there are no promises that they will stay in stock for much longer).

2 Ariana Grande Fragrance Vault Collection Ulta $150 See On Ulta Ariana Grande’s perfume collection has her fans and fragrance lovers alike simply obsessed — and this record player-inspired vault is a major win for the pop star.

3 amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set Sephora $150 See On Sephora Achieve a smoother than smooth, salon-worthy blowout with this amika gift set.

4 Valdé™ Armor™ + Refillable Lip Set Valdé $150 See On Valdé Valdé has mastered the custom beauty experience with these gorgeous refillable lipstick sets.

8 Dyson Special Edition Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long Sephora $599 See On Sephora The Dyson Airwrap has a cult following for a reason ... and this special edition bundle is the perfect excuse to get in on the fun.

9 Carolina Herrera Good Girl Gold Fantasy Eau de Parfum Ulta $129 Se On Ulta Good Girl is a fragrance that is all things elegant and luxurious — and Gold Fantasy is the prettiest collector's limited edition bottle.

10 Lights Lacquer Zodiac Bundle Lights Lacquer $132 See On Lights Lacquer Lights Lacquer has made a nail polish hue for every single zodiac sign — and this bundle lets you try every single color in the collection.

13 OPI Holiday '22 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece Advent Calendar Ulta $79.95 See On Ulta Upgrade any polish collection with this luxe lacquer advent calendar from OPI.

14 Tatcha Special Edition Luxury Kiri Set Sephora $360 See On Sephora A revamped daily skin care routine is just a few clicks away with this special edition set from Tatcha.

15 Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked, Elephant Ulta $85 See On Ulta Go for a glowing complexion with Hourglass’ limited edition palette (that happens to have the sweetest elephant artwork).

16 The Huntress New York Artemis Bath Ritual Collection, No. 22 The Huntress New York $275 See On The Huntress New York The Huntress New York knows how to make bath time ultra bougie.

17 FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar Sephora $75 See On Sephora FORVR Mood creates their candles with 100% natural coconut-soy wax — and this yummy advent is filled with limited edition holiday scents, core collection best sellers, and more.

18 Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Anti-Aging Night Routine Sephora $93 See On Sephora Sunday Riley has created the perfect regime for those self-care moments before bed.

19 Chanel COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Twist & Spray Gift Set Sephora $186 See In Sephora What’s more glamorous than a classic white Chanel gift box?

20 Keys Soulcare Skin + Soul Starter Set Ulta $65 See On Ulta Keys Soulcare was founded by Alicia Keys — and the products are just as powerful as the singer’s range.

21 Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar Macy's $180 See On Macy's This advent calendar features some of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin’s most popular products to date.

22 Summer Fridays The Vault Set Sephora $375 See On Sephora Summer Fridays has a serious following — and this vault set lets the skin care lover in your life try 11 of its best sellers.