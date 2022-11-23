It’s that time of year again to make your gift list and check it twice, girlies and gents, because
Mariah Carey whistle tones, nostalgia-filled holiday movies, cozy winter candles, and newly designed Starbucks cups that only come once a year are ringing in the much anticipated holiday season. Finally. But before you make your shopping lists official, you may want to consider a few splurge-worthy, luxury items for the major beauty lover in your life. Or for yourself — because there is definitely no judgement here.
Of course, this time of year is perfect for snagging those limited edition buys that look extra special on a vanity, but it’s also a chance to shop some of your most-loved, cult-fave products in value sizes, or even gift sets that feature some of the buzziest formulas at a rare discounted price.
From glam-filled advent calendars that bring some serious joy this holiday season, to collector’s edition beauty buys that are all things lovely and luxe — here are 23 gift sets, extravagant products, and more that are seriously worth every single penny (though there are no promises that they will stay in stock for much longer).
2 Ariana Grande’s perfume collection has her fans and fragrance lovers alike simply obsessed — and this record player-inspired vault is a major win for the pop star. 3
Achieve a smoother than smooth, salon-worthy blowout with this amika gift set.
4
Valdé has mastered the custom beauty experience with these gorgeous refillable lipstick sets.
8
The
Dyson Airwrap has a cult following for a reason ... and this special edition bundle is the perfect excuse to get in on the fun. 9
Good Girl is a fragrance that is all things elegant and luxurious — and Gold Fantasy is the prettiest collector's limited edition bottle.
10
Lights Lacquer has made a nail polish hue for every single zodiac sign — and this bundle lets you try every single color in the collection.
13
Upgrade any polish collection with this luxe lacquer advent calendar from OPI.
14
A revamped daily skin care routine is just a few clicks away with this special edition set from Tatcha.
15
Go for a glowing complexion with Hourglass’ limited edition palette (that happens to have the sweetest elephant artwork).
16
The Huntress New York knows how to make bath time ultra bougie.
17
FORVR Mood creates their candles with 100% natural coconut-soy wax — and this yummy advent is filled with limited edition holiday scents, core collection best sellers, and more.
18
Sunday Riley has created the perfect regime for those self-care moments before bed.
19
What’s more glamorous than a classic white Chanel gift box?
20
Keys Soulcare was founded by
Alicia Keys — and the products are just as powerful as the singer’s range. 21
This advent calendar features some of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin’s most popular products to date.
22
Summer Fridays has a serious following — and this vault set lets the skin care lover in your life try 11 of its best sellers.
23
This luxe pink case is filled with some of Truly’s most decadent, body-loving treats.
