Style
Looking regal AF, frankly.
David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images
Hosted at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Crown Season 5 premiere was a regal event. Imelda Staunton, who takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, matched her on-screen husband, Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Phillip, in a custom suit and tie.
David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki’s couture Dior gown, with its black silk crepe strapless design, featured a similar ribbed draped bustier to a baby-blue Catherine Walker dress Princess Diana wore on the Cannes red carpet in 1987.