If looking for comfy clothes has become a higher priority for you, you're definitely not alone. What once might have been relegated to lazy Sundays and Saturday morning errands is suddenly front and center of wardrobes. Luckily, there are great options that will keep you feeling cute that still feel as soft and cozy as a blanket, whether it's for a Zoom call, quick errands, or just a long day of lounging. These pieces are so comfy people wish they'd bought them sooner and since they're all available on Amazon, they'll be on your doorstep in just a few days.

The keys to a comfortable wardrobe are elasticized waistbands, stretchy but breathable fabrics, and of course, cozy, cozy, cozy. So, from deliciously oversize sweaters to fleece-lined leggings and comfy slip-on sneakers, this list has you covered from head to toe. Plus, there are plenty of hoodies, sweatpants, and things lined in sherpa for when the weather takes a chilly turn, and there may or may not be a couple pairs of faux fur slippers to help you putter around in style.

Whether your wardrobe needs one or a few new additions, keep scrolling for some great ideas on how to make every day a comfy day.

1 This Leopard-Print Pullover That Makes A Fun Addition To Your Basics NSQTBA Leopard Print Pullover Amazon $32 See On Amazon With an assortment of cute patterns, this leopard-print pullover makes a fun addition to your wardrobe essentials. With a loose, casual style, it’s suitable for work or play, and when paired with boots or leggings, this sweater could also work as a dress. This sweater is easy to care for because it’s machine washable, and you can choose from 17 colors and designs from multiple shades of leopard to plaid. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Half-Zip Sweater That’s Comfy, Cozy, And Cropped ZAFUL Half Zip Up Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fleece sweaters are always comfy and cozy, but with a cropped design, this one is a very stylish take on the staple. Made of polyester, this sweater is warm and thick, plus it features a half-zip and easy pullover styling. Choose from several colors and patterns including stars and plaid. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This Knot-Front Sweater That Stylishly Updates A Classic MakeMeChic Knot Front Cropped Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sweater is a dynamite and stylish update to a classic. It features a knotted front and cropped styling for cozy with a lot of style. Made from a blend of acrylic and spandex, this top is soft and lightweight, and it’s available in several colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

4 These Cheap Cotton Sports Bras That Feel Barely There Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sport Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of 95% cotton, these bras offer support with a barely there feel. These bras feature a pullover style, are tagless, and come in a range of color packs, all for less than $5 each. Available sizes: 32— 44

5 These Bike Shorts That Are Breathable And Moisture-Wicking BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a polyester and spandex blend, these bike shorts are moisture-wicking and breathable, and they offer plenty of stretch for comfort while you work out and whatever else. These shorts feature a high waist (so there’s no rollover) and large side pockets that can accommodate your phone, keys, and cash. Choose from a slew of inseam lengths and colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 5XL Plus

6 This Sherpa Pullover That’s Like A Blanket ReachMe Sherpa Pullover with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon When the weather takes a chilly turn, this sherpa pullover might just become your favorite go-to. It features a zip collar, two side pockets, and a hoodie with thick drawstrings. Not to mention, it’s oversize styling allows for easy layering when the weather takes a cold turn. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 These Microfiber Socks That Are Soft, Fluffy, And Breathable Zando Fluffy Microfiber Crew Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These microfiber socks are soft, fluffy, and breathable, so they’ll undoubtedly be super comfy for all day. Perfect for lounging around the house, they’re available in a ton of color options. Available sizes: One Size

8 This Batwing Sweater That’s Anything But Boring ANRABESS Batwing Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon With batwing sleeves and a turtleneck design, this sweater is super comfy, and the asymmetrical hem makes it anything but boring. This sweater pairs beautifully with jeans or leggings, and it comes in more than 20 colors, including color-block variations. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 This Chic Sweater Dress That’s A Comfy Blank Canvas Daily Ritual Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This turtleneck dress is the epitome of comfortable, and it’s pretty much a blank canvas, so you can dress it up or down. Pair it with a leather jacket for a casual look or a long coat for a night out. Plus, it’s available in eight fantastic colors. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

10 These Extra Warm Jeans That Are Lined With Fleece heipeiwa Fleece Lined Jeggings Amazon $40 See On Amazon These fleece-lined jeans are the perfect combination of where cozy meets style. While these jeggings look like a pair of skinny jeans, they have a warm fleece lining, so they’ll keep you extra warm and toasty, and no one will be the wiser. These jeggings feature a high waist, zippered closure, and functional front pockets. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Knee-Length Cardigan For When You Need Some Cozy Coverage Amazon Essentials Knee Length Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon This knee-length cardigan is super cozy when you need a bit more coverage. Add a shawl collar, and it's perfect for layering. Plus, it's easy to care for because it's machine washable, and it comes in six great neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Button-Up Shawl That's A Blanket You Can Wear Pretty Simple Plaid Button Up Shawl Amazon $23 See On Amazon For days when you want warm but loose coverage, you may want to try this blanket scarf on for size. Made from 100% acrylic, this scarf is lightweight yet warm, and with so many ways to wear it (buttoned up, as a wrap, or like a scarf), it’s super versatile. Choose from 10 colors and patterns.

13 These High-Waisted Leggings With Four-Way Stretch Core 10 High Waist Leggings Amazon $45 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are made with a four-way stretch fabric, so there’s plenty of flexibility. Plus, they’re made with a moisture-wicking fabric so, when you turn up the intensity of your workout, they’ll remain comfortable. Pin-tuck detailing above the knee adds a little style and a drop-in pocket in the back gives you a place to put your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

14 These Slippers That Are Fuzzy But Still Let Your Feet Breathe Crazy Lady Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon With faux fur that surrounds your feet but not your toes, these slippers are fuzzy and so comfy you won’t want to take them off at the end of the day. These slippers feature a cushioned foam footbed and a nonslip sole, and they’re available in several color options. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

15 This Slip-On Sneaker That’s Lightweight And Super Flexible MATRIP Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers are super lightweight and flexible, so you can wear them all day without a hitch (or a blister). The perforated arch allows for breathability, and the elasticized cuffs (and knit upper) offer a comfy, customized fit. These slip-on sneakers also have a nonslip outsole, and they’re available in 12 fabulous colors from classic black to vibrant red. Available sizes: 7 — 9.5

16 This French Terry Sweatshirt That Makes A Comfy Go-To Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This french terry fleece sweatshirt is a cozy and comfortable go-to that works for pretty much anything. It features a crew neckline and ribbing at the cuffs, collar, and hem, and it’s available in 23 colors and patterns from rich solid burgundy and black to camo and stripe prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Satin Robe That Kicks Your Lounging Game Up A Few Notches Corset Outlet Satin Robes Amazon $16 See On Amazon These lightweight and comfortable satin robes can probably kick your lounging game up a few notches. They feature 3/4 sleeves, a removable belt, and an inner string tie to help keep it closed. The best part is that unlike most silk, this robe is machine washable, so it’s easy to care for, and it comes in a great selection of colors and patterns. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

18 This Open-Front Cardigan That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Terry Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is lightweight yet cozy, and it makes a great layering piece when you don’t like the idea of being overheated. What’s more, this cardigan makes a great sleep cardigan when it’s too early for flannels. It comes in four colors, it’s machine washable, and it comes in a great selection of colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Full-Zip Hoodie That’s Great When You Need A Little Extra Cozy Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a comfy polyester-cotton blend, this full-zip hoodie is soft and lightweight, making it a great quick grab for when you need a little extra cozy. This sweatshirt also features kangaroo pockets, ribbing at the cuffs and hem, and a drawstring hood. It’s machine washable and available in nine colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Sweater Dress That Pairs Beautifully With Leggings Daily Ritual Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a seamed front and dropped shoulders, this turtleneck sweater dress is a sleek update to a classic you know and love. Wear it alone, with some great jewelry, or pair it with leggings or boots when the weather turns chilly. This dress is a soft blend of acrylic and rayon with a dash of spandex, and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

21 This Twist-Knot Tunic With 4,000+ Ratings On Amazon Sieanear Twist Knot Front Tunics Amazon $19 See On Amazon With more than 4,000 ratings on Amazon, this top looks to be a comfy customer favorite. This tunic top features long sleeves and a twist knot, and it pairs beautifully with jeans, leggings, or even yoga pants. This tunic is less than $20 and comes in a ton of colors, which makes it easy to get more than one. One reviewer commented: “This just arrived. I tried it on and ended up wearing it to work! [...] I’m buying more!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 These $20 Fleece Sweatpants With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews Beverly Rock Drawstring Pocket Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from super soft fleece, these sweatpants will undoubtedly take your lounge game to the next level. These pants feature an elasticized waistband with a drawstring closure, two functional front pockets, and you can choose between an open leg or cuffed ankle styles. Available sizes: Medium — 4X

23 This Microfleece Lounger That’s Great For A Chilly Morning Just Love Plush Printed Zipper Lounger Amazon $25 See On Amazon This zipper lounger is where cozy meets comfy. Made of 100% polyester microfleece fabric, this robe is super soft and perfect for a lazy Sunday. The loose fit keeps you comfy, and the length prevents overheating and won't get in our way while you putter around. Choose from five patterns. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 These Wide-Leg Overalls That Are Great For The Days When You Just Can’t YESNO Wide Leg Overalls Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wide-leg overalls have a cropped ankle length with side slits and a loose-fitting waist, so they’re super comfy and chic at the same time. These overalls are 100% cotton, and they pair equally well with T-shirts or blouses. Plus, they’re machine washable and available in a ton of color options. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

25 This Wrap Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Wear All-Day Lark & Ro V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a polyester and elastane blend, this V-neck wrap dress has a beautiful drape with a little stretch, and the side shirring and crossover hem add plenty of interest. The versatile style is equally suitable for a day at the office or dinner on a Saturday night. Even better, this dress is machine washable and available in 22 dynamite colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 This Dramatic Lantern-Sleeve Sweater That Works With Almost Anything PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Knit Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon With drop shoulders and billowy lantern sleeves, this knit sweater is a chic update on a timeless classic. This sweater features pullover styling, a loose baggy fit, and pairs beautifully with jeans, leggings, or skirts. Choose between black, green, or red. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Color-Block Sweater That’s Warm And Versatile Acelitt Color-Block Round-Neck Knitted Jumper Amazon $35 See On Amazon With plenty of color combinations and styles to choose from, the possibilities with this sweater are nearly endless. This sweater is a soft blend of acrylic and nylon, it’s designed with an oversize styling, and it looks great with jeans. One reviewer commented, “I LOVE this sweater, so much in fact that the first time I bought the yellow color, then came back and bought the black and white version. They are SO cozy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Bras That Are Wire-Free And Seamless Calvin Klein Wire Free Lightly Lined Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon These bras are seam-free and wireless, so not only are they comfy, but they’ll virtually disappear under your clothing. These bras feature a pullover style, have adjustable straps, and are lightly lined with removable pads, so you’ll have customizable coverage. These are machine washable, and they’re available in nine colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 These Yoga Pants That Are So Comfy You’ll Want To Buy Them In Bulk Adaniki Long Modal Comfy Drawstring Trousers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These yoga pants are so soft, lightweight, breathable, and comfy you’ll want to buy them in bulk. They feature a drawstring waist for a customized fit, and they’re available in 6 vibrant colors. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

30 This Hooded Sweatshirt That Has Everything You Need To Keep Warm Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its oversize styling, this fuzzy sweatshirt makes a great layering piece when it’s cold outside. What’s more, the warm, soft fleece, zipper, front pockets, and drawstring hood offer everything you need to stay cozy. This sweatshirt is machine washable and available in 15 colors and patterns. One reviewer noted: “It’s so soft and warm; it’s my new favorite.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Yoga Pants That Are Perfect For Lounging Or Running Errands QYQ High Waisted Yoga Pants With Hidden Inner Pocket Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a polyester and spandex blend, these leggings are buttery soft and perfect for lounging, working out, or running an errand to two. Even better, these leggings are high-waisted, so they’re plenty comfortable for all-day wear, and they’re opaque, too. You even get a pocket. Choose from a wide assortment of styles, colors, and multipacks. Available sizes: Small — 3X

32 These Drawstring Joggers That Are Lightweight, Soft, And Loose Acelitt Drawstring Joggers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These joggers are lightweight and soft, and they’re loose-fitting, so they are super comfortable. They feature an elastic tie waistband with a drawstring closure, elasticized cuffs, and two functional front pockets. Choose from 16 colors and patterns including tie-dye and camo. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Full-Coverage Underwear That Fits Snuggly Without Bunching wirarpa High Waist Full Coverage Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of combed cotton and spandex, this full-coverage underwear fits snuggly with no excessive compression or bunching. They are high-waisted, moisture-wicking, and breathable, and you can choose from an assortment of colors and multipacks. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

34 This Jumpsuit That’s Relaxed, Casual, And Chic ANRABESS V-Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is relaxed, casual, and plenty chic. Plus, the one-and-done item is made with a cotton blend, and it features a drawstring waist and V-neck styling. Even better, this jumpsuit is available in several color options, and you can choose from an assortment of styles, including shorts, wide legs, or tapered legs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Faux-Fur Jacket That’s Both Warm And Stylish Sidefeel Faux Fur Button Down Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon This faux-fur button-down jacket offers a fuzzy layer to your outfits. Lined in fleece, this jacket is both warm and stylish. It features oversized styling, a button-down closure, and two front pockets. Choose from two styles and an assortment of colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Knit Pant With An Elasticized Waist That Makes It Incredibly Comfy Woman Within 7-Day Knit Wide Leg Pant Amazon $21 See On Amazon These knit pants feature an elasticized waistband, wide-leg styling, and come in 17 great colors. One reviewer commented, “I LOVE these pants. They fit perfectly, they are comfortable [...] After purchasing my first pair, I bought three more in additional colors. I couldn’t be happier.” Available sizes: Small Plus— 6X

37 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That Won’t Bunch MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bodysuits make a great layering piece, and the comfort is built right in with this one because it won’t move or bunch. This bodysuit is made with 95% cotton and a touch of spandex, so it’s comfortable and breathable enough for all-day wear. It features a snap closure, an updated square neckline, and you can choose from an assortment of colors and styles, including short sleeves. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

38 These Ponte Knit Leggings For A Great Alternative To Jeans Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging See on Amazon $20 See On Amazon These ponte knit leggings are a perfect stretchy and soft alternative to jeans. These pants are made with a double knit fabric, and with 5% elastane, they’ll retain their shape throughout the day. Plus, they’re machine washable and available in seven colors and patterns. You can even pick your inseam length. Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Long

39 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants With Hundreds Of Five-Star Reviews Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Amazon $36 See On Amazon With hundreds of five-star reviews, these sherpa-lined sweatpants are a cozy blend of warmth and comfort. An elasticized waistband with a drawstring offers a customized fit, ribbed cuffs seal in the warmth, and two pockets ensure that you can keep the necessities within reach. These sweatpants are machine washable, and they’re available in eight colors. One reviewer commented: “I needed some super warm sweats for camping, and these are PERFECT! [...] The lining is super soft and warm, they aren’t too tight on my waist, and I like the closed ankles.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 These Faux Leather Leggings That Are Buttery Soft Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon “When they say buttery soft, they are not kidding,” wrote one reviewer. And it would seem that many other reviewers concur. These faux leather leggings are made from a blend of brushed polyester and spandex, and the result is — you guessed it —ridiculously soft leggings. These leggings also feature a high waist so they won’t roll or sag; the fabric is thick enough so it’s not see-through; and it’s available in a ton of colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — 5X

41 These Memory Foam Slippers That Offer Plenty Of Support Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Memory Foam House Slipper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little flair to your lounging gear with these faux fur memory foam slippers. With a thick memory foam cushion, these slippers offer plenty of support to keep you comfy all day, and the anti-slip bottoms prevent slipping and sliding even if you run out to grab the mail. These slippers are available in several gorgeous colors, and they’re machine washable to boot. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 These Wire-Free Bras That Reviewers Can’t Seem To Get Enough Of Hanes Cozy Seamless Wire Free Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon With more than 10,000 Amazon ratings, reviewers can’t seem to get enough of this seamless bra from Hanes. With a pullover style and wireless design, this bra is even comfortable enough to sleep in. What’s more, this bra features a racer-back style (so the straps stay put) and knit zones that offer shaping and support. Choose from an assortment of colors and multipacks. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

43 This Corduroy Pants That Are Cozy And Velvety Soft Vintage America Boot Cut Corduroy Pants Amazon $41 See On Amazon These corduroy pants are a sleek update to a classic style. Made with a cotton and polyester blend, these bootcut corduroy pants are velvety soft, and they have all the great details you would expect including, five functional pockets, a zipper fly, and belt loops. Choose from several colors and styles. Available sizes: 2 — 16

44 This Oversize Sweater You Can Wear Anywhere ZESICA Striped Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a flared long sleeve and oversize styling, this sweater works for pretty much any occasion. Made from 100% acrylic, this sweater is lightweight yet warm, and with nine stripe color combinations to choose from, the possibilities are nearly endless. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

45 These Velvet Hairbands That Are Dotted In Pearls Allucho Velvet Hairbands (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pull your hair back in style with these velvet headbands. Dotted with pearls, these headbands will certainly kick your lounge game up a few notches whether you're meeting friends or staying in for some much-needed self-care. Each four-pack comes with an assortment of colors.

46 This Crewneck Sweater That Makes A Great Layering Piece Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is easy and effortless. Wear it solo when you’re lounging around the house or throw on a jacket over top. Either way, it works. This sweater is machine washable and comes in a ton of colors to boot including solids and even a heart print. One reviewer shared: “So far, I have loved it. It’s not bulky or chunky, it’s actually pretty lightweight, but it still keeps me warm. [...] I’ll probably buy another one in another color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large