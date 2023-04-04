PillowtalkDerm's Latest Drop Is A Powerhouse Serum & Face Roller In One

IMO: There’s nothing quite as relaxing as lighting a luxe candle, having a glass of wine, and applying countless skin care steps as you wind down for bed. And with PillowtalkDerm’s latest skin-loving launch — those self-love routines just got a whole lot easier (while still being just as luxurious and indulgent).

Say hello to The Depuffer, an arnica-filled serum that effortlessly glides onto skin through a built-in facial roller, which then acts as the perfect facial tool to work the product into the complexion (while also de-puffing). And ICYWW, the innovative product is truly a first of its kind launch, and was created in light of endless misinformation when it comes to face rollers.

Dr. Shereene Idriss — board-certified dermatologist and mastermind behind PillowtalkDerm’s buzzy range of skin care — gives Bustle more details on the fresh new drop: “The Depuffer is an arnica-based treatment serum clinically proven to soothe transient skin redness and reduce under eye puffiness. It is a de-flushing and de-puffing powerhouse that combines arnica, centella asiatica, niacinamide, and ash bark extract.”

As for the inspiration to add in the rolling element? She goes on to share: “I can’t tell you how many times my patients and followers on social media have asked about the efficacy of jade rollers. And it seems no matter how many times I have debunked this myth, it never goes away.”

Idriss continues with a bit of truth: “You can’t roll all your skin problems away without delivering any active ingredients to your skin. Rolling doesn’t deliver any long-term benefits other than some lymphatic drainage. The Depuffer’s formula is the true powerhouse with a combination of ingredients — so what’s the point of spending so much money on a face roller if you’re not getting any long-term benefits?”

My Experience With PillowtalkDerm’s The Depuffer

To give a bit of background, I am grateful to have a relatively blemish-free complexion, but my skin does come with its own particular issues — the biggest being my puffy undereyes.

The Depuffer really is unique, allowing you to twist “on” and “off” with the roller-tipped cap. And with a gentle squeeze of the bottle, a thin layer of soothing serum rolls onto skin, which immediately feels ultra-cooling, refreshing, and hydrating on my complexion.

My favorite thing about the product is how hands-free it truly is, and I do see a difference in my puffy under eyes (especially after giving the area a good roll). The ingredients are potent and the roller does provide a bit of that lymphatic drainage — but together, it works some magic (and is incredibly convenient, as well).