It’s that time of year again when the familiar faint sound of Mariah Carey whistle tones can be heard in every single store, UGG boots have officially become your most worn shoe (thankfully, they are in thanks to the likes of Gigi Hadid), and nostalgia-inducing holiday films completely take over Neflix’s homepage ... Rejoice!

And for the holiday homebodies and morning perfume spritzers alike — ‘tis the season for delectable candles lit throughout your home, and bold seasonal perfumes that fill your space with festive aromas (that can be a bit too heavy for the warmer months).

While so many fall fragrances and autumnal candles are associated with things like spiced cinnamon, comforting pumpkin pie, and yummy gingersnap cookies, scents most often used in winter tend to feature notes inspired by cozy hot cocoa, icy pine trees, frosted winter berries, delicious homemade treats, and even bubbly champagne that pops when the clock strikes midnight.

In the mood for some holiday cheer a bit early this year, or perhaps a bit of gift-giving inspo that brings a bit of luxe into the lives of your loved ones? Here are winter 16 perfumes and candles that are perfect for the cooler months.

1 FORVR Mood Holly Berry Candle Sephora $38 See On Sephora This limited edition buy à la FORVR Mood features notes of yummy cranberry and cool, fresh pine.

2 By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum Sephora $70 See On Sephora By Rosie Jane’s newest gourmand perfume taps delicious notes of sweet vanilla, rich chocolate, and a smooth Hinoki wood for a total skin-treat.

3 Bath & Body Works Strawberry Snowflakes 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $25.50 See On Bath & Body Works Fill your space with a unique scent for winter that features the scent of fluffy whipped cream and juicy strawberries.

4 KAYALI DÉJÀ VU WHITE FLOWER | 57 Sephora $85 See On Sephora Bold, rich, and luxurious, this floral fragrance is brimming with sultry gardenia, elegant jasmine, and cozy vanilla.

5 Maison Louis Marie Swiss Alps Le Refuge d’Ernest Candle Sephora $36 See On Sephora Inspired by the Swiss Alps, this limited edition candle is all things chic, as the aromas of applewood, clove leaf, and warm cedar fill your home.

6 Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle Sephora $65 See On Sephora It’s officially the season of special moments by the fire with your loved ones — By The Fireplace recreates the smell of those moments as vanilla and chestnut swirls around you.

7 Scent Beauty Sweet Tooth Eau De Parfum by Sabrina Carpenter Scent Beauty $49.99 See On Scent Beauty Housed in an adorable bottle that looks like a bar of pink chocolate, Sweet Tooth à la songstress Sabrina Carpenter is filled with all things delectable: milky vanilla, chocolatey marshmallow, and smooth Chantilly cream.

8 Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $123 See On Sephora Long-lasting and statement-making, Alien Goddess Intense is filled with empowering aromas, like exotic bergamot, intoxicating vanilla bourbon, and otherworldly jasmine to name a few.

10 Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Suprême Ulta $79 See On Ulta The perfect gift (or gorgeous piece for any vanity), Good Girl Suprême sparkles with notes of vetiver, juicy berries, and creamy Tonka bean.

11 Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle Ulta $39 See On Ulta After a long day of tiring work and holiday shopping, bring a bit of calm to your space with this soothing oat milk candle.

12 Ellis Brooklyn SUPER AMBER Eau de Parfum Sephora $105 See On Sephora Like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket, SUPER AMBER is warm, cozy, and ultra-enticing.

14 PHLUR Somebody Wood Eau de Parfum Sephora $96 See On Sephora Meant to wear solo or shared with a loved one, this woody perfume features heated amber, creamy sandalwood, and warm musk (with an unexpected citrusy twist).

15 Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Sephora $110 See On Sephora An OG scent, but a decadent gourmand fragrance for the colder months nonetheless.