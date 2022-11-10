It’s that time of year again when the familiar faint sound of
Mariah Carey whistle tones can be heard in every single store, UGG boots have officially become your most worn shoe (thankfully, they are ), and in thanks to the likes of Gigi Hadid nostalgia-inducing holiday films completely take over Neflix’s homepage ... Rejoice!
And for the holiday homebodies and morning perfume spritzers alike — ‘tis the season for delectable candles lit throughout your home, and bold seasonal perfumes that fill your space with festive aromas (that can be a bit too heavy for the warmer months).
While so many
fall fragrances and autumnal candles are associated with things like spiced cinnamon, comforting pumpkin pie, and yummy gingersnap cookies, scents most often used in winter tend to feature notes inspired by cozy hot cocoa, icy pine trees, frosted winter berries, delicious homemade treats, and even bubbly champagne that pops when the clock strikes midnight.
In the mood for some holiday cheer a bit early this year, or perhaps a bit of gift-giving inspo that brings a bit of luxe into the lives of your loved ones? Here are winter 16 perfumes and candles that are perfect for the cooler months.
1
This limited edition buy à la FORVR Mood features notes of yummy cranberry and cool, fresh pine.
2
By Rosie Jane’s newest gourmand perfume taps delicious notes of sweet vanilla, rich chocolate, and a smooth Hinoki wood for a total skin-treat.
3
Fill your space with a unique scent for winter that features the scent of fluffy whipped cream and juicy strawberries.
4
Bold, rich, and luxurious, this floral fragrance is brimming with sultry gardenia, elegant jasmine, and cozy vanilla.
5
Inspired by the Swiss Alps, this limited edition candle is all things chic, as the aromas of applewood, clove leaf, and warm cedar fill your home.
6
It’s officially the season of special moments by the fire with your loved ones — By The Fireplace recreates the smell of those moments as vanilla and chestnut swirls around you.
7
Housed in an adorable bottle that looks like a bar of pink chocolate, Sweet Tooth à la songstress
Sabrina Carpenter is filled with all things delectable: milky vanilla, chocolatey marshmallow, and smooth Chantilly cream. 8
Long-lasting and statement-making, Alien Goddess Intense is filled with empowering aromas, like exotic bergamot, intoxicating vanilla bourbon, and otherworldly jasmine to name a few.
9
Sugar Plum Fairy is giving all things holiday
balletcore and we are here for it. 10
The perfect gift (or gorgeous piece for any vanity), Good Girl Suprême sparkles with notes of vetiver, juicy berries, and creamy Tonka bean.
11
After a long day of tiring work and holiday shopping, bring a bit of calm to your space with this soothing
oat milk candle. 12
Like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket, SUPER AMBER is warm, cozy, and ultra-enticing.
14
Meant to wear solo or shared with a loved one, this woody perfume features heated amber, creamy sandalwood, and warm musk (with an unexpected citrusy twist).
15
An OG scent, but a decadent gourmand fragrance for the colder months nonetheless.
16
Mimicking that feeling of breathing in icy air after fresh snowfall, this eucalyptus candle is cool and invigorating.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.