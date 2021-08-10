Beauty
Just Du(a) it.
Pink eyeshadow looks have popped up before, but with stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner recently rocking variations of the hue, 2021 is quickly shaping up to be The Year Of Pink Eyeshadow. Click through for all the inspo you need to tackle the trend yourself.
Selena Gomez loves a head-turning makeup moment, and this neon look was no exception. MUA Jenna Nicole traced the singer’s lids in a bright pink shade, which faded toward the outer corners of her eyes for a cool ombre effect.