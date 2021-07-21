Seemingly overnight, Selena Gomez has transformed from Disney star (remember Wizards of Waverly Place?) to total beauty icon. Over the past decade, the “Lose You To Love Me”singer and Rare Beauty founder has absolutely slayed both the stage and the red carpet, rocking makeup and hair looks so good they made you want to do a double take — and then replicate them as soon as humanly possible.
While the star has celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo to thank for some of her most stellar beauty moments (you’ll often see him tagged in her selfies), it’s clear Gomez has picked up a few tips and tricks along the way. And if the videos of her showing off her DIY makeup skills don’t make her relatable enough, her self-deprecating sense of humor is equally as endearing. Case in point: She recently posted a TikTok mimicking a 2007 interview where she excitedly talks about the blue streaks in her hair — who wasn’t cringe-y when they were 15? — and previously shared a hilarious makeup-free snap earlier this year that made everyone feel like she was their BFF in their head.
Start bumping her chart-stopping music and rewatching her most show-stopping movie moments: Here are 11 of Selena Gomez’s best makeup looks.