Seemingly overnight, Selena Gomez has transformed from Disney star (remember Wizards of Waverly Place?) to total beauty icon. Over the past decade, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer and Rare Beauty founder has absolutely slayed both the stage and the red carpet, rocking makeup and hair looks so good they made you want to do a double take — and then replicate them as soon as humanly possible.

From a seriously fierce cat eye (which she’s so kindly shared with fans in a tutorial before) to hot pink eyeshadow to a perfectly peach pout, Gomez is something of a chameleon when it comes to makeup. Her beauty experimentation doesn’t stop at hair either; she’s known to keep fans on their toes with IG selfies sporting fresh, platinum blonde locks in lieu of her signature brunette strands.

While the star has celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo to thank for some of her most stellar beauty moments (you’ll often see him tagged in her selfies), it’s clear Gomez has picked up a few tips and tricks along the way. And if the videos of her showing off her DIY makeup skills don’t make her relatable enough, her self-deprecating sense of humor is equally as endearing. Case in point: She recently posted a TikTok mimicking a 2007 interview where she excitedly talks about the blue streaks in her hair — who wasn’t cringe-y when they were 15? — and previously shared a hilarious makeup-free snap earlier this year that made everyone feel like she was their BFF in their head.

Start bumping her chart-stopping music and rewatching her most show-stopping movie moments: Here are 11 of Selena Gomez’s best makeup looks.

1 Neon Dream To promote her colorful new collaboration with swimwear brand La’Mariette, Gomez recently showcased a flashy (and totally summertime-worthy) neon look complete with lime green nails and strokes of hot pink eyeshadow on her lids courtesy of MUA Jenna Nicole.

2 Lid Lacquer If you follow Vanngo on Instagram, this St. Patrick’s Day post (shared in March 2019) likely stopped you in your tracks. Gomez’s high-shine green lids, slicked back hair, and rose-colored pout made for a stunning combination — and serious beauty inspo.

3 Rosy Lips And Lids For her Rare Beauty campaign in November 2020, Gomez showcased a rosy, flushed look featuring soft pink eyeshadow, liquid liner on her eyelids, dewy lip balm, and pink blush on her cheekbones for a sculpted effect.

4 Mod ‘60s Liner For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020, Gomez sported a super dramatic cat eye paired with a matte, pale pink lip and a half-up, half-down hairstyle with flipped-out ends. Her look (another one of Vanngo’s creations) was pretty, playful, and seemed to be plucked straight from the ‘60s.

5 Gilded Gold Instagram/Hung Vanngo In line with the Met Gala’s 2018 theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Gomez went for an angelic effect, donning gold, glittery lids, an all-over tan, and nude lips. Though she later admitted she wasn’t thrilled with how her look photographed, her makeup look was still one for the books.

6 Old Hollywood Instagram/Hung Vanngo Gomez is a cat eye connoisseur, but a sultry red pout makes her signature liner look even sexier. Exhibit A: Her beat for the Cannes Film Festival back in 2019. Gomez’s sleek updo (courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Marissa Marino) put this Old Hollywood moment on full, glamorous display.

7 Hot Pink Pop John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2020, Vanngo posted this #TBT of Gomez’s 2017 Met Gala look. Her hot pink eyeshadow — which stretched all the way underneath her brows for a dramatic effect — was unexpected, fun, and made for one of the more memorable beauty looks that year. Fortunately (and surprisingly), it’s relatively easy to recreate.

8 Sultry & Sexy Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2019 premiere of The Dead Don’t Die (the zombie comedy Gomez starred in alongside Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and more), Vanngo created one of Gomez’s sexiest looks of all time. Between her wavy tendrils, smoky eyes, and nude lips, everything was perfectly sultry.

9 ‘80s Craze Instagram/Marissa Marino Gomez made a case for wet hair back in 2017, where she shared a selfie sporting a slick bob, silver nails, and super bright red lipstick. Her smoky liner and signature bold brows rounded out the ‘80s-inspired look.

10 Heavy Metal Instagram/Hung Vanngo While promoting her partnership with the youth empowerment program We Charity in 2019, Gomez rocked a shimmery purple cat eye. The unconventional shade popped alongside her brown eyes and looked especially cool with her laidback updo.